Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!
Location
18901 Mainstreet, Unit B, Parker, CO 80134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rory's Diner
No Reviews
11020 South Pikes Peak Drive, Suite #150 & 140 Parker, CO 80138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Parker
Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurant