Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Tastebuds Live - Hurst 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Melbourne Rd #6600

Hurst, TX 76053

Order Again

STARTERS

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Tangy pickles battered and fried to order with ranch dressing

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Loaded Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries and melted cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Thick-cut mozzarella, breaded and fried to order, served with marinara sauce

Nachos Overload

$12.99

BURGERS

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$15.99

Half pound seasoned beef, thick cut bacon, egg over easy, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, Tastebud's Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Half pound seasoned beef, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, Tastebuds Sauce

Classic Burger

$10.99

Half pound seasoned beef, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, Tastebuds Sauce

Cheeseburger

$12.99

SANDWICHES

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.99

Crispy cajun fried shrimp on a french roll with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

Fish Po'Boy

$11.99

Crispy cajun fried fish on a french roll with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Croutons

House Salad

$6.99

Fresh garden greens, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, dressing

WINGS

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Bone-In Wings

$9.99+

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$12.99+

Flavorful jumbo wings, decadent red velvet waffle, cream cheese glaze syrup

SIDES

Crispy and good

Boiled Egg (1)

$1.50

1 Hard boiled egg

Cajun Rice

$4.99

Cajun rice seasoned with beef, andouille sausage, bell peppers, fresh herbs

Corn on the Cob (1)

$1.50

2 Sweet corn on the cob

Cut Potatoes

$3.99

Buttered and cut Yukon Gold Potatoes

Fries

$2.99

Crispy golden fried

CAJUN SPECIALITY

Garlic Butter Lobster Tail & Cajun Rice

$23.99

Garlic butter lobster tail and Cajun rice seasoned with beef, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, fresh herbs

Oysters with French Bread

$12.99+

Crab Cake

$13.99+

Mardi Gras Pasta & French bread

$22.99

New Orleans style penne pasta loaded with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken breast, peppers, cajun seasoning served with french bread

DESSERT

Chocolate Brownie & Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Colossal Original Cheesecake

$6.99

SEAFOOD

Cajun Boil Bags MP (Market Price)

New Orleans Cajun infused seafood in a hot bag. Delicious!

Foil Plates

Cajun plates of sausage, cut potatoes, one egg, one corn

Hearty No Meat Plate

$7.99

Creole cut potatoes, two eggs, two corn

Southern Fried Plates with Fries

Southern fried entrees served with fries

MARDI GRAS PASTA WITH FRENCH BREAD

Mardi Gras Pasta with French Bread

$22.99

Beverages

COCA-COLA

$3.59

DIET COCA-COLA

$3.59

DR. PEPPER

$3.59

FANTA ORANGE

$3.59

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$3.59

MILK WHITE

$4.19

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.59

ORANGE JUICE

$4.19

RED BULL

$4.79

ROOT BEER

$3.59

SPRITE

$3.59

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Budlight

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Dos Equis

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Light

$3.99

Modelo

$4.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Kids Meal

2 Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99

Cheese Pasta

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gulp! Gobble! Great!

Location

1101 Melbourne Rd #6600, Hurst, TX 76053

Directions

