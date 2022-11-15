Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Taste of Thai Express

review star

No reviews yet

209 S Meadow St

Ithaca, NY 14850

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
SPRING ROLLS
PAD SEE EW

APPETIZERS

SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$6.25

Vermicelli noodles and vegetables rolled in wonton wrappers and fried to golden crispy perfection. Served with a side of Sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

15 SPRING ROLLS

$21.75

FRESH ROLLS TOFU

$7.00

Made fresh daily. Shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, Bean sprouts, shaved carrot, and vermicelli noodles. Prepared in rice paper wraps.Served with Hoisin chili garlic sauce and crushed peanuts. (3 rolls per order)

FRESH ROLLS SHRIMP

$7.50

Made fresh daily. Shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, Bean sprouts, shaved carrot, and vermicelli noodles. Prepared in rice paper wraps. Served with Hoisin chili garlic sauce and crushed peanuts. (3 rolls per order)

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$7.50

Thai marinated chicken strips, skewered and grilled to order. Served with our popular in house made Peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

FISH CAKES

FISH CAKES

$7.50

Minced native Thai white fish (Knife fish) with Red curry paste and Thai herbs. Served with Sweet chili and crushed peanuts

GOONG SALONG

GOONG SALONG

$7.75

Fresh fried shrimp rolled in wonton vermicelli noodles. Served with our house made sweet chili sauce. (5 per order)

FRIED TOFU

$6.25

Locally sourced Tofu fried to golden brown. Served With sweet chili sauce and chopped peanuts.

FRIED SQUID

FRIED SQUID

$7.95

Tempura style Fried squid rings. Served with Sweet chili sauce.

WINGS

WINGS

$11.95
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$7.95

Seasoned shrimp with garlic herb crabmeat and wrapped in a crispy wonton wrapper, served with sweet chili sauce

SOUPS

TOM YUM CUP

$5.00

A Traditional Thai hot and sour soup with lemon grass and white button mushrooms with roasted chili accents.

TOM YUM POT

$9.95

A Traditional Thai hot and sour soup with lemon grass and white button mushrooms with roasted chili accents.

TOM KHA CUP

TOM KHA CUP

$5.00

Creamy coconut soup with galangal lemon grass, straw mushrooms and Thai herbs.

TOM KHA POT

$9.95

Creamy coconut soup with galangal lemon grass, straw mushrooms and Thai herbs.

SALADS

TASTE OF THAI SALAD

TASTE OF THAI SALAD

$8.95

House signature warm salad. Made with fresh green beans, coconut milk and roasted chili sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Organic Spring mix, english cucumber, spanish onion, shaved local carrots, bean sprouts and tomatoes. Served with peanut sauce,

YUM WOON SEN

$10.75

“Glass” noodles tossed with tossed cashew nuts, wood ear mushroom, shaved carrot, fresh scallions and your choice of protein.

YUM NUA

YUM NUA

$12.50

Four ounces of grilled flank steak tossed with english cucumber, tomatoes, spanish onion, shaved carrot, and scallions in our in house made “Yum” sauce served on a bed of organic spring mix.

PLA GOONG

PLA GOONG

$12.95

Six grilled shrimp tossed with sliced lemongrass, kafir lime leaves, red onion, tomatoes and roasted chili sauce. Served on a bed of organic spring mix.

DINNER

THAI FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$13.50

Traditional Thai stir-fried rice with thai broccoli, tomato, Spanish onion, egg and scallions in a light soy sauce

SPICY FRIED RICE

SPICY FRIED RICE

$13.50

Native Thai street-style fried rice with fresh garlic, crushed chili, Thai basil, baby corn, white mushroom, carrots, and fresh green cabbage.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$13.50

(Vegetarian option available, ask for no sausage) A Festive fried rice with pineapple, tossed cashew’s, sweet Thai sausage, peas, carrots, and raisins.

YELLOW CURRY FRIED RICE

YELLOW CURRY FRIED RICE

$13.50

Southern-Style Thai fried rice. fresh carrots, spanish onion, and eggs. Garnished with fried shallot and chili vinaigrette

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$13.50

Rice noodles stir-fried with Tofu khan, egg, bean sprouts, and fresh chives. Brought together with a tamarind-based sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and lime.

PAD SEE EW

PAD SEE EW

$13.50

A Thai staple. Broad rice noodles stir-fried with egg and Thai broccoli in a sweet soy and yellow bean paste based sauce

PAD KEE MAO

PAD KEE MAO

$13.50

Stir-fried broad noodles with fresh garlic, crushed Thai chili’s, basil, baby corn, local carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.

KAI KUA

$13.50

Stir-fried broad noodles with egg, fresh scallion, pickled cabbage and a light soy sauce.

RAD NAH

RAD NAH

$13.50

Wok-fried broad noodles accompanied with a Thai style gravy, yellow bean paste and Thai broccoli.

SPICY RAD NAH

SPICY RAD NAH

$13.50

Wok-fried broad noodles topped with a Drunken-style Thai gravy. Finished with fresh garlic, crushed chili’s, Thai basil and vegetables.

RAMA NOODLES

$13.50
YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

$14.50

The mildest of our curries, a well-balanced blend between Thai herbs and spices with Indian accents. Potatoes, carrots and Spanishonions simmered with your choice of protein. Finished with Fried shallots.

MASSAMAN CURRY

MASSAMAN CURRY

$14.50

The sweetest of the curries with Indian-influenced spices giving it hints of tamarind and cinnamon. Potatoes, carrots, and spanish onions along with your choice of protein simmered to a creamy perfection

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$14.50

A little on the spicier side, a version of red curry with hints of cumin and coriander. Thai herbs simmered with red and green bell peppers. Served on a bed of shredded green cabbage.

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$14.50

A sweet heat with red Thai chili paste and coconut milk. Your choice of protein simmered with bamboo shoots, red & green bell pepper, Thai basil and eggplant.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$14.50

The spiciest of the curries. Thai green chili paste and coconut milk simmered with your choice of protein, bamboo shoots, red & green bell pepper, Thai basil and Thai eggplant

CASHEW STIR-FRY

CASHEW STIR-FRY

$14.50

Cashews, Spanish onions and bell peppers brought together in an exotic sweet and sour tamarind-based sauce.

SPICY BASIL

SPICY BASIL

$14.50

A popular spicy stir-fry consisting of fresh garlic, crushed chilis, Thai basil, white button mushrooms, Spanish onions, and bell peppers.

MIXED VEGETABLE

MIXED VEGETABLE

$14.50

Assorted vegetables stir-fried with fresh crushed garlic in a light soy-based sauce.

THAI GREEN BEAN

THAI GREEN BEAN

$14.50

Fresh green beans stir-fried with red bell peppers, fresh garlic and Thai basil. Finished in a roasted chili sauce.

GINGER DELIGHT

GINGER DELIGHT

$14.50

Stir-fried strips of ginger, shitake mushrooms, Spanish onion, black fungus mushroom, and fresh scallions.

SWEET & SOUR

SWEET & SOUR

$14.50

Pineapple chunks, tomato, English cucumber, carrots, and Spanish onions stir-fried in a tropical sweet and sour sauce.

BROCOLI STIR-FRY

BROCOLI STIR-FRY

$14.50

Fresh broccoli, baby corn, straw mushrooms, and carrots stir-fried with a hint of sesame oil.

SPINACH & PEANUT SAUCE

SPINACH & PEANUT SAUCE

$14.50

Spinach wilted lightly in the Wok accompanied with your choice of protein and topped with our in house made peanut sauce.

GARLIC PLATTER

GARLIC PLATTER

$14.50

A Healthier variation of the Delight. Fresh garlic stir-fried with your choice of protein, seasoned simple with fresh cracked black pepper. Thickened with Tapioca starch served on a bed of shaved green cabbage.

SPECIALS

CHOO CHEE SALMON

CHOO CHEE SALMON

$16.00

FRIED VEGGIES

$7.00
CHIVE DUMPLINGS

CHIVE DUMPLINGS

$7.00
DUCK CURRY

DUCK CURRY

$18.95
PRIK POW SCALLOPS

PRIK POW SCALLOPS

$16.00

SIDES

Small JASMINE RICE

$1.50

Large JASMINE RICE

$2.75

Small BROWN RICE

$1.50Out of stock

Large BROWN RICE

$2.75Out of stock

2 oz PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

APP SAUCE

$0.50

APP SAUCE W PEANUTS

$0.50

HOISIN SAUCE

$0.50

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$3.00

THIN NOODLES

$3.00

BROAD NOODLES

$3.00

16 OZ PEANUT SAUCE

$5.00

BEVERAGES

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$3.00
THAI COFFEE

THAI COFFEE

$3.00
THAI ICED TEA W LIME

THAI ICED TEA W LIME

$3.00

LIME SODA

$2.50

PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.05

DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.05

SIERRA MIST BOTTLE

$3.05

MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

$3.05

ORANGE BOTTLE

$3.05

BOTTLE WATER

$1.95

GINGER ALE PASSION FRUIT

$3.00

GINGER ALE BLOOD ORANGE

$3.00

GINGER ALE HIBISCUS

$3.00Out of stock

ITHACA ROOT BEER

$2.50Out of stock

12 SARATOGA

$2.50

28 SARATOGA

$4.00

DESSERTS

BLACK STICKY RICE

BLACK STICKY RICE

$5.00
FRIED BANANA

FRIED BANANA

$5.00
FLOURLESS CAKE

FLOURLESS CAKE

$6.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00
PASSION MANGO CAKE

PASSION MANGO CAKE

$6.00
FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.50
COCONUT CUSTARD

COCONUT CUSTARD

$6.50

FAMILY SIZE

(SM) RED CURRY

$39.00

(SM) KAI KUA

$39.00

(SM) PAD SEE EW

$39.00

(SM) YELLOW CURRY

$39.00

(SM) MASSAMAN CURRY

$39.00

(SM) RED CURRY

$39.00

(SM) PANANG CURRY

$39.00

(SM) THAI FRIED RICE

$39.00

(SM) PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$39.00

(SM) CASHEW STIR-FRY

$39.00

(SM) THAI GREEN BEAN

$39.00

(SM) BROCCOLI STIR-FRY

$39.00

(SM) PAD THAI

$39.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2003, is locally owned and operated with a mission to provide the freshest and most authentic Thai food in the area. With a team of about 40 dedicated and enthusiastic staff, Taste of Thai Express has become one of Ithaca’s favorite restaurants for dining in, carry-out, catering and delivery.

Location

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Directions

