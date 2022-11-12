Taste of Philly
61 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!
Location
829 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greeley
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurant