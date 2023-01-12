A map showing the location of Taste of Tokyo 3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204View gallery

Taste of Tokyo 3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204

review star

No reviews yet

3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204

Charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Med)
Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken
California Roll (8pc)

Appetizers

Cheese Wonton (6PC)

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Wing (8PC)

$8.99

Edamame

$5.99

Gyoza (chicken/Shrimp/Vegetable)

$8.99

Pork Egg Roll (2pc)

$5.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$8.99

japanese style fried shrimp and mixed vegetable

Shrimp Tempura (6PC)

$10.99

come with 6pc fried shrimp

Spring Roll (2pc)

$5.99

Teriyaki Chicken Wing (8pc)

$9.99

fried part wing with home made teriyaki sauce

Soup & Salad

Miso soup

$3.99

House Salad

$5.99

Avocado Salad

$7.99

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Sushi Roll

California Roll (8pc)

$6.99

carb stick, avocado, cucumber with sesame outside

Vegetable Roll (8pc)

$6.99

avocado and cucumber

Avocado Roll (8pc)

$6.99

Philadelphia Roll* (8pc)

$7.99

fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Salmon Roll *(8pc)

$7.99

Tuna Roll*(8pc)

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.99

Salmon Avocado*(8PC)

$7.99

Tuna Avocado*(8pc)

$7.99

Spicy Crab Roll (8pc)

$7.99

Alaskan Roll*(8pc)

$7.99

Fresh salmon, cucumber and avocado

Eel Avocado (8pc)

$8.99

Dragon Roll (8pc)

$11.99

crab stick, cucumber top with eel, avocado and eel sauce, sesame

Rainbow Roll* (8pc)

$12.99

california roll top with fresh salmon, tuna and avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll (10pc)

$12.99

tempura shrimp, crab stick, cucumber and avocado with masago on top

Fried Crab Roll (10pc)

$12.99

spicy crab salad and deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Golden California Roll (10pc)

$10.99

deep fried california roll top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Express Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Med)

$8.99

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Lg)

$9.99

Hibachi Chicken Bowl (Med)

$9.99

Hibachi Chicken Bowl (Lg)

$10.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli (Med)

$10.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli (Lg)

$12.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom (Med)

$11.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom (Lg)

$13.99

Super Bowl (Med with any 2 meat)

$12.99

Super Bowl (Lg with any 2 or 3 meat)

$14.99

Hibachi Vegetable

$10.99

Hibachi Tofu

$11.99

Express Entrees

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.99

Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$17.99

Hibachi Chicken

$12.99

Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink

$18.99

Coconut Chicken

$12.99

Coconut Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$18.99

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.99

Hibachi Shrimp Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$18.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$20.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$15.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose A side and drink)

$21.99

Hibachi Steak

$14.99

Hibachi Steak Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$20.99

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Hibachi steak & Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$21.99

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$16.99

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$22.99

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.99

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$22.99

Hibachi Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

$19.99

Hibachi Steak, Shrimp & Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$25.99

Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken(B-Box)

$15.99

Hibachi Chicken(B-Box)

$16.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli(B-Box)

$17.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom(B-Box)

$18.99

Hibachi Tofu(B-Box)

$15.99

Noodle Bowl

Hibachi Vegetable Udon/Lomein

$9.99

come with broccoli, onion, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, bell pepper

Hibachi Tofu Udon/Lomein

$11.99

come with lightly fried tofu with mixed vegetables

Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$12.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli Udon/Lomein

$14.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom Udon/Lomein

$15.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$14.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$15.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Steak Udon/Lomein

$16.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Side Dish

Fried Rice

$2.99

White Rice

$2.99

Side Lomein

$4.99

Side Udon noodle

$5.99

Side Mixed Vegetable

$5.99

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.99

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.99

Side Coconut Chicken

$6.99

Side Steak & Mushroom

$8.99

Side Shrimp & Broccoli

$7.99

Side Fries

$4.99

White Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Eel Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Siracha 2oz

$0.75

Spicy White Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Ginger dressing 2oz

$0.75

Sweet & Sour 2oz

$0.75

White Sauce Quart

$5.99

Side Broccoli

$5.99

Side Mushroom

$5.99

side zucchini&onion

$5.99

Kid Menu 8.99 (Kids under 10)

Teriyaki chicken w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$8.99

Hibachi chicken w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$8.99

Teriyaki shrimp w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$8.99

come with broccoli

Teriyaki steak w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$8.99

come with mushroom

Chicken nuggets w. fries

$8.99

Soft Drink

Medium Drink

$2.50

Large

$2.99

Tea

Medium Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Medium Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Large Sweetened Tea

$2.99

Large Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bottle soda

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Bottle Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Cherry coke

$2.99

Bottle Diet coke

$2.99

Bottle Orange Fanta

$2.99

Bottle Dr pepper

$2.99

Bottle Mt dew

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.29

Bottle Orange Juice

$2.99

Bottle Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottle Strawberry Fanta

$2.99

Japanese soda

$3.59

Appetizer

Spring Roll (Serves 12)

$34.99

Pork Egg Roll(Serves 12)

$34.99

Fried Cheese Wonton(serves 12)

$32.99

Chicken Dumpling(Server 12)

$42.99

Chicken Wing(Servers 12)

$69.99

Hot Entrees

lightly fried chicken toasted in coconut sauce

Teriyaki Chicken(per head count)

$9.00

Served with fried rice and vegetables minimum 10 head count per order

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Broccoli(per head count)

$12.00

served with fried rice and vegetables minimum 10 head count per order

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli(per head count)

$11.00

served with fried rice and vegetables minimum 10 head count per order

Coconut Chicken(servers 12)

$45.99

Hibachi Jumbo Shrimp & Broccoli

$59.99

Hibachi Mixed Vegetables

$25.99

Rice & Noodle

Hibachi Fried Rice(serves 10)

$25.99

Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice(serves 10)

$35.99

Hibachi Shrimp Fried Rice(serves 10)

$39.99

Hibachi Vegetables Lomein(serves 8)

$29.99

Hibachi Vegetables Udon Noodles(serves 8)

$32.99

Shrimp Vegetables Lomein(serves 8)

$39.99

Shrimp Vegetables Udon(serves 8)

$42.99

Drink

Sweet Tea

$3.99+

Unsweet Tea

$3.99+

Pink Lemonade

$3.99+

Arnold Palmer

$3.99+

Appetizers

Cheese Wonton (6PC)

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Wing (8PC)

$10.99

Edamame

$7.99

Gyoza (chicken/Shrimp/Vegetable)

$10.99

Pork Egg Roll (2pc)

$7.79

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.99

japanese style fried shrimp and mixed vegetable

Shrimp Tempura (6PC)

$13.99

come with 6pc fried shrimp

Spring Roll (2pc)

$7.79

Teriyaki Chicken Wing (8pc)

$11.99

fried part wing with home made teriyaki sauce

Cheese Wonton (6PC) (Copy)

$9.99

Soup & Salad

Miso soup

$5.99

House Salad

$6.99

Avocado Salad

$8.99

Seaweed Salad

$8.99

Sushi Roll

California Roll (8pc)

$7.99

carb stick, avocado, cucumber with sesame outside

Vegetable Roll (8pc)

$7.99

avocado and cucumber

Avocado Roll (8pc)

$7.99

Philadelphia Roll* (8pc)

$8.99

fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Salmon Roll *(8pc)

$8.99

Tuna Roll*(8pc)

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon Avocado*(8PC)

$8.99

Tuna Avocado*(8pc)

$8.99

Spicy Crab Roll (8pc)

$8.99

Alaskan Roll*(8pc)

$8.99

Fresh salmon, cucumber and avocado

Eel Avocado (8pc)

$9.99

Dragon Roll (8pc)

$13.99

crab stick, cucumber top with eel, avocado and eel sauce, sesame

Rainbow Roll* (8pc)

$14.99

california roll top with fresh salmon, tuna and avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll (10pc)

$15.99

tempura shrimp, crab stick, cucumber and avocado with masago on top

Fried Crab Roll (10pc)

$15.99

spicy crab salad and deep fried with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Golden California Roll (10pc)

$14.99

deep fried california roll top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Express Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Med)

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Lg)

$12.99

Hibachi Chicken Bowl (Med)

$11.99

Hibachi Chicken Bowl (Lg)

$13.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli (Med)

$13.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli (Lg)

$15.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom (Med)

$14.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom (Lg)

$16.99

Super Bowl (Med with any 2 meat)

$15.99

Super Bowl (Lg with any 2 or 3 meat)

$17.99

Hibachi Vegetable

$13.99

Hibachi Tofu

$13.99

Express Entrees

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$22.99

Hibachi Chicken

$14.99

Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink

$23.99

Coconut Chicken

$14.99

Coconut Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$23.99

Hibachi Shrimp

$15.99

Hibachi Shrimp Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$24.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$16.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$25.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$17.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose A side and drink)

$26.99

Hibachi Steak

$17.99

Hibachi Steak Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$26.99

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$18.99

Hibachi steak & Teriyaki Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$27.99

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$18.99

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$27.99

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$28.99

Hibachi Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

$22.99

Hibachi Steak, Shrimp & Chicken Combo (Choose a side and drink)

$30.99

Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken(B-Box)

$18.99

Hibachi Chicken(B-Box)

$18.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli(B-Box)

$20.99

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom(B-Box)

$22.99

Hibachi Tofu(B-Box)

$18.99

Noodle Bowl

Hibachi Vegetable Udon/Lomein

$12.99

come with broccoli, onion, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, bell pepper

Hibachi Tofu Udon/Lomein

$13.99

come with lightly fried tofu with mixed vegetables

Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$14.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Broccoli Udon/Lomein

$17.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Steak & Mushroom Udon/Lomein

$18.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$17.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken Udon/Lomein

$17.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Hibachi Shrimp & Steak Udon/Lomein

$18.99

come with bell pepper & onion/carrot, mushroom & onion

Side Dish

Fried Rice

$3.99

White Rice

$3.99

Side Lomein

$6.99

Side Udon noodle

$7.99

Side Mixed Vegetable

$6.99

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$7.99

Side Hibachi Chicken

$7.99

Side Coconut Chicken

$7.99

Side Steak & Mushroom

$10.99

Side Shrimp & Broccoli

$9.99

Side Fries

$5.99

White Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.98

Eel Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Siracha 2oz

$0.98

Spicy White Sauce 2oz

$0.98

Ginger dressing 2oz

$0.98

Sweet & Sour 2oz

$0.98

White Sauce Quart

$7.99

Kid Menu 8.99 (Kids under 10)

Teriyaki chicken w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$11.69

Hibachi chicken w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$11.69

Teriyaki shrimp w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$11.69

come with broccoli

Teriyaki steak w. fried rice/lomein(Kids bowl)

$11.69

come with mushroom

Chicken nuggets w. fries

$11.69

Soft Drink

Medium Drink

$3.25

Large

$3.89

Tea

Medium Sweetened Tea

$3.25

Medius Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Large Sweetened Tea

$3.89

Large Unsweetened Tea

$3.89

Hot Tea

$3.89

Bottle soda

Bottle Coke

$3.89

Bottle Sprite

$3.89

Bottle Cherry coke

$3.89

Bottle Diet coke

$3.89

Bottle Orange Fanta

$3.89

Bottle Dr pepper

$3.89

Bottle Mt dew

$3.89

Bottle Water

$1.68

Ramune(strawberry)

$3.99

Ramune(orange)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3032 W Montague Ave,Ste 204, Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
orange starNo Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146 North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
Kanji North Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston