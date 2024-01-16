Taste of the V
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Taste of the V has a passion for feeding people high-quality, delicious meals, and it’s evident in every bite. All meals are made using quality ingredients. Take your pick of hand-pressed burgers, made with beef that’s raised locally in Troutdale, OR, by the Burns family farm. Or try something creamy with our famous made-from-scratch Mac and Cheese.
Location
508 14th Street, Oregon City, OR 97045
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Oregon City