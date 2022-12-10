- Home
TasteBuddy
No reviews yet
515a Millburn Avenue
Short Hills, NJ 07078
Popular Items
Bowls
TasteBuddy OG
Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Born This Way
Granola | Dragonfruit | Mango | Pineapple | Kiwi | Strawberry | Blueberry (Choice of Honey or Agave) (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Got Gains
Granola | Strawberry |Blueberry | Banana | Honey | Chia Seed | Flax Seed | Peanut Butter (1/2 Acai 1/2 Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Base)
Purple Cocoloco
Granola | Ube | Lychee | Blueberry | Kiwi | Strawberry | Chia Seed | Coconut Flake
Nutty Buddy
Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)
Matcha Me Crazy
Matcha Coconut Base | Banana | Pineapple | Lychee | Coconut Flakes | Chia Seeds. Choice of Honey or Agave Drizzle.
Mermaid
Granola | Grape | Strawberry | Kiwi | Coconut Flakes | Hazelnut Drizzle | Mermaid "Tail" Dark Chocolate Garnish (Blue Spirulina and Coconut Base)
PB & J
Granola | Banana | Jam | Freeze Dried Strawberry | Coconut Flakes | Peanut Butter (Banana Base)
Feeling Green
Granola | Apple | Banana | Raspberry | Flax Seed | Chia Seed | Kale Chip (Banana Avocado Base)
Sunny Side Up
Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
Make Your Own Bowl
Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)
Juices
Beet Brain Fog
Beet | Cucumber | Romaine | Celery | Green Apple | Lemon
Garlic Ginger
Spinach | Romaine | Apple | Lemon | Ginger | Garlic
Green Envy
Pear | Celery | Cucumber | Apple
Morning Celery
Celery | Cucumber | Romaine | Lemon | Cilantro | Ginger
Orange Ya Glad
Carrot | Orange | Apple | Ginger | Turmeric
Rise & Shine
Spinach | Green Apple | Orange | Mango | Cucumber | Ginger
Super C
Romaine | Cucumber | Yellow Bell Pepper | Orange | Apple | Lemon | Kiwi
Make Your Own Juice
Choice of 3 fruits and/or veggies
Smoothies
Avogoddess
Spinach | Apple | Banana | Avocado | Ginger | Flax Seed | Cayenne | Turmeric
Cafe Latte
Coffee | Oat | Date | Banana | Flax Seed | Honey | Cocoa Powder | Oat Milk
Creamsicle
Banana | Greek Yogurt| Orange Juice | Vanilla
Go Green
Cucumber | Apple | Spinach | Greek Yogurt | Honey | Orange Juice
Green Lady
Strawberry | Pineapple | Spinach | Banana | Flax Seed | Greek Yogurt | Oat Milk
Matcha Pineapple
Pineapple | Banana | Matcha | Coconut Milk | Honey
PB & Gains
Banana | Greek Yogurt | Peanut Butter | Flax Seed | Almond Milk | Cocoa Powder | Chocolate Protein Powder
PB Acai
Banana | Strawberry | Acai | Peanut Butter | Almond Milk
Tropical Lassi
Tumeric | Mango | Pineapple | Greek Yogurt | Almond Milk
Kale Kick
Kale | Banana | Blueberry | Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Hemp Seeds | Agave
Make Your Own Smoothie
Choice of 3 fruits or veggies | Choice of Milk or Juice | 1 Add on
Shots
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple Cider Vinegar | Lemon Juice | Turmeric | Honey | Cayenne (2 oz Shot)
Ginger
Just Ginger (2 oz Shot)
Turmeric
Just Turmeric (2 oz Shot)
Immunity Boost
Honey | Lemon | Orange Juice | Cayenne | Salt | Cinnamon | Turmeric | Apple Cider Vinegar
Pineapple Ginger Turmeric
Juice Cleanses
1 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) Choice of 4 juices
3 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 12 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.
5 Day Cleanse
ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 20 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.
Coffee
Tea
Berry Tea
Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf
Fruity Black
Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine
Stress Reliever
Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf
Sweet Green
Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus -Contains Caffeine
Calming
Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf
Immunity
Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine
Chai Tea Latte
Served in a 10 oz Cup
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Matcha Latte
Served in a 10 oz Cup
Dirty Chai
Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso
Berry Tea Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf
Fruity Black Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine
Stress Reliever Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf
Sweet Green Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus - Contains Caffeine
Calming Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf
Immunity Tea Bomb
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine
Tea Bomb Set of 4
A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Choice of 4!
Bottled Drinks
Smart Water
Fiji
Pellegrino 250ml
Acqua Panna 250ml
Coconut Water
Vitamin Zero Orange
Vitamin Zero Lemon
Vitamin Zero Acai Blueberry
Vitamin Water EnergyTropical Citrus
Juice Special Small
Juice Special Large
Arnold Palmer Small
Arnold Palmer Large
Topo Mineral Sparkling Water
Apple Juice
Pitaya Slushie Small
Pitaya Slushie Large
Fruit Water
Breads
Pastries
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart
Hot Cocoa Poptart
Blueberry Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
Banana Muffin
Cinamon Crunch Bag
Matzo Chocolate Toffee Bark
Cinnamon Roll
Chocolate Snickerdoodle Pie
Brownie Pie Slice
Cranberry Tart
Banana Cream Slice
Apple Pie Slice
Savory Pastries
Cakes, Cupcakes & Cakepops
Vanilla Cakepop
Chocolate Cakepop
Vanilla Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Funfetti Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Mini Cake Donuts Set Of 2
Mini Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Strawberry Jam Cake Donut
Honey Apple Bundt
Whole Lemon Vanilla Cake
Cookies, Brownies, & Bars
Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie
Shortbread Cookie
Royal Icing Cookie
Apricot Biscotti
Sprinkle Cookie
Choc Chip Sandwich Cookie
Ganache Brownie
Chocolate Brownie Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sprinkle Cookie Box Set
Cookie Variety Box
Chocolate Mousse Cup
Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PACK
Salted Caramel Choc. Chip Cookie 4 Pack
Jars
Vegan
Popsicles
Granola
|Sunday
|8:50 am - 5:10 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:50 am - 6:10 pm
|Wednesday
|8:50 am - 6:10 pm
|Thursday
|8:50 am - 6:10 pm
|Friday
|8:50 am - 5:10 pm
|Saturday
|8:50 am - 5:10 pm
Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea
515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ 07078