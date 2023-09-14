Taste of Thai Express - Dorchester
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We've been at this location since 2008. Family owned and operated.
Location
5117 Dorchester Rd, Charleston, SC 29418
