Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Taste Of The South Bistro 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13

review star

No reviews yet

36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13

Long Neck, DE 19966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Scrapple, Egg & Cheese
CRÈME BRÛLÉE FRENCH TOAST

Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaff Coffee

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Coffees/Lattes/Teas/Smoothies

12 oz. Latte

$4.00

20 oz. Latte

$5.00

12 oz. Cappuccino

$4.00

20 oz. Cappuccino

$5.00

12 oz. Americano

$3.00

20 oz. Americano

$4.00

12 oz. Brewed Coffee

$2.95

20 oz. Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

12 oz. Chai Latte

$4.00Out of stock

20 oz. Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

12 oz. Tea Latte

$3.00

20 oz. Tea Latte

$4.00

12 oz. Specialty Tea

$2.95

20 oz. Specialty Tea

$3.50

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.00

20 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

20 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

16 oz. Iced Latte

$4.50

20 oz. Iced Latte

$5.00

16 oz. Iced Coffee

$4.00

20 oz. Iced Coffee

$4.50

16 oz. Iced Americano

$3.50

20 oz. Iced Americano

$4.00

16 oz. Iced Chai Latte

$4.50Out of stock

20 oz. Iced Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz. Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

20 oz. Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

16 oz. Coffee Smoothie

$4.50

20 oz. Coffee Smoothie

$5.50

16 oz. Mocha Smoothie

$4.50

20 oz. Mocha Smoothie

$5.50

16 oz. Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

20 oz. Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Alcoholic Beverages

MIMOSA- REGULAR

$9.00

PINEAPPLE STRAWBERRY MIMOSA

$10.00

BISTRO CRUSH

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

'TEAS' ME

$8.00

DOGFISH HEAD SEAQUENCHALE

$6.00

DOGFISH HEAD MANDARIN MANGO

$8.00

SAM ADAM'S SUMMER ALE

$6.00

VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

SAUVIGNON

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANCH

$10.00

SPICY BLOODY MARIA

$12.00

High Noon

$8.00

Bottle Of Whitehaven

$30.00

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Fried Chicken

$10.95

Golden fried chicken breast with lettuce & tomato.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.95

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato & our secret sauce.

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Albacore tuna topped with melted white cheddar cheese.

The Hawaiian

$10.95

Salt Cured Country Ham, pineapple & BBQ Sauce.

Pork Chop

$10.95

Fried Boneless pork chop with lettuce, tomato, & sriracha mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled, seasoned chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Pork BBQ

$10.95

Burger

$11.95

Brisket blend beef cooked to a well temp served with provolone, lettuce, & tomato.

Salmon

$13.95

Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato, & honey siracha sauce.

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Seasoned country fried steak, brown gravy, & grilled onions.

Cheesesteak Melt

$10.95

Seasoned beef steak, with grilled pepper & onions, topped with provolone cheese.

Shrimp

$4.95

Cold Sandwiches

Egg Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Seafood Salad

$11.95

Loaded TOTS

The Oinker

$11.95

Bacon, Chedda' Cheese, Ranch, Scallions

The Porker

$11.95

Pork BBQ, Chedda' Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Scallions

The Clucker

$11.95

Shredded Chicken, Chedda' Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Scallions

The Moo'er

$11.95

Cheesesteak, Provo' Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers

Plain TOTs

$4.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Crispy Seasoned Potatoes

$3.95

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Egg Salad

$5.95

32oz. Pasta or Potato Salad

$14.50

16oz. Potato or Pasta Salad

$7.50

32oz. Container of Chicken Salad

$21.50

16 oz. Container of Chicken salad

$12.50

Breakfast/Brunch

CRÈME BRÛLÉE FRENCH TOAST

$8.95

BUTTERY PANCAKES

$7.95

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$9.95

Made with 2 of our buttery biscuits and smothered in a creamy country style sausage gravy.

CHEESY EGGS

$3.95

Scrambled eggs with a white cheddar cheese.

CHEESY GRITS

$4.95

Made with real cheddar cheese, corn meal and butter.

SEASONAL FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$4.95

A bowl of fresh cut fruit. Fruit varies based on season.

SIGNATURE WAFFLES

SIGNATURE WAFFLES

$7.95

Our chunky, tasty waffles are deliciously golden and slightly caramelized thanks to the partially melted pearl sugar.

THICK CUT BACON

$4.95

THICK CUT BACON (3 PIECES)

SAVORY SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.95

SAVORY SAUSAGE PATTY (4OZ)

SALT CURED COUNTRY HAM

$5.95

SALT CURED COUNTRY HAM

HATFIELD SCRAPPLE

$4.95

HATFIELD SCRAPPLE

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$11.95

Golden fried chicken breast smothered in our country style gravy. Served with seasoned potatoes.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$12.95

Country fried steak smothered in our country style gravy. Served with seasoned potatoes.

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$13.95

Cajun seasoned shrimp, served atop our cheesy grits, finished with scallions.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.95

Golden fried chicken breast resting on our signature waffles, lightly drizzled with hot honey.

BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

$8.95

(Our spin on a quiche) A blend of broccoli, spinach, onion, red peppers, farm fresh eggs & cheese.

Eggs Over (Easy)

$3.95

Eggs Over (Medium)

$3.95

Eggs Over (Hard)

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Croissant

$3.95

Biscuit

$3.95

Bagel

$3.95

Toast

$2.00

Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Country Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Scrapple, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Fried Chicken

$10.95

Fried Steak

$11.95

Fried Pork Chop

$10.95

KIDDOS 10 & UNDER (ONLY)

PANCAKE

$7.95

PIECE OF FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

CHEESY EGGS

$7.95

WAFFLE

$7.95

BISCUIT

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13, Long Neck, DE 19966

