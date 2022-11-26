Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Taste of Philly - Fort Collins

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

301 S College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries LG
12" Original Cheesesteak
8" Original Cheesesteak

What's new

Check out what's new on our menu this week
Mac Wedges

Mac Wedges

$4.99

6 fried macaroni and cheese wedges served with a side of ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$4.39

12 warm salted pretzel bites served with side cup of cheese sauce

Steak Sauce Philly

Steak Sauce Philly

Grilled steak cooked with A1 steak sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of grilled veggies

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

12" Works Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hoagies

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Amoroso rolls
8" Italian

8" Italian

$8.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

$8.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

$8.79

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.79

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie

$6.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

8" Chicken Breast

$8.89Out of stock
12" Italian

12" Italian

$11.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$11.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

$11.79

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

$11.79

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

Wings

Best wings in town.
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.19

10 jumbo wings tossed in our sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

Mild Buffalo

Mild Buffalo

$14.19

10 jumbo fried wings tossed in mild buffalo sauce

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$14.19Out of stock

10 jumbo wings tossed in a sweet teriyaki glaze with sesame seeds

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$14.19Out of stock

10 jumbo fried wings tossed in a garlic parmesan glaze

Naked

Naked

$14.19

10 jumbo wings fried crispy and served with

Extra Hot

$14.19

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.79

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken SM

$7.99

Our tossed salad with a sliced chicken tenders on top

Cheesesteak Salad SM

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top

Tossed Salad LG

$7.99

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad LG

$10.99

Our tossed salad with sliced chicken tenders on top

Cheesesteak Salad LG
$11.49

$11.49

Chef Salad LG

$11.49

Desserts

Brickfire Brownie
$2.79

Brickfire Brownie

$2.79
(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli

(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$2.99Out of stock
(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis

(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$5.00Out of stock
New York Style Cheesecake
$3.79

New York Style Cheesecake

$3.79
Kandykakes

Kandykakes

$2.99Out of stock

Tastykakes - Chocolate coated sponge cakes with a peanut butter filling

Butterscotch Krimpets

Butterscotch Krimpets

$2.99

Tastykakes - Fluffy sponge cake with a butterscotch creme frosting

Koffee Juniors

Koffee Juniors

$2.99Out of stock

Yellow cake with crumb topping

Kids

Mini subs and such
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

2 chicken tenders with a small french fry and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Philly

Kids Philly

$6.00

Sides

French Fries SM
$2.50

French Fries SM

$2.50
French Fries LG
$3.50

French Fries LG

$3.50
Onion Rings SM
$3.50

Onion Rings SM

$3.50
Onions Rings LG
$6.00

Onions Rings LG

$6.00
Potato Salad SM
$2.25

Potato Salad SM

$2.25

Potato Salad LG
$3.50

$3.50
Mac Salad SM
$2.25

Mac Salad SM

$2.25

Mac Salad Lg
$3.50

$3.50
Cheese Fries SM

Cheese Fries SM

$3.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Cheese Fries LG

$5.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Green Chile Fries SM

Green Chile Fries SM

$3.75

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Green Chile Fries LG

$6.00

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Cheesesteak Fries SM

Cheesesteak Fries SM

$5.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Cheesesteak Fries LG

$8.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Mac Wedges

Mac Wedges

$4.99

6 fried macaroni and cheese wedges served with a side of ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$4.39

12 warm salted pretzel bites served with side cup of cheese sauce

Chips

$1.25

Side of Sauce

Cookie

$1.25

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.25
Dasani

Dasani

$1.25
6 Pack Soda

6 Pack Soda

$6.00

12 Pack Soda

$7.69Out of stock
Hank's Soda

Hank's Soda

$2.50
Mexican Coke
$1.99

Mexican Coke

$1.99

Hot Roast Pork

8" Green Chile Pork

8" Green Chile Pork

$9.29

Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers

8" BBQ Roast Pork

$9.29

Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese

8" Cuban Roast Pork

8" Cuban Roast Pork

$9.29

Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll

8" Italian Roast Pork

8" Italian Roast Pork

$9.29

Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan

12" Green Chile Roast Pork

$12.99

Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers

12" Italian Roast Pork

$12.99

Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan

12" BBQ Roast Pork

12" BBQ Roast Pork

$12.99

Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese

12" Cuban Roast Pork

$12.99

Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll

Specialties

The real deal
Reuben

Reuben

$12.79

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.79

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BL

BLT

$7.99

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$13.49

Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll

8" Meatball

$8.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, meatballs, and parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies

12" Meatball

$11.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with your choice of sautéed veggies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of The Real Philly Cheesesteak!

Website

Location

301 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

