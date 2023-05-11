Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste 222

222 North Canal Street

Chicago, IL 60606

Popular Items

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bibb/baby gem lettuce, jalapeño goat cheese cornbread croutons, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg...

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Food

Starters/Shareables

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

Empanadas

$11.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bibb/baby gem lettuce, jalapeño goat cheese cornbread croutons, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg...

Kale Salad

$10.00

crisp kale, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, creamy garlic vinaigrette

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Stockyard Salad

$20.00

Handhelds

Avenue Chicken

$15.00

Taste 222 Burger

$16.00

Yardbird Greek

$16.00

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Southwest Vegan

$16.00

Substanials

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Steak Frites

$20.00

Salmon Nicoise

$24.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sides

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Green Beans

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Somrus Mocha Chocolate Ice Box Cake

$10.00

Bar

Beer

Half Acre Pony Pils

$7.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Funkytown HipHop&R'n'Brew

$8.00

Funkytown Gym Shoe Weather

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Upscale, intimate gathering spot with delicious food & drinks. Enjoy favorites with a Southern twist.

222 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606

