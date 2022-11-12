Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Philly

61 Reviews

$

829 16th St

Greeley, CO 80631

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries LG
8" Original Cheesesteak
12" Original Cheesesteak

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.79

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken SM

Crispy Chicken SM

$7.99

Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top

Cheesesteak Salad SM

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top

Tossed Salad LG

$7.99

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken LG

$10.99

Cheesesteak Salad LG

$11.49

Chef Salad LG

$11.49

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8" Chicken Teriyaki

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, sesame seeds

12" Original Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, sesame seeds

Hoagies & Grinders

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Amoroso rolls

8" Italian

$8.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

$8.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

$8.79

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.79

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie

$7.49

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

12" Italian

$11.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$11.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

$11.79

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

$11.79

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

Specialties

The real deal
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.79

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Deli Sandwich/Melt

Deli Sandwich/Melt

$7.99

Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

Meatball Parmesan LG

Meatball Parmesan LG

$11.99

Choice of protein with provolone, marinara, and parmesan cheese

Meatball Parmesan RG

Meatball Parmesan RG

$8.99

Choice of protein with provolone, marinara, and parmesan cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Fish N' Chip LG

$11.99

Fish N' Chip RG

$8.99

Kids

Mini subs and such
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

2 chicken tenders with a small french fry and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Philly (6")

Kids Philly (6")

$6.00

Sides

Side of Sauce

Chips

$1.50
French Fries SM

French Fries SM

$2.50
French Fries LG

French Fries LG

$3.75

Onion Rings SM

$3.50

Onions Rings LG

$6.00
Potato Salad SM

Potato Salad SM

$2.79

Potato Salad LG

$4.79

Mac Salad SM

$2.79

Mac Salad LG

$4.79

Cheese Fries SM

$3.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Cheese Fries LG

$5.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Green Chile Fries SM

$3.75

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Green Chile Fries LG

$6.00

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Pizza Fries SM

Pizza Fries SM

$3.75

With melted provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Pizza Fries LG

$6.00

With melted provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Cheesesteak Fries SM

$5.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Cheesesteak Fries LG

$8.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Battered Mushrooms SM

$4.00

Beer battered fried mushrooms

Battered Mushrooms LG

$7.00

Cheese Curds RG

$4.49

Fried crispy cheese curds

Cheese Curds LG

$7.49

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Dasani

$1.25

6 Pack Soda

$5.99

12 Pack Soda

$8.99
Hanks

Hanks

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$1.99

Wings

Mild Buffalo

Mild Buffalo

$14.19

10 jumbo wings tossed in our mild buffalo sauce

Extra Hot

Extra Hot

$14.19

10 jumbo wings tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.19

10 jumbo wings coated in a sweet bbq sauce

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$14.19

10 jumbo wings coated in our garlic parmesan sauce

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$14.19

10 jumbo wings coated in our teriyaki glaze

Naked

Naked

$14.19

10 jumbo wings fried golden brown with no sauce

Hot Garlic

$14.19

10 Jumbo wings tossed in our spicy garlic sauce

Desserts

Tastykake Kandykake

Tastykake Kandykake

$2.99
Tastykake Krimpets

Tastykake Krimpets

$2.99
Tastykake Cupkakes

Tastykake Cupkakes

$2.99
Brickfire Brownie

Brickfire Brownie

$2.99
NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$3.79

(1x) Cannoli

$2.99

(2x) Cannoli's

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

Website

Location

829 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

