Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tastea Fountain Valley

review star

No reviews yet

17150 Brookhurst St.

Suite #C

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Specialteas

20oz Peach Me Sweetea

20oz Peach Me Sweetea

$5.30

peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits

32oz Peach Me Sweetea

32oz Peach Me Sweetea

$7.05

peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits

20oz Lychee Peachee

20oz Lychee Peachee

$5.30

peach black tea with lychee bits

32oz Lychee Peachee

32oz Lychee Peachee

$7.05

peach black tea with lychee bits

20oz Bootea Shaker

20oz Bootea Shaker

$5.30

mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly

32oz Bootea Shaker

32oz Bootea Shaker

$7.05

mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly

20oz Passion Attraction

20oz Passion Attraction

$5.30

passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly

32oz Passion Attraction

32oz Passion Attraction

$7.05

passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly

20oz Strawberry Ecsteasy

20oz Strawberry Ecsteasy

$5.30

strawberry black tea with black jelly

32oz Strawberry Ecsteasy

32oz Strawberry Ecsteasy

$7.05

strawberry black tea with black jelly

20oz Sunset Peach

20oz Sunset Peach

$5.30

raspberry peach black tea with green mango bits

32oz Sunset Peach

32oz Sunset Peach

$7.05

raspberry peach black tea with green mango bits

20oz The Unknown

20oz The Unknown

$5.30

mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits

32oz The Unknown

32oz The Unknown

$7.05

mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits

Milk Teas

20oz Thai Milk Tea

20oz Thai Milk Tea

$5.30

thai tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Thai Milk Tea

32oz Thai Milk Tea

$7.05

thai tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Classic Milk Tea

20oz Classic Milk Tea

$5.30

formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Classic Milk Tea

32oz Classic Milk Tea

$7.05

formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Tiger Milk Tea

20oz Tiger Milk Tea

$5.80

formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee

32oz Tiger Milk Tea

32oz Tiger Milk Tea

$7.55

formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee

20oz Golden Milk Tea

$5.30

32oz Golden Milk Tea

$7.05
20oz Green Thai Tea

20oz Green Thai Tea

$5.30

brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes

32oz Green Thai Tea

32oz Green Thai Tea

$7.05

brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes

20oz Honeydew Milk Tea

20oz Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.30

honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Honeydew Milk Tea

32oz Honeydew Milk Tea

$7.05

honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Horchata Milk Tea

20oz Horchata Milk Tea

$5.55

horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam

32oz Horchata Milk Tea

32oz Horchata Milk Tea

$7.30

horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam

20oz Jasmine Milk Tea

20oz Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.30

jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Jasmine Milk Tea

32oz Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.05

jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Mango Milk Tea

20oz Mango Milk Tea

$5.30

mango white tea with mango bits

32oz Mango Milk Tea

32oz Mango Milk Tea

$7.05

mango white tea with mango bits

20oz Matcha Milk Tea

20oz Matcha Milk Tea

$5.30

matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Matcha Milk Tea

32oz Matcha Milk Tea

$7.05

matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Matcha Strawberry

20oz Matcha Strawberry

$5.80

matcha oat milk with strawberry bits

32oz Matcha Strawberry

32oz Matcha Strawberry

$7.55

matcha oat milk with strawberry bits

20oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea

20oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea

$5.30

matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer

32oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea

32oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea

$7.05

matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer

20oz Oolong Milk Tea

20oz Oolong Milk Tea

$5.30

oolong tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Oolong Milk Tea

32oz Oolong Milk Tea

$7.05

oolong tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee

20oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee

$5.80

pumpkin pie milk tea with creme brulee, topped with sea foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg

32oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee

32oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee

$7.55

pumpkin pie milk tea with creme brulee, topped with sea foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg

20oz Strawberry Milk Tea

20oz Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.30

strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits

32oz Strawberry Milk Tea

32oz Strawberry Milk Tea

$7.05

strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits

20oz Taro Milk Tea

20oz Taro Milk Tea

$5.30

taro black tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Taro Milk Tea

32oz Taro Milk Tea

$7.05

taro black tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Ube Milk Tea

20oz Ube Milk Tea

$5.30

ube black tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Ube Milk Tea

32oz Ube Milk Tea

$7.05

ube black tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

20oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

$5.30

winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer

32oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

32oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

$7.05

winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer

20oz Winter Melon Milk Tea

20oz Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.30

winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)

32oz Winter Melon Milk Tea

32oz Winter Melon Milk Tea

$7.05

winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)

Simpliciteas

20oz Great White

20oz Great White

$4.60

peach white iced tea

32oz Great White

32oz Great White

$6.35

peach white iced tea

20oz Flavored Iced Tea

20oz Flavored Iced Tea

$4.60

your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)

32oz Flavored Iced Tea

32oz Flavored Iced Tea

$6.35

your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)

20oz Iced Tea

20oz Iced Tea

$3.75

your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)

32oz Iced Tea

32oz Iced Tea

$5.50

your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)

20oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea

20oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.60

jasmine green iced tea with salted cream

32oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea

32oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea

$6.35

jasmine green iced tea with salted cream

Coffee

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.80

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut

32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.55

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut

20oz House Special

20oz House Special

$4.80

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut

32oz House Special

32oz House Special

$6.55

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut

20oz Matcha Coffee

20oz Matcha Coffee

$5.30

coffee with matcha green milk tea

32oz Matcha Coffee

32oz Matcha Coffee

$7.05

coffee with matcha green milk tea

Smoothies

20oz Strawberry Sensation

20oz Strawberry Sensation

$6.10

strawberry with strawberry bits

32oz Strawberry Sensation

32oz Strawberry Sensation

$7.75

strawberry with strawberry bits

20oz Avocado Avalanche

20oz Avocado Avalanche

$6.80

fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk

32oz Avocado Avalanche

32oz Avocado Avalanche

$8.30

fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk

20oz Strawberry Bananza

20oz Strawberry Bananza

$6.10

strawberry blended with banana

32oz Strawberry Bananza

32oz Strawberry Bananza

$7.75

strawberry blended with banana

20oz Horchata Crunch

20oz Horchata Crunch

$6.10

horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal

32oz Horchata Crunch

32oz Horchata Crunch

$7.75

horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal

20oz Krypteanite

20oz Krypteanite

$6.10

matcha green tea

32oz Krypteanite

32oz Krypteanite

$7.75

matcha green tea

20oz Ooh La La

20oz Ooh La La

$6.10

coconut pineapple with strawberry bits

32oz Ooh La La

32oz Ooh La La

$7.75

coconut pineapple with strawberry bits

20oz Taro Fantasy

20oz Taro Fantasy

$6.10

blended taro taro is similar to yam and has a slightly nutty taste

32oz Taro Fantasy

32oz Taro Fantasy

$7.75

blended taro taro is similar to yam and has a slightly nutty taste

20oz Yummy Gummy

20oz Yummy Gummy

$6.10

orange, raspberry, and passion fruit with peach bits

32oz Yummy Gummy

32oz Yummy Gummy

$7.75

orange, raspberry, and passion fruit with peach bits

Slushy Freeze

20oz Peach Me Freezie

20oz Peach Me Freezie

$5.85

peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits

32oz Peach Me Freezie

32oz Peach Me Freezie

$7.50

peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits

20oz Mango All The Way

20oz Mango All The Way

$5.85

mango and raspberry with green mango bits

32oz Mango All The Way

32oz Mango All The Way

$7.50

mango and raspberry with green mango bits

20oz Chamango

20oz Chamango

$5.85

mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits

32oz Chamango

32oz Chamango

$7.50

mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits

20oz Amazing Strawburst

20oz Amazing Strawburst

$5.85

strawberry, raspberry and honeydew with rainbow jelly

32oz Amazing Strawburst

32oz Amazing Strawburst

$7.50

strawberry, raspberry and honeydew with rainbow jelly

20oz Lychee Freeze

20oz Lychee Freeze

$5.85

lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly

32oz Lychee Freeze

32oz Lychee Freeze

$7.50

lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly

20oz Watermelon Heaven

$5.85

watermelon with watermelon bits

32oz Watermelon Heaven

$7.50

watermelon with watermelon bits

Food

1st Weak Sauce or Ranch comes free per order, additional sauces come at a charge. Ketchup is always free
Regular Karate Chicken

Regular Karate Chicken

$7.80

all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured left)

Large Karate Chicken

Large Karate Chicken

$10.55

all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured right)

Buttload'a Fries

Buttload'a Fries

$5.50

potatoes seasoned with our famous Tastea dust and five spice

Regular Shrimp On It!

Regular Shrimp On It!

$7.00

juicy shrimp hand battered & seasoned with Tastea dust & cooked to crispy perfection (pictured left)

Large Shrimp On It!

Large Shrimp On It!

$9.00

juicy shrimp hand battered & seasoned with Tastea dust & cooked to crispy perfection (pictured right)

Extra Sauces

Secret

Hot Matcha Milk Tea Sample

$3.75
Stevia Bootea Shaker Sample

Stevia Bootea Shaker Sample

$3.75

mango, peach & pineapple black tea with black jelly (served Full Stevia only in 8oz cup) no sweetness and ice modifications

Pumpkin Pie Brulee Sample

$3.75

20oz Dirty Horchata

$6.10

blended horchata & coffee smoothie

32oz Dirty Horchata

$7.75

blended horchata & coffee smoothie

20oz Tiger Milk

$5.80

brown sugar whole milk, adorned with brown sugar drizzle and creme brulee

32oz Tiger Milk

$7.55

brown sugar whole milk, adorned with brown sugar drizzle and creme brulee

20oz Glimpse of Heaven

$6.10

blended honeydew smoothie

32oz Glimpse of Heaven

$7.75

blended honeydew smoothie

20oz Chillin Mocha

$6.10

32oz Chillin Mocha

$7.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.90

20oz Just Strawberry

$5.85

strawberry slushy with strawberry bits

32oz Just Strawberry

$7.50

strawberry slushy with strawberry bits

20oz Lychee Storm

$6.10

lychee smoothie with lychee bits

32oz Lychee Storm

$7.75

lychee smoothie with lychee bits

20oz Lycheeteani

$5.30

lychee green tea with lychee bits

32oz Lycheeteani

$7.05

lychee green tea with lychee bits

20oz Mangoberry

$5.30

mango strawberry green tea with aloe vera

32oz Mangoberry

$7.05

mango strawberry green tea with aloe vera

Custom

20oz Custom Slushy

$5.85

32oz Custom Slushy

$7.50

20oz Custom Smoothie

$6.10

32oz Custom Smoothie

$7.75

20oz Custom Tea

$4.60

32oz Custom Tea

$6.35

Misc

Up 32

$1.75

H2O

14oz Water Cup

10 Extra 20oz Cups

$1.75

20oz Water Cup

$0.25

32oz Water Cup

$0.50

20oz Whole Milk

$2.75

Tastea Jugs

Peach Me Sweetea Jug

Peach Me Sweetea Jug

$37.00

peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits

Lychee Peachee Jug

Lychee Peachee Jug

$37.00

peach black tea with lychee bits

Bootea Shaker Jug

Bootea Shaker Jug

$37.00

mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly

Classic Milk Tea Jug

Classic Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer

Flavored Iced Tea Jug

Flavored Iced Tea Jug

$31.00

your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)

Golden Milk Tea Jug

Golden Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

assam black tea with non-dairy creamer

Green Thai Tea Jug

Green Thai Tea Jug

$37.00

brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes

Honeydew Milk Tea Jug

Honeydew Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer

Iced Tea Jug

Iced Tea Jug

$31.00

your choice of tea

Jasmine Milk Tea Jug

Jasmine Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

Matcha Milk Tea Jug

Matcha Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

Matcha Thai Milk Tea Jug

Matcha Thai Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer

Passion Attraction Jug

Passion Attraction Jug

$37.00

passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly

Strawberry Ecsteasy Jug

Strawberry Ecsteasy Jug

$37.00

strawberry black tea with black jelly

Strawberry Milk Tea Jug

Strawberry Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits

Sunset Peach Jug

Sunset Peach Jug

$37.00

peach and raspberry black tea with green mango bits

Taro Milk Tea Jug

Taro Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

taro black tea with non-dairy creamer

Thai Milk Tea Jug

Thai Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

thai tea with non-dairy creamer

The Great White Jug

The Great White Jug

$31.00

peach white iced tea

The Unknown Jug

The Unknown Jug

$37.00

mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits

Winter Melon Green Milk Tea Jug

Winter Melon Green Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer

Winter Melon Milk Tea Jug

Winter Melon Milk Tea Jug

$37.00

winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer

Fundraiser Cards

Fundraiser $5

$5.00

Fundraiser $125

$125.00

Fundraiser $250

$250.00

Fundraiser $500

$500.00

Merchandise

Ghost Dragon Cupsleeve

Boba Book

$9.95

Chewie Charity Pin

$10.00

Popeye Charity Pin

$10.00

Rose Gold Straw

$8.00

Sapphire Blue Straw

$8.00

Tastea Cloth Mask

$3.00

Tastea Hat

$20.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Car Detail Notes

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17150 Brookhurst St., Suite #C, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
Tastea image
Tastea image

Map
