Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

18901 Mainstreet

Unit B

Parker, CO 80134

Order Again

Popular Items

8" Original Philly
Super 12" Original Philly
French Fries

Cheesesteaks

The best, most authentic, award-winning cheesesteaks in Colorado!

6" Original Philly

$6.79

Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese

6" Mushroom Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese

6" Pepper Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese

6" Pizza Philly

$6.99

Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese

6" Hoagie Philly

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato

6" The Works

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese

6" Green Chile Philly

$7.19

Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese

6" Hot Popper Philly

$7.29

Chopped steak, fried onions, jalapenos, hot suace & cream cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken

$7.19

Chopped chicken breast with Franks Red Hot, fried onions, and white American cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese (the choice is yours!)

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with your favorite cheesesteak and covered in delicious Cheez Whiz!

6" Kitchen Sink Philly

$7.29

Grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles, steak and American cheese

6" BBQ Philly

$7.29

Bacon, red onions, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese

6" Chicken Cordon Bleu Philly

$6.99

Chopped chicken with grilled onions, ham, & Swiss cheese

6" Chicken Parm Philly

$6.99

Chicken cheesesteak with marinara sauce, provolone and Parmesan cheeses

6" Monterey Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chicken cheesesteak with mushrooms, onions, ranch dressing and Swiss cheese

6" Chicken Club Philly

$7.19

Chicken cheesesteak with bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese

8" Original Philly

8" Original Philly

$9.79

Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese

8" Mushroom Philly

8" Mushroom Philly

$10.19

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese

8" Pepper Philly

$10.19

Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese

8" Pizza Philly

8" Pizza Philly

$10.39

Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese

8" Hoagie Philly

$10.59

Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato

8" The Works

8" The Works

$10.59

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese

8" Green Chile Philly

$10.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Philly

8" Hot Popper Philly

$10.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, jalapenos, hot suace & cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.69

Chopped chicken breast with Franks Red Hot, fried onions, and white American cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese (the choice is yours!)

8" Kitchen Sink Philly

$10.69

Grilled Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Chopped Steak with American Cheese

8" BBQ Philly

$10.69

Bacon, Red Onions, Bbq Sauce and Chopped Steak with Cheddar Cheese

8" Cordon Bleu Philly

$9.79

Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Ham and Swiss

8" Chicken Parm Philly

$10.19

Chopped Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheeses

8" Monterey Chicken Philly

$9.69

Chopped Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Ranch Dressing and Swiss Cheese

8" Chicken Club Philly

$10.19

Chopped Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo

Super 12" Original Philly

$13.69

Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese.

Super 12" Mushroom Philly

$13.99

Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese

Super 12" Pepper Philly

$13.99

Chopped steak with grilled green bell peppers, onions & white American Cheese

Super 12" Pizza Philly

$14.19

Chopped steak, fried onions, marinara & provolone cheese

Super 12" Hoagie Philly

$14.29

Chopped steak, fried onions & white American cheese with lettuce and tomato

Super 12" The Works

Super 12" The Works

$14.29

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers with white American cheese

Super 12" Green Chile Philly

$14.29

Chopped steak, fried onions, green chiles & cheddar cheese

Super 12" Hot Popper Philly

$14.49

Chopped steak, fried onions, jalapenos, hot suace & cream cheese

Super 12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.19

Chopped chicken breast with Franks Red Hot, fried onions, and white American cheese. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese (the choice is yours!)

Super 12" Kitchen Sink Philly

$14.29

Grilled Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Chopped Steak with American Cheese

Super 12" BBQ Philly

$14.49

Bacon, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and Chopped Steak with Cheddar Cheese

Super 12" Cordon Bleu Philly

$13.99

Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Ham and Swiss

Super 12" Chicken Parm Philly

$13.99

Chopped Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheeses

Super 12" Monterey Chicken Philly

$13.79

Mushrooms, Onions, Ranch Dressing and Swiss Cheese

Super 12" Chicken Club Philly

$14.19

Chopped Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo

Hoagies & Grinders

8" Italian Hoagie

8" Italian Hoagie

$8.99

Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano

8" Ham & Swiss Hoagie

8" Ham & Swiss Hoagie

$7.29

Ham & Swiss dressed with mayo, oil, lettuce & tomato

8" Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie

8" Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey & cheddar cheese dressed with oil, vinegar, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt, pepper & oregano

8" American Hoagie

8" American Hoagie

$7.49

Baked ham, salami & white American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper

8" Club Hoagie

8" Club Hoagie

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomato

8" Veggie Grinder

8" Veggie Grinder

$7.29

Grilled mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers & provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar.

8" The Zep!

8" The Zep!

$8.79

Genoa salami & provolone cheese dressed with red onions, tomatoes, oil, & oregano

Super 12" Italian Hoagie

Super 12" Italian Hoagie

$13.79

Ham, capicola, salami & provolone dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, oil, vinegar & oregano

Super 12" Ham & Swiss Hoagie

$11.29

Ham & Swiss dressed with mayo, oil, lettuce & tomato

Super 12" Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie

$13.49

Oven roasted turkey & cheddar cheese dressed with oil, vinegar, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt, pepper & oregano

Super 12" American Hoagie

$11.99

Baked ham, salami & white American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper

Super 12" Club Hoagie

$13.49

Ham, turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Super 12" Veggie Grinder

$10.99

Grilled mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers & provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar.

Super 12" The Zep!

$12.59

Genoa salami & provolone cheese dressed with red onions, tomatoes, oil, oregano, salt & pepper

Specialty Sandwiches

Great East-Coast favorites that you might not expect at a cheesesteak joint, but they're definitely worth a try!
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

A deli classic! Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut on toasted rye bread.

Corned Beef Special Sandwich

$12.99

Thin-sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and cole slaw on toasted rye bread.

Club Sandwich

$14.49

Double-decker behemoth! Ham, turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese piled high on three slices of sourdough dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Hot ham with melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo. BLT = YUM!

8" Meatball Sandwich

$7.29

Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara and provolone cheese.

12" Meatball Sandwich

$12.79

Salads

Our salads consist of fresh-cut romaine, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, green bell peppers, olives & pepperoncinis

Small Tossed Salad

$4.49

Side-sized salad, it's probably what you should order instead of those fries you want!

Large Tossed Salad

Large Tossed Salad

$6.94

Healthier and cheaper than that large onion ring that you're thinking of ordering! Don't forget to pick a dressing.

Cheesesteak Salad

$11.99

Take a large tossed salad and add your favorite small cheesesteak right on top. That makes a cheesesteak salad. We like to keep things simple around here.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

Chef Salad

$11.99

A large tossed salad with ham, turkey and provolone cheese.

Sides

Need a little something more? Check in here.

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with your favorite cheesesteak and covered in delicious Cheez Whiz!

Chips

Chips

$1.25
French Fries

French Fries

$1.86+

1/4 pound

Cheese Fries

$2.96+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.41+

1/4 pound

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.41+

1/4 pound

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.64+

1/4 pound

Potato Salad

$1.64+

Side of Veggies

Dressings

Sauce

Cheez Whiz

$1.53+

This ain't no imitation nacho cheese sauce. This is the real deal Cheez-Whiz!

Desserts

A selection of delicious treats from Sweet Street, just outside of Philly, and they are AWESOME!!
Brownie

Brownie

$2.99

So good!

Blondie

Blondie

$2.99Out of stock

Toffee crunch blondie. Yummmmm!

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.49

Buttery, salty, sweet... this cookie is fantastic!

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.19

Crispy rice and marshmallows. Go ahead, get two, we won't tell!

Butterscotch Krimpet

$2.99

Chocolate Junior

$2.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Kandy Kake

$2.99

Lil Phillies

For the kids...

Kids Cheesesteak

$3.99

A teeny version of our original cheesesteak. Available with or without onions.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$2.99

Rolls

Want to make your own food on our delicious Liscio's baked rolls? Click here.
6" Roll

6" Roll

$0.90

6" Amoroso's Roll

8" Roll

8" Roll

$1.10

8" Liscio's roll

12" Roll

12" Roll

$1.38

12" Liscio's roll

Gluten Free Roll

Gluten Free Roll

$2.20

From Rich's bakery in NY

Beverages

Wash it down with a cold one!

20oz Fountain Soda

$2.49

32oz Fountain Soda

$2.99

Coke Bottles

$2.39
Hank's Gourmet Sodas

Hank's Gourmet Sodas

$2.69

Tea Bottle

$2.99

Cans

$1.49

Arrowhead Water

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!

Website

Location

18901 Mainstreet, Unit B, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

