Sandwiches
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
2,451 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!
Location
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton, CO 80126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd
No Reviews
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurant
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Littleton
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
More near Littleton