Main picView gallery

Tastee Burger To-Go 2709 Fallon Dr

review star

No reviews yet

4801 Texoma Parkway

Denison, TX 75020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Gator Bites

$12.00

Jalapeño Fries

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Deep Fried Taters

$3.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Handhelds

All sandwiches come with chips and pickled okra. Tacos and quesadillas a la cart.

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$13.00

Comes with chips

Fish Tacos (2)

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$8.00

Chicken Tacos (2)

$7.00

Fish Sammich

$12.00

Comes with chips

Meatloaf Sammich

$8.00

Chicken Sammich

$8.00

Steak Sammich

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Baskets

Fish Basket (2pc)

$15.00

Shrimp Basket (6pc)

$15.00

Chicken Basket (2pc)

$13.00

Sides & Add-ons

Deep Fried Taters

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$1.00

Slaw

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Okra

$1.00

Fish (1pc)

$3.00

Chicken (1pc)

$2.00

Butterfly Shrimp (3pc)

$3.00

Drinks

Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Cola

$1.00

Specials

Loaded Fried Taters

$12.00

Chicken Sammich Special

$10.00

Sweets

Apple Pie Bites

$5.00

Burgers

Tastee Burger

$8.00

Hawaiian Burger

$10.00

Jacked - Up Burger

$9.50

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.00

Slaw Burger

$8.75

Double Double

$12.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.00

Taco Burger

$6.00

Sandwiches

USDA Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.75

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.50

Bologna Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Hawaiian Chicken

$10.00

The Hiram

$8.50

Patty Melt

$9.50

Burritos

Pulled Pork Burrito

$10.25

Meat/Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Burrito Supreme

$8.25

Tacos

Beef Taco (2)

$8.00

Shrimp Taco (2)

$8.00

Fish Taco (2)

$8.00

Toastada

$7.50

Dogs

Hotdog

$2.25

Chili Dog

$8.75

Bacon Dog

$6.00

Sides & Appetizers

French Fries

$2.50

Chili Cheese French Fries

$7.00

Taco Fries

$7.50

Taco Fry Supreme

$9.50

Fried Dill Pickle

$5.00

Soup of the Week

$5.00

Chips

$0.75

Onion Rings

$2.50

Breakfast

Fritter Sandwich

$4.00

Texas Toast Sandwich

$4.00

Breakfast Burritto

$4.00

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

Chocolate Gravy & Biscuit

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Loaded Grits

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Baby Burrito

$6.00

Taco Burger Slider

$6.00

Cheese Burger Slider

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Specials

Daily Special

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

GREAT food and Atmosphere at Jake's Place!!

Location

4801 Texoma Parkway, Denison, TX 75020

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlene’s Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
4801 Texoma Parkway Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Super Shack - Sherman
orange starNo Reviews
4817 Texoma Parkway Sherman, TX 75090
View restaurantnext
Craft Pies Pizza Company - Denison
orange starNo Reviews
5101 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 101 Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Sliders
orange star5.0 • 34
507 W Main Street Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Lettuce Indulge 2 - 507 W.Main St
orange starNo Reviews
507 W.Main St Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
903 Brewers - 1718 S Elm St
orange star4.5 • 57
1718 S ELM ST Sherman, TX 75090
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denison

The Point Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 128
132 Grandpappy Drive Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Sliders
orange star5.0 • 34
507 W Main Street Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denison
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston