Sandwiches
Salad

Taste of Philly - Lakewood

1,003 Reviews

$

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J

Lakewood, CO 80215

8" Original Philly
Large French Fries

Cheesesteaks

The best, most authentic, award-winning cheesesteaks in Colorado!

6" Original Philly

$6.79

Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese

6" Mushroom Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese

6" Pepper Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese

6" Pizza Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese

6" Hoagie Philly

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato

6" The Works

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese

6" Green Chile Philly

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese

6" Hot Popper Philly

$7.29

Chopped steak, fried onions, jalapenos, hot sauce & cream cheese

6" Kitchen Sink Philly

$7.29

Grilled Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Chopped Steak with American Cheese

6" BBQ Philly

$7.29

Bacon, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and Chopped Steak with Cheddar Cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken Philly

$7.19

Chopped chicken breast with Franks Red Hot, fried onions, and white American cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese (the choice is yours!)

6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Philly

$6.99

Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Ham & Swiss Cheese

6" Chicken Parm Philly

$6.99

Chopped Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheeses

6" Monterey Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chopped Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Ranch Dressing and Swiss Cheese

6" Chicken Club Philly

$7.19

Chopped Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Swiss Cheese

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99
8" Original Philly

$9.79

Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese

8" Mushroom Philly

$10.19

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese

8" Pepper Philly

$10.19

Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese

8" Pizza Philly

$10.39

Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese

8" Hoagie Philly

$10.59

Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato

8" The Works

$10.59

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese

8" Green Chile Philly

$10.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Philly

