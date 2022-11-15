Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Taste of Philly

review star

No reviews yet

1139 Eagle Drive

Loveland, CO 80537

Popular Items

French Fries LG
12" Original Cheesesteak
8" Original Cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

$8.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

$11.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hoagies & Grinders

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Amoroso rolls

8" Italian

$8.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

$8.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

$8.00

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

$8.00

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie

$6.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

8" Chicken Breast

$8.50

12" Italian

$11.99

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

$11.99

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

$10.50

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

$10.50

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

12" Chicken Breast

$11.25

Specialties

The real deal
$11.99

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

$12.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

$7.50

Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.

$5.50

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

$6.50

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

$7.50

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

Meatball Parmesan SM

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan LG

$11.99

Chicken Choices

$11.25

Chicken, ham, swiss, and bleu cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

Parmesan Chicken

$10.50

Chicken, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

$10.50

Chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms on a 12" Amoroso roll

$11.25

Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll

$8.99

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
$5.00Out of stock

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

$7.50Out of stock

Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top

$8.00Out of stock

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

$8.00Out of stock

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top

Tossed Salad LG

$7.50Out of stock

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken LG

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Salad LG

$10.50Out of stock

Chef Salad LG

$10.50Out of stock

Kids

Mini subs and such
$3.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

$4.00

On white bread with white american cheese

$5.00

2 chicken tenders with a small french fry and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Philly (6")

$6.00

Sides

Chips

$1.25
$2.25
$3.50

Onion Rings SM

$3.50Out of stock

Onions Rings LG

$6.00Out of stock
$2.25

Potato Salad LG

$3.50
$2.00

Mac Salad LG

$3.50

Cheese Fries SM

$3.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Cheese Fries LG

$5.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Green Chile Fries SM

$3.75

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Green Chile Fries LG

$6.00

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

$3.50

With melted provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Pizza Fries LG

$5.50

With melted provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Cheesesteak Fries SM

$5.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Cheesesteak Fries LG

$8.50

Fries covered with steak, onions, and cheese wiz

Side of Sauce

Battered Mushrooms SM

$4.00Out of stock

Battered Mushrooms LG

$7.00Out of stock

Tastykake Krimpets

$2.89Out of stock

Tastykake Cupkakes

$2.89Out of stock

Tastykake Kandykake

$2.89Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.59

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.59

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.25

6 Pack Soda

$5.00

12 Pack Soda

$8.00

Juice

$2.00

Hank's Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$1.99

Water

$1.25

Wings

$12.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in our mild buffalo sauce

$12.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in our spicier buffalo sauce

$12.99

10 jumbo wings coated in a sweet bbq glaze

$12.99

10 jumbo wings coated in our garlic parmesan sauce

$12.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in teriyaki glaze

$12.99

10 jumbo wings with no sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

Website

Location

1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Taste of Philly image
Taste of Philly image
Taste of Philly image

