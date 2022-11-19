Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Food Trucks

Taste of Trelawny

662 Reviews

$$

100 Randolph Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Oxtail
Double Oxtail
Large (SPICY) Jerk Pork

Vegetarian

Curry Chic Peas

$12.00

(Spicy) Curry Chic Peas

$14.00

Veggie Tray

$13.00

Kids

Brown Stew Chicken - KIDS MEAL

$8.00

Curry Chicken - KIDS MEAL

$8.00

Brown Stew Kids Meal W /cabbagge

$10.00Out of stock

Curry Kids Meal W/cabbage

$10.00Out of stock

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

$22.00

(SPICY) Curry Shrimp

$23.00

Steamed Fish (Red Snapper)

$23.00

Escovitch Fish Spicy (Red Snapper)

$24.00

Brown Stew Red Snapper

$22.00

(SPICY) Brown Stew Red Snapper

$24.00

Chicken

Lg.Curry Chicken

$17.00

Small Curry Chicken

$13.00

Lg. (Spicy) Curry Chicken

$19.00

Small (SPICY) Curry Chicken

$15.00

Double Curry Chicken

$22.00

Lg. Brown Stew Chicken

$17.00

Small Brown Stew Chicken

$13.00

Lg. (SPICY) Brown Stew Chicken

$19.00

Small (SPICY) Brown Stew Chicken

$15.00

Double Brown Stew Chicken

$22.00

Lg. (SPICY) Brown Stew Chicken and (SPICY) Curry Chicken

$25.00

Lg. (MILD) Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Lg. (SPICY) Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Small (SPICY) Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Double Jerk Chicken (MILD)

$24.00

Double (SPICY) Jerk Chicken

$24.00

Lg.Jerk Chicken MILD and Curry Chicken

$23.00

Lg. (SPICY) Jerk Chicken and Curry Chicken

$24.00

Lg.Jerk Chicken (MILD) and Brown Stew Chicken

$23.00

Lg. (SPICY) Jerk Chicken and Brown Stew Chicken

$24.00

Lg. Curry Chicken and Brown Stew Chicken

$23.00

Lg. (SPICY) Jerk Chicken and (SPICY) Brown Stew Chicken

$25.00

(SPICY) Brown Stew Chicken and (SPICY) Jerk Chicken

$25.00

Pork

Large (SPICY) Jerk Pork

$18.00

Small (SPICY) Jerk Pork

$13.00

Jerk Pork DOUBLE

$24.00

(MILD) Jerk Chicken And (SPICY) Jerk Pork

$24.00

(SPICY) Jerk Pork and Spicy Jerk Chicken

$24.00

(SPICY) Jerk Pork and Curry Chicken

$23.00

(SPICY) Jerk Pork and Brown Stew Chicken

$23.00

Goat

Lg. Curry Goat

$20.00

Lg. (SPICY) Curry Goat

$22.00

Small Curry Goat

$15.00

Small (SPICY) Curry Goat

$17.00

Brown Stew Chicken and Curry Goat

$25.00

Curry Goat and Curry Chicken

$25.00

Curry Goat and (MILD) Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Curry Goat and (SPICY) Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Curry Goat and (SPICY) Jerk Pork

$25.00

Oxtail

Large Oxtail

$23.00

Lg. (SPICY) Oxtail

$24.00

Small Oxtail

$16.00

Small (SPICY) Oxtail

$18.00

Double Oxtail

$28.00

Lg. Oxtail and (MILD) Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Lg. Oxtail and (Spicy) Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Lg. (Spicy) Oxtail and (Spicy) Jerk Chicken

$27.00

Lg. Oxtail and Jerk Pork

$25.00

Lg. Oxtail and Curry Chicken

$25.00

Lg. Oxtail and Curry Goat

$28.00

Lg. (SPICY) Oxtail and (SPICY) Curry Goat

$30.00

Lg. Oxtail and Brown Stew Chicken

$25.00

Lg. (SPICY) Oxtail and (Spicy) Brown Stew Chicken

$26.00

Lg. (SPICY) Oxtail And (SPICY) PORK

$26.00

Lg. (SPICY) OXTAIL and (SPICY) CURRY CHICKEN

$26.00

Stew Peas

Stew Pea Small

$9.00Out of stock

Stew Peas Large

$13.00Out of stock

Juices

Mango Carrot

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Guava

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Sorrel Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Reggae Medley

$4.00

Island Mango

$4.00

Lychee Paradise

$4.00Out of stock

Guava Fusion

$4.00Out of stock

Capri Sun

$1.00Out of stock

Guava Carrot

$4.00Out of stock

Sodas

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Ting

$4.00Out of stock

ZERO SUGAR Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Irish Moss

$4.00Out of stock

Pink Ting

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Water

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Rum Cake

Original Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Butter Nut Carmel Bourbon Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pink Strawberry Champaign

$7.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Caramel Bourbon

$7.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Caribbean Spice Rum Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.00Out of stock

CINN APPLE RUM CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

RICE AND PEA

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

COCA BREAD

$3.00

(MILD) BEEF PATTIES

$3.00

(SPICY) BEEF PATTIES

$3.00Out of stock

SHRIMP PATTIES

$5.00Out of stock

VEGGIE PATTIES

$4.00

SIDE OF JERK CHICKEN MILD

$10.00

SIDE OF JERK CHICKEN SPICY

$10.00

SIDE OF BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE OF CURRY CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE OF JERK PORK SPICY

$10.00

SIDE OF OXTAIL

$13.00

SIDE OF CURRY GOAT

$13.00

SIDE OF CURRY SHRIMP

$15.00

SIDE OF (Spicy) CURRY SHRIMP

$16.00

Side Of Jerk Sauce

$0.47

SMALL Container

$0.47

LARGE Container

$0.47

Spicy

$2.00

Upcharge

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

