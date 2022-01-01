Tasties On The Go LLC

Restaurant header imageView gallery

880 Sabino Ct

Cincinnati, OH 45231

spicy chicken
Mushroom Swiss Burger

appetizer

jalapeño popper

$7.00Out of stock

cheese sticks

$7.00Out of stock

cheese fry

$7.00

chilli cheese fry

$10.00

loaded fry

$12.00Out of stock

cheese bacon onion

wtf fries

$15.00Out of stock

ground beef bacon chicken cheese

chicken quesadilla

$11.00

chicken peppers onion

steak quesadilla

$13.00

steak peppers onion

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

6pc Nugget and Fry

$8.00

big fella fries

$15.00Out of stock

cheese sauce shredded cheese chicken steak onion big fella sauce

sandwich

granny burger

$8.00

lettuce pickels onion tomato pepper jack American cheese

spicy chicken

$9.00

lettuce pickels onion tomato pepper jack American cheese

salmon burger

$9.00

lettuce pickels onion tomato pepper jack American cheese

turkey burger

$9.00

lettuce pickels onion tomato pepper jack American cheese

Imposible Burger

$8.00

lettuce pickels onion tomato pepper jack American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

wings

6 wing

$9.00

12 wing

$15.00

24 wing

$30.00Out of stock

dinner

glazed salmon

$20.00Out of stock

bed of rice sautéed vegetables

grilled chicken

$15.00Out of stock

bed of rice sautéed vegetables

blackened tilapia

$17.00Out of stock

bed of rice sautéed vegetables

ribs w/ 2 sides

$12.00Out of stock

turkey tips

$15.00Out of stock

2 pc fish w/ fry

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Rib

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb

$25.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$25.00Out of stock

Catfish Basket

$12.00Out of stock

salads

Chicken & Bacon Salad

$8.00+

lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, croutons, chicken, bacon

Salmon & Shrimp Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, croutons, cranberries, salmon, shrimp

Chef Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, croutons, turkey, ham

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned catering and food truck business

Location

880 Sabino Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Directions

