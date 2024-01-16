- Home
TasteMaster Solutions trading as The Good Food Store 9 to 14 Milltown Road Ranelagh
9 to 14 Milltown Road Ranelagh
Dublin, IE D06 AK57
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Sausage Rolls€4.95
per person,ur signature sausage roll, served with Ballymaloe Relish & Real Olive Co. Mustard
- Pancake Buffet€10.00
per person,American Style Pancakes. Topped with Berries, Maple Syrup, Bacon, Irish Butter & Jam
- Mini Pastries€6.00
per person, Assorted selection served with Irish Butter & Jam
- Breakfast Platter€17.50
per person, Variety of Mini Pastries, Sausage Rolls, Granola Bars, Fruit Salad, Tea & Coffee
- Fruit Platter€5.95
Healthy Kicks
- Homemade Granola pots€4.95
Healthy Kicks
- Fruit , yogurt + Granola pots€6.95
Healthy Kicks
- Overnight Oats€3.95
Healthy Kicks
- Tea and Coffee€3.95
Drinks
- Herbal Teas€4.50
Drinks
- Orange Juice€3.95
Drinks
- Water€2.00
Drinks
- Mini Sauasage roll x 3€6.00
- Garden of eden x 3€4.50
- Homemade cheese and smoked ham jambon€4.95
- Breakfast roll x 3 items€6.00
- Breakfast roll 5 items€7.00
- Breakfast Blaa€5.50
- Ceral and milk bowl€3.95
- Full size pastries€4.00
SANDWICH PLATTER
- Chefs Choice€10.00
Our expert Chef’s selection of assorted Sandwiches & Wraps,1.5 per person. Includes,Crisps
- Vegan Variety€11.00
diverse array of flavorful Vegan Sandwiches, 1.5 per person. Includes , Crisps
- Lunch box€12.00
Premium choice of assorted Sandwiches & Wraps,1.5 per person. Includes, Crisps
- Boardroom Box€15.00
Selction of Chef’s Sandwiches & Wraps. Plus Mini Sausage Rolls or Homemade Soup,
- Executive box€18.00
Selection of Chef’s Sandwiches & Wraps, Mini Sausage Rolls or Homemade Soup.Plus two Salad options
SALAD BOWL
- Sweet Potato & Pomegranate€30.00
- Tabbouleh€30.00
- Grilled Vegetable Medley€30.00
- Cucumber & Dill€30.00
- Carrot Salad€30.00
- Broccoli & Feta Salad€30.00
- Pesto Roasted Potatoes€30.00
- New York Coleslaw€30.00
- Potato & Mayo Salad€30.00
- Pasta Salad€30.00
- Goats Cheese€35.00
- Greek Salad€35.00
- Tuna Nicoise€35.00
- Chicken Caesar Sald€35.00
- Grilled Salmon€35.00
- Crispy Tofu€35.00
- Rainbow Salad€35.00
- Honey Siracha Chicken€35.00
- Chicken Fajita€35.00
- Thai Chicken Crunch€35.00
HOT MEALS
- Slow cooked Featherblade Beef & Guinness Pie€13.00
Slow-cooked Featherblade Beef & Guinness Pie, where tender beef marinated in rich Guinness stout is encased in buttery pastry,
- Moroccan Style Lamb Tangine€13.00
Succulent beef and wild mushrooms in a creamy, velvety sauce served with rice
- Your "Mammys " Shepherds Pie€13.00
Hearty Cottage Pie, featuring layers of savory minced beef, carrots, peas, and onions, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, baked to golden perfectio
- Irish Salmon€13.00
Fresh Salmon,Herb butter sauce - baby potatoes- tomato and onion salad
- Chicken Balti€13.00
Chicken Balti,
- Roasted Vegetable & Lentil Thai Curry€13.00
Roasted Vegetable & Lentil Thai Curry Crackers and Rice
- Handmade Meat Lasagne€13.00
Handmade Meat Lasagne - with garlic bread - green salad
HOT CANAPES
- Pork Meatballs in Sticky BBQ Chili, Maple Glaze€25.00
10 canapes
- Wild Mushroom & Mozzarella Arancini, Garlic Aioli€25.00
10 canapes
- Beef & Chorizo Meatballs, Rich Marinara Sauce€25.00
10 canapes
- Beef Sliders, Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Relish€25.00
- Spicy Louisiana Boneless Chicken Bites€25.00
10 canapes
- Lamb Sliders, Mint & Yogurt Raita€25.00
10 canapes
- Lemon & Garlic Chicken Skewers€25.00
10 canapes
- Spicy Louisiana or BBQ Wings€25.00
10 canapes
- Mini Fish Cakes, Lemon Aioli€25.00
10 canapes
- Panko Prawns€25.00
10 canapes
- Lamb Koftas€25.00
10 canapes
- Buffalo Tempura Cauliflower, Vegan Garlic Aioli [VE]€20.00
10 canapes
- Falafel Slider, Chilli Hummus [VE]€20.00
10 canapes
COLD CANAPES
- Crispy Chorizo, Saffron Cream Cheese, Pastry Shell & Micro Herbs€20.00
10 canapes
- Sriracha Chicken & Parmesan Mousse in Spinach Pastry Shell€20.00
10 canapes
- Smoked Salmon, Lime Cream Cheese, Guinness Bread€20.00
10 canapes
- Chilli Tiger Prawn, Avocado, Cucumber & Mint Salsa€20.00
10 canapes
- Beetroot & Goats Cheese Mousse Tartlet€20.00
10 canapes
- Chicken Liver Pate, Cranberry Compote€20.00
10 canapes
- Parma Ham, Melon & Rocket€20.00
10 canapes
- Cajun Chicken Mousse Tartlet€20.00
10 canapes
- Tiger Prawn, Citrus Cream€20.00
10 canapes
- Goats Cheese, Caramelised Shallots, Roasted Walnut, Honey Drizzle [V]€20.00
10 canapes
- Brie, Caramelised Red Onion on Rosemary Crackers [V]€20.00
10 canapes
- Spiced Falafel, Sundried Tomato Hummus [V]€20.00
10 canapes
- Infused Basil Pesto Tofu, Piquillo Pepper, Kalamata Olive [VE] [GF]€20.00
10 canapes
GRAZING PLATTERS
INDIVIDUAL SALADS
- Chicken Taco€9.95
Harissa spiced chicken, fragrant brown rice, cos lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato salsa, charred sweetcorn salsa, tortilla chips, and chipotle vinaigrette
- Chicken Cock a hoop Bowl€9.95
Rosemary roasted chicken, fragrant brown rice, spinach, pickled cucumber, spring onion, ginger sesame dressing topped with warm peanut satay sauce and spicy sesame peanuts
HOT & TOASTIE
INDIVIDUAL SANDWICHES
- Baked Home cooked real- red cheddar - mayo - Ballymaloe relish€7.50
- Egg mayonnaise and Brie - Crispy onion - Mayonaise€7.50
- Turkey Breast with Cranberry Relish - leaves - Radish€7.95
- Tuna - Red onion - Garlic Mayo€7.50
- Roasted vegetables - Lettuce - basil - Vine tomato (Vegan)€7.95
- Mushroom Ragu - Roasted Tomato salsa (Vegan)€7.50
- Charred Grilled Seasoned Irish Chicken, Homemade Cider Chutney€7.95
- Chicken Caesar - Cos - Parmesan€7.95
- Mozzarella - chutney - roasted red onion (V)€7.50
- Roast Irish beef - Horseradish mayo, red onion relish€7.95
- Roasted turkey - Smoked Bacon sausage stuffing - baby leaf€7.95
- Irish Salmon with Lemon and Dill Herb - Crème frachie€8.50
- Mozzarella - chutney - Roasted red pepper - Spiced Humus (V)€7.95
- Humus - Beetroot - Seasoned Tofu - (Vegan)€7.95
- Yellow Thia infused Vegatable ragu - Beansprouts (Vegan)€7.50
- Chicken Tandorri - mint salsa - cos lettece - Balti sauce€7.95
- Pulled pork - Onion Bajh - BBQ onion salsa€7.95
SUPER SALAD
- Stephens Green Machine€10.95
Spicy tofu, fragrant brown rice, kale and spinach, roasted mushroom, shredded carrot, red cabbage, spring onion, pickled red chilli, ginger sesame dressing and spicy sesame peanuts
- Super Green Bowl€10.95
A superfood salad with guacamole, seasonal greens, quinoa, sweet potato, egg,fresh carrot, lemony shredded broccoli, red apple, red cabbage, creamy feta with French dressing and toasted seeds
VIP SALAD
- Beef Fillet Stroganoff€17.50
Beef Fillet Stroganoff, mushrooms,peppers - steamed rice- warm bread
- Confit of Duck Leg€17.50
Confit of Duck Leg - served with
- Prawn Korma€17.50
Prawn Korma - coconut - almonds - cream - basmati Rice, Bombay aloo- Naan and pickles
- Roast irish Lamb€17.50
Roast irish Lamb - sauteed potatoes - minted jus
- Prawn and Monkfish Thermidor€17.50
Prawn and Monkfish Thermidor - baby potatoes
- Grilled Striplion Steak€17.50
Grilled Striplion Steak - woodland mushroom - vine cherry tomato - peppercorn jus
VIP HOT BOX
INDIVIDUAL MENU
FOOD
- Danish / Mini pastries - Min order 6+€1.75
- Scones inclusive of preserves - Min Order 6+€1.75
- Mini Sausage rolls - Min order 6+€1.75
- Fruit Pot - Min order 6+€1.60
- Selection of Keoghs Crisps€1.40
- Bite size rocky roads / caramel slice / Oreo slice - Min order 6+€1.60
- Selection of biscuits - Min order 6+€1.10
- Soup - Min order 6+€1.95
- Standard sandwich/wrap platter Min order 8 - 10 people€71.50
- Gourmet Sandwich platter - Min order 8 -10 people€80.60
- Wrap€3.95
- Basic Sandwich€3.75
- Toastie/Croque€4.50
- Premium sandwhich
- Salad Bowl
- Premium Salad bowl
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
9 to 14 Milltown Road Ranelagh, Dublin, IE D06 AK57
