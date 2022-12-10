Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

TasteBuddy

review star

No reviews yet

515a Millburn Avenue

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PB Acai
Make Your Own Bowl
TasteBuddy OG

Bowls

TasteBuddy OG

TasteBuddy OG

Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Born This Way

Born This Way

Granola | Dragonfruit | Mango | Pineapple | Kiwi | Strawberry | Blueberry (Choice of Honey or Agave) (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Got Gains

Got Gains

Granola | Strawberry |Blueberry | Banana | Honey | Chia Seed | Flax Seed | Peanut Butter (1/2 Acai 1/2 Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Base)

Purple Cocoloco

Purple Cocoloco

Granola | Ube | Lychee | Blueberry | Kiwi | Strawberry | Chia Seed | Coconut Flake

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)

Matcha Me Crazy

Matcha Me Crazy

Matcha Coconut Base | Banana | Pineapple | Lychee | Coconut Flakes | Chia Seeds. Choice of Honey or Agave Drizzle.

Mermaid

Mermaid

Granola | Grape | Strawberry | Kiwi | Coconut Flakes | Hazelnut Drizzle | Mermaid "Tail" Dark Chocolate Garnish (Blue Spirulina and Coconut Base)

PB & J

PB & J

Granola | Banana | Jam | Freeze Dried Strawberry | Coconut Flakes | Peanut Butter (Banana Base)

Feeling Green

Feeling Green

Granola | Apple | Banana | Raspberry | Flax Seed | Chia Seed | Kale Chip (Banana Avocado Base)

Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

Granola | Mango | Blueberry | Strawberry | Greek Yogurt | Sunflower Seed | Sunflower Butter (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)

Make Your Own Bowl

Make Your Own Bowl

Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)

Juices

Beet Brain Fog

Beet Brain Fog

$11.50

Beet | Cucumber | Romaine | Celery | Green Apple | Lemon

Garlic Ginger

Garlic Ginger

$11.50

Spinach | Romaine | Apple | Lemon | Ginger | Garlic

Green Envy

$11.50

Pear | Celery | Cucumber | Apple

Morning Celery

$11.50

Celery | Cucumber | Romaine | Lemon | Cilantro | Ginger

Orange Ya Glad

Orange Ya Glad

$11.50

Carrot | Orange | Apple | Ginger | Turmeric

Rise & Shine

$11.50

Spinach | Green Apple | Orange | Mango | Cucumber | Ginger

Super C

$11.50

Romaine | Cucumber | Yellow Bell Pepper | Orange | Apple | Lemon | Kiwi

Make Your Own Juice

$11.50

Choice of 3 fruits and/or veggies

Smoothies

Avogoddess

Avogoddess

Spinach | Apple | Banana | Avocado | Ginger | Flax Seed | Cayenne | Turmeric

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

Coffee | Oat | Date | Banana | Flax Seed | Honey | Cocoa Powder | Oat Milk

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

Banana | Greek Yogurt| Orange Juice | Vanilla

Go Green

Go Green

Cucumber | Apple | Spinach | Greek Yogurt | Honey | Orange Juice

Green Lady

Green Lady

Strawberry | Pineapple | Spinach | Banana | Flax Seed | Greek Yogurt | Oat Milk

Matcha Pineapple

Matcha Pineapple

Pineapple | Banana | Matcha | Coconut Milk | Honey

PB & Gains

PB & Gains

Banana | Greek Yogurt | Peanut Butter | Flax Seed | Almond Milk | Cocoa Powder | Chocolate Protein Powder

PB Acai

PB Acai

Banana | Strawberry | Acai | Peanut Butter | Almond Milk

Tropical Lassi

Tropical Lassi

Tumeric | Mango | Pineapple | Greek Yogurt | Almond Milk

Kale Kick

Kale Kick

$9.99+

Kale | Banana | Blueberry | Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Hemp Seeds | Agave

Make Your Own Smoothie

Choice of 3 fruits or veggies | Choice of Milk or Juice | 1 Add on

Shots

Apple Cider Vinegar

$5.00

Apple Cider Vinegar | Lemon Juice | Turmeric | Honey | Cayenne (2 oz Shot)

Ginger

Ginger

$5.00

Just Ginger (2 oz Shot)

Turmeric

Turmeric

$6.00

Just Turmeric (2 oz Shot)

Immunity Boost

Immunity Boost

$5.00

Honey | Lemon | Orange Juice | Cayenne | Salt | Cinnamon | Turmeric | Apple Cider Vinegar

Pineapple Ginger Turmeric

$5.00

Juice Cleanses

1 Day Cleanse

$42.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) Choice of 4 juices

3 Day Cleanse

$120.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 12 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.

5 Day Cleanse

$190.00

ORDER MUST BE PLACED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE (please write date and time of pick up in notes section) 20 juices total, choice of 4 different types of juices.

Coffee

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Iced Coffee

Cappucino

$4.00

Macchiato 2oz

$4.00

Served in a 2 oz Cup

Espresso

$3.25

Cold Brew

Mocha

Americano

$3.25

Latte

Iced Latte

Affogato

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Tea

Berry Tea

$4.00+

Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf

Fruity Black

$4.00+

Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine

Stress Reliever

$4.00+

Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf

Sweet Green

$4.00+

Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus -Contains Caffeine

Calming

$4.00+

Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf

Immunity

$4.00+

Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Served in a 10 oz Cup

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Served in a 10 oz Cup

Dirty Chai

$6.25+

Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso

Berry Tea Tea Bomb

Berry Tea Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Goji Berries | Elderberry | Hibiscus - Decaf

Fruity Black Tea Bomb

Fruity Black Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Assam Tea | Strawberry | Apricot | Cornflower | Calendula - Contains Caffeine

Stress Reliever Tea Bomb

Stress Reliever Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Lemon Balm | Mint | Chamomile | Lavender - Decaf

Sweet Green Tea Bomb

Sweet Green Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Green Tea | Green Apple | Pear | Honey | Ginger | Hibiscus - Contains Caffeine

Calming Tea Bomb

Calming Tea Bomb

$8.00

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Mint | Chamomile | Rose | Orange Peel | Calendula - Decaf

Immunity Tea Bomb

$6.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Rooiboos Tea | Ginger | Turmeric | Citrus Peel - Contains Caffeine

Tea Bomb Set of 4

Tea Bomb Set of 4

$22.00Out of stock

A tea bomb is the tea version of a "hot chocolate bomb." It is made with an Isomalt Shell. Isomalt is a natually sourced sugar replacer made from pure beet sugar. Tea bombs make a great gift! Choice of 4!

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$3.50

Fiji

$4.00

Pellegrino 250ml

$3.00

Acqua Panna 250ml

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.50

Vitamin Zero Orange

$3.75

Vitamin Zero Lemon

$3.75

Vitamin Zero Acai Blueberry

$3.75

Vitamin Water EnergyTropical Citrus

$3.75

Juice Special Small

$6.00Out of stock

Juice Special Large

$7.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer Small

$7.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer Large

$8.00Out of stock

Topo Mineral Sparkling Water

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Pitaya Slushie Small

$6.00

Pitaya Slushie Large

$7.50

Fruit Water

$5.00

Breads

Everything Bagel Croutons

$5.50

Focaccia

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza Focaccia

$8.75Out of stock

Breakfast Foccacia

$9.75Out of stock

Avocado Toast Flatbread

$8.75Out of stock

Baguette

$9.50Out of stock

Evrything Bagel Breadcrumbs

$6.00Out of stock

Challah

$22.00Out of stock

Pastries

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart

$4.75

Hot Cocoa Poptart

$5.25Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$4.50

Cinamon Crunch Bag

$7.25

Matzo Chocolate Toffee Bark

$6.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Snickerdoodle Pie

$4.75

Brownie Pie Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Cranberry Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Cream Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Savory Pastries

Everything but the bagel bites

$5.50

Quiche Slice

$4.50

Whole Quiche

$32.00Out of stock

Egg White Bites

$4.50Out of stock

Lentil Handpie

$4.75Out of stock

Spinach Feta HandPie

$4.50Out of stock

Cakes, Cupcakes & Cakepops

Vanilla Cakepop

$3.75

Chocolate Cakepop

$3.75

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.75

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

Mini Cake Donuts Set Of 2

$5.75

Mini Cheesecake

$5.25

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Hot Cocoa Bombs

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jam Cake Donut

$5.25

Honey Apple Bundt

$4.50

Whole Lemon Vanilla Cake

$25.00

Cookies, Brownies, & Bars

Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie

$4.75

Shortbread Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Royal Icing Cookie

$3.50

Apricot Biscotti

$4.75

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.25

Choc Chip Sandwich Cookie

$6.25Out of stock

Ganache Brownie

$6.50

Chocolate Brownie Cookie Sandwich

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Sprinkle Cookie Box Set

$18.00Out of stock

Cookie Variety Box

$24.00

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 PACK

$15.00

Salted Caramel Choc. Chip Cookie 4 Pack

$18.00

Jars

Banana Pudding Jar

$6.50

Brownie Caramel Cheesecake Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Smores Cheesecake Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Vegan

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Vegan Zucchini Orange Cake

$4.50

Cashew Date Energy Bites

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Cakesicle

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Corn Muffin

$4.00

Vegan Orange Zucchini Bread Whole Loaf

$17.00Out of stock

Vegan Blondie

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Veggie Bites

$5.75Out of stock

Popsicles

Ube Popsicle

$5.00

Mango Coconut Popsicle

$4.00Out of stock

Keto Maple Almond Blueberry Popsicle

$5.50

Strawberry Shortcake Popsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popsicle

$5.00

Granola

Granola (Vegan)

$13.00

Salad/Soup

Soup Quart

$15.00Out of stock

Salad Of The Day

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Wednesday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Thursday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Friday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
Saturday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
Restaurant info

Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea

Location

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Directions

Gallery
TasteBuddy image
TasteBuddy image
TasteBuddy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grid Iron Waffle Shop
orange star3.5 • 264
12 S Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Good Morning Colombia
orange starNo Reviews
187 B Elmora Ave Elizabeth, NJ 07202
View restaurantnext
LOKL cafe
orange starNo Reviews
80 South Street MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Coffee & Cornbread Co.
orange starNo Reviews
38 Upper Montclair Plz Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Frappe Joe Coffee - The Shoppes at Colonial Village
orange star4.9 • 455
1 Lincoln Hwy Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Food Truck Port Reading
orange starNo Reviews
177 Port Reading Avenue Port Reading, NJ 07064
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Short Hills

Boxcar Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 207
25 Chatham Rd Short Hills, NJ 07078
View restaurantnext
Indian Xpress - Short Hills
orange star4.6 • 199
40 Chatham Road. Short Hills, NJ 07078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Short Hills
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston