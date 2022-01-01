- Home
Tastea Garden Grove #1
10189 Westminster Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92843
Specialteas
20oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
32oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
20oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
32oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
20oz Passion Attraction
passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly
32oz Passion Attraction
passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly
20oz Strawberry Ecsteasy
strawberry black tea with black jelly
32oz Strawberry Ecsteasy
strawberry black tea with black jelly
20oz Sunset Peach
raspberry peach black tea with green mango bits
32oz Sunset Peach
raspberry peach black tea with green mango bits
20oz The Unknown
mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits
32oz The Unknown
mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits
Milk Teas
20oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Tiger Milk Tea
formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee
32oz Tiger Milk Tea
formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee
20oz Golden Milk Tea
32oz Golden Milk Tea
20oz Green Thai Tea
brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes
32oz Green Thai Tea
brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes
20oz Honeydew Milk Tea
honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Honeydew Milk Tea
honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Horchata Milk Tea
horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam
32oz Horchata Milk Tea
horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam
20oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Mango Milk Tea
mango white tea with mango bits
32oz Mango Milk Tea
mango white tea with mango bits
20oz Matcha Milk Tea
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Matcha Milk Tea
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Matcha Strawberry
matcha oat milk with strawberry bits
32oz Matcha Strawberry
matcha oat milk with strawberry bits
20oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
32oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
20oz Oolong Milk Tea
oolong tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Oolong Milk Tea
oolong tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee
pumpkin pie milk tea with creme brulee, topped with sea foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg
32oz Pumpkin Pie Brulee
pumpkin pie milk tea with creme brulee, topped with sea foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg
20oz Strawberry Milk Tea
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
32oz Strawberry Milk Tea
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
20oz Taro Milk Tea
taro black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Taro Milk Tea
taro black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Ube Milk Tea
ube black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Ube Milk Tea
ube black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
32oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
20oz Winter Melon Milk Tea
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)
32oz Winter Melon Milk Tea
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)
Simpliciteas
20oz Great White
peach white iced tea
32oz Great White
peach white iced tea
20oz Flavored Iced Tea
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
32oz Flavored Iced Tea
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
20oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
32oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
20oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea
jasmine green iced tea with salted cream
32oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea
jasmine green iced tea with salted cream
Coffee
20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
20oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
32oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
20oz Matcha Coffee
coffee with matcha green milk tea
32oz Matcha Coffee
coffee with matcha green milk tea
Smoothies
20oz Strawberry Sensation
strawberry with strawberry bits
32oz Strawberry Sensation
strawberry with strawberry bits
20oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
32oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
20oz Strawberry Bananza
strawberry blended with banana
32oz Strawberry Bananza
strawberry blended with banana
20oz Alaskan Breeze
32oz Alaskan Breeze
20oz Horchata Crunch
horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal
32oz Horchata Crunch
horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal
20oz Krypteanite
matcha green tea
32oz Krypteanite
matcha green tea
20oz Ooh La La
coconut pineapple with strawberry bits
32oz Ooh La La
coconut pineapple with strawberry bits
20oz Taro Fantasy
blended taro taro is similar to yam and has a slightly nutty taste
32oz Taro Fantasy
blended taro taro is similar to yam and has a slightly nutty taste
20oz Yummy Gummy
orange, raspberry, and passion fruit with peach bits
32oz Yummy Gummy
orange, raspberry, and passion fruit with peach bits
Slushy Freeze
20oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Mango All The Way
mango and raspberry with green mango bits
32oz Mango All The Way
mango and raspberry with green mango bits
20oz Chamango
mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits
32oz Chamango
mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits
20oz Amazing Strawburst
strawberry, raspberry and honeydew with rainbow jelly
32oz Amazing Strawburst
strawberry, raspberry and honeydew with rainbow jelly
20oz Lychee Freeze
lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly
32oz Lychee Freeze
lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly
20oz Tropical Paradise
32oz Tropical Paradise
20oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
32oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
Food
Regular Karate Chicken
all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured left)
Large Karate Chicken
all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured right)
Buttload'a Fries
potatoes seasoned with our famous Tastea dust and five spice
Regular Shrimp On It!
juicy shrimp hand battered & seasoned with Tastea dust & cooked to crispy perfection (pictured left)
Large Shrimp On It!
juicy shrimp hand battered & seasoned with Tastea dust & cooked to crispy perfection (pictured right)
Extra Sauces
Secret
Hot Matcha Milk Tea Sample
Stevia Bootea Shaker Sample
Pumpkin Pie Brulee Sample
20oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
32oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
20oz Tiger Milk
brown sugar whole milk, adorned with brown sugar drizzle and creme brulee
32oz Tiger Milk
brown sugar whole milk, adorned with brown sugar drizzle and creme brulee
20oz Glimpse of Heaven
blended honeydew smoothie
32oz Glimpse of Heaven
blended honeydew smoothie
20oz Chillin Mocha
32oz Chillin Mocha
Hot Chocolate
20oz Just Strawberry
strawberry slushy with strawberry bits
32oz Just Strawberry
strawberry slushy with strawberry bits
20oz Lychee Storm
lychee smoothie with lychee bits
32oz Lychee Storm
lychee smoothie with lychee bits
20oz Lycheeteani
lychee green tea with lychee bits
32oz Lycheeteani
lychee green tea with lychee bits
20oz Mangoberry
mango strawberry green tea with aloe vera
32oz Mangoberry
mango strawberry green tea with aloe vera
Custom
Misc
Tastea Jugs
Peach Me Sweetea Jug
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
Lychee Peachee Jug
peach black tea with lychee bits
Bootea Shaker Jug
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
Classic Milk Tea Jug
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
Flavored Iced Tea Jug
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
Golden Milk Tea Jug
assam black tea with non-dairy creamer
Green Thai Tea Jug
brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes
Honeydew Milk Tea Jug
honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer
Iced Tea Jug
your choice of tea
Jasmine Milk Tea Jug
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
Matcha Milk Tea Jug
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
Matcha Thai Milk Tea Jug
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
Passion Attraction Jug
passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly
Strawberry Ecsteasy Jug
strawberry black tea with black jelly
Strawberry Milk Tea Jug
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
Sunset Peach Jug
peach and raspberry black tea with green mango bits
Taro Milk Tea Jug
taro black tea with non-dairy creamer
Thai Milk Tea Jug
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
The Great White Jug
peach white iced tea
The Unknown Jug
mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits
Winter Melon Green Milk Tea Jug
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
Winter Melon Milk Tea Jug
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer
Fundraiser Cards
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10189 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843