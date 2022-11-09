Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of Philly - Littleton

599 Reviews

$

8966 W Bowles Ave

Unit 0

Littleton, CO 80123

Lg Original
Lg Works
Rg Original

Regular Cheesesteaks

Rg Original

$9.29

Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese

Rg Mushroom

$9.99

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese

Rg Pepper

$9.79

Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese

Rg Works

$10.69

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions & white American cheese

Rg Pizza

$10.39

Chopped steak with grilled onions, marinara sauce & provolone cheese topped with parmesan

Rg Hoagie Philly

$9.79

Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomatoes

Rg Green Chile

$10.79

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green chilis & cheddar cheese

Rg Hot Popper

$9.99

Chopped steak with grilled onions, jalapenos & cream cheese

Rg Buffalo Chicken

$10.29

Chopped chicken with grilled onions, Frank's Red Hot & provolone cheese topped with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Rg Garlic Roasted Red

$10.49

Large Cheesesteaks

Lg Original

$12.49

Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese

Lg Mushroom

$13.39

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American cheese

Lg Pepper

$13.19

Chopped steak with grilled green peppers, onions & white American cheese

Lg Works

$14.19

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions & white American cheese

Lg Pizza

$13.89

Chopped steak with grilled onions, marinara sauce & provolone cheese topped with parmesan

Lg Hoagie Philly

$13.19

Chopped steak with grilled onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomatoes

Lg Green Chile

$14.39

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green chilis & cheddar cheese

Lg Hot Popper

$13.39

Chopped steak with grilled onions, jalapenos & cream cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$13.79

Chopped chicken with grilled onions, Frank's Red Hot & provolone cheese topped with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Lg Garlic Roasted Red

$13.99

Regular

Rg Italian

$9.79

Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with your choice of veggies and condiments

Rg Veggie Grinder

$6.59

Grilled mushrooms, green bell peppers. onions & provolone dressed with your choice of veggies and condiments

Large

Lg Italian

$13.19

Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with your choice of veggies and condiments

Lg Veggie Grinder

$8.89

Grilled mushrooms, green bell peppers. onions & provolone dressed with your choice of veggies and condiments

Specialties

Reuben

$12.99

An East Coast classic! Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread

Fish & Chips

$14.89

Deep fried cod served with fries, tartar sauce, & a side of coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.69

Kids Ham & Cheese

$3.79

Kids Tenders with Fries

$4.99

2 fried chicken tenders served with fries

Sides

Rg Fries

$3.79

Lg Fries

$6.29

Rg Rings

$4.89

Lg Rings

$8.19

4pc Mozzarella Sticks

$5.59

8pc Mozzarella Sticks

$9.39

Rg Coleslaw

$3.19

Lg Coleslaw

$5.29

Rg Cheese Fries

$4.79

Fries with a side of cheese whiz

Lg Cheese Fries

$7.99

Fries with a side of cheese whiz

Rg Green Chile Fries

$5.19

Fries with a side of green chilies & cheese whiz

Lg Green Chile Fries

$8.69

Fries with a side of green chilies & cheese whiz

Rg Pizza Fries

$5.59

Fries topped with melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Lg Pizza Fries

$9.39

Fries topped with melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Rg Cheesesteak Fries

$6.79

Fries topped with chopped steak, grilled onions, and cheese whiz

Lg Cheesesteak Fries

$11.29

Fries topped with chopped steak, grilled onions, and cheese whiz

Rg Fr Mushrooms

$5.29

Lg Fr Mushrooms

$8.79

Chips

$1.99

Tastykakes

$3.49

Whiz Side

$0.99

Green Chilli Side

$0.99

Dressing Side

$0.99

Drinks

20oz Bottled

$2.69

Hank's Gourmet Soda

$2.99

Hank’s Gourmet Sodas were first introduced in 1996 in Philadelphia. Made with premium ingredients and cane sugar.

Dasani

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
8966 W Bowles Ave, Unit 0, Littleton, CO 80123

