- Taste of Philly - Lakewood
Taste of Philly - Lakewood
1,003 Reviews
$
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J
Lakewood, CO 80215
Cheesesteaks
6" Original Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
6" Mushroom Philly
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
6" Pepper Philly
Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese
6" Pizza Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese
6" Hoagie Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato
6" The Works
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
6" Green Chile Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese
6" Hot Popper Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions, jalapenos, hot sauce & cream cheese
6" Kitchen Sink Philly
Grilled Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Chopped Steak with American Cheese
6" BBQ Philly
Bacon, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and Chopped Steak with Cheddar Cheese
6" Buffalo Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken breast with Franks Red Hot, fried onions, and white American cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese (the choice is yours!)
6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Philly
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Ham & Swiss Cheese
6" Chicken Parm Philly
Chopped Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheeses
6" Monterey Chicken Philly
Chopped Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Ranch Dressing and Swiss Cheese
6" Chicken Club Philly
Chopped Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Swiss Cheese
Cheesesteak Fries
8" Original Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
8" Mushroom Philly
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
8" Pepper Philly
Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese
8" Pizza Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese
8" Hoagie Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato
8" The Works
Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese
8" Green Chile Philly
Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese