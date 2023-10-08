Food Menu

Mac & Cheese Bowl

Creamy Mac & Cheese Topped With Your Choice of Protein & Toppings

$6.00

Rice & Noodle Bowls

Hibachi Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice bowl served with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.

Noodle Bowl

$12.99

Garlic Spaghetti Noodles Served with your choice of protein, toppings and sauce.

Plates

Salmon Plate

$17.99

Grilled 8 oz salmon with your choice of sides and a selection of one of our signature sauces

Steak Plate

$20.99

8 oz sirloin served with Garlic butter and two choices of sides

Vegan Plate

$14.99

Fried cauliflower bites tossed in your choice of sauce served with two sides.

Finger Foods

Salmon Burger

$13.99

Marinated Salmon topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers and lettuce on a brioche bun served with lettuce tomato and American cheese

Classic Burger

$9.99

Pepper Jack Jalapeño Burger

$12.99

A juicy 100% Beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese jalapeños bacon lettuce tomato and onions

Wing Meal

$8.99+

Your choice of sauce with 1 side option

Vegan Burger

$12.99

Additional Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Of Fried Rice

$4.95

Asparagus

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Teriyaki

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Chili Sauce

$1.00

Taste With Tae Drinks

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00