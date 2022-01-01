  • Home
A map showing the location of Taste of Soul Bar and Grill 501 6th St

Taste of Soul Bar and Grill 501 6th St

No reviews yet

501 6th St

Racine, WI 53403

Order Again

Appetizers

Hand breaded Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.99

Fried or Grilled (Choose your sauce)

Hand breaded Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.99

Fried or Grilled (Choose your sauce)

Fried Okra

$5.99

Fresh fried Okra

Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$5.99

Mozzerella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

fries with meat, melted cheese,scallions,sour cream

Wingettes (6)

$9.50

Fried (Pick your sauce)

Wingettes (10)

$14.00

Fried (Pick your sauce)

Wingettes (20)

$28.00

Fried (Pick your sauce)

Onion rings

$5.99

Breaded mushrooms

$5.99

Breaded shrimp

$8.99

Pick 3 Appetizer

$13.99

Jalapeño poppers 6 pc

$5.99

Cheddar broccoli bites

$5.99

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Burgers

1/3 Lb Dave the builder burger

$8.99

Willie Pooch Blues Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$8.50

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$9.99

Dinners

Fried Chicken dinner 4 pc

$11.99

Fish dinner

$10.99

Fried Pork chop dinner (2)

$9.99

Fried Rib Dinner

$11.99

Fried ribs only (no sides)

$9.99

Fried RIB TIP DINNER

$11.99

3 pc ckn tenders dinner

$8.99

5 pc ckn tenders dinner

$10.99

Breaded Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Extra fish

Perch 2 pc only

$8.25

Tilapia 2 pc only

$7.25

Catfish 2 pc only

$9.50

Cod 2 pc only

$7.25

Add 1 pc catfish

$4.25

Nachos

Nachos w/cheese only

$3.00

Nachos w/ meat & cheese

$5.00

Pizzas

Pepperoni

$11.00

Sausage

$11.00

Deluxe

$12.00

Ckn Alfredo

$13.00

Pepp & sausage

$12.00

Buff Chicken

$13.00

Sandwiches

Fried pork chop sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Polish Sausage

$4.99

Philly cheese steak

$9.99

Fried Bologna sandwich

$4.99

Patty Melt

$9.50

BLT

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Spaghetti

$4.00

cole slaw

$2.00

Mozzarella sticks (3)

$5.99

Mozzarella sticks (5)

$7.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Cheese cup

$2.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Snacks

Jerky

$3.00

Specials

Chicken Alfredo w/salad

$20.00

Shrimp Alfredo w/salad

$20.00

$3 Wine

$3.00

$3 Pink Starburst

$3.00

Taco Friday

Plate beef tacos

$12.00

2 beef tacos

$6.00

Tuesday Special

2 polish w FF & soda

$7.00

2 brats FF soda

$7.00

2 hot dogs FF soda

$5.00

$5 sm tips

$5.00

$10 lg tips

$10.00

Wing Wednesday

10 pc & fries

$15.00

5 pc & fries w/ 2 tacos

$15.00

Wing/taco special

$13.00

1 beef taco

$2.50

1 chicken taco

$2.50

1 plate beef tacos

$10.00

1 plate chicken tacos

$10.00

Pasta

Philly Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Buffalo Ckn Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Kids Food choices

Chicken Tenders (2 pc)

$6.99

Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

$5.99

Spaghetti & meatballs

$5.99

Soda choice

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Grape

$1.00

Cranberry juice

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Chip choice

Chips

$2.00

Utz Chips

$1.00

Candy bar

Candy bar

$2.00

Peanuts/Cashews

Peanuts/cashews

$1.00

Juice choice

Apple juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Special items

Corned beef & cabbage w/Mac

$14.99

Chicken 2 pc special

$6.99

Non-alcoholic choices

Ginger beer

$3.00

Easy Livin

$2.00

Beef Jerky choice

Mini Jerky 2 for $1

$1.00

Beef Sticks

$2.00

Teriyaki sticks

$1.00

Tuesday Specials

$2 Domestic

$2.00

$3 Import

$3.00

$2 Apple pie shot

$2.00

$4 Long Island

$4.00

$1 shot

$1.00

Merchandise

TOS shirt

$20.00

TOS black hat

$20.00

TOS red hat

$25.00

Specials

$10 Rib tips

$10.00

Moonshine Liquor

Moonshine

$4.00

Medicine choice

Tylenol

$1.00

Aleve

$1.00

Ibuprofen

$1.00

Excedrin

$1.00

Swishers

Swisher Sweet

$2.00

Cigarettes

Newports

$12.00

5 wraps for $5

5 wraps

$5.00

Taco/Nacho Fundraiser

Nachos

$12.00

Beef Tacos (4)

$10.00

Ground turkey tacos (4)

$10.00

Chicken tacos (4)

$10.00

Combination plate

$15.00

Add rice/Beans

$3.00

Plate of beef birria

$14.00

Plate of chicken birria

$12.00

1 beef birria

$4.00

1 chicken birria

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 6th St, Racine, WI 53403

Directions

