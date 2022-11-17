Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Tasty BBQ

363 Reviews

$$

417 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02108

Sandwiches/Burgers

BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.55

BBQ Chopped brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, and BBQ sauce.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Sliced brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides of choice, dill pickles, fresh texas onions and bbq sauce

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce, and two sides.

Bulk Meats

Pulled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Pulled Pork

Pork Belly

Pork Ribs

Beef Brisket

BBQ Beef

Exotic Wings

Bulk Sides

Mac N' Cheese

BBQ Beans

Rice

Collard Greens

Steamed Veggies

Mashed Potatoes

Cajun Fries

Roasted Potatoes

Potato Salad

Coleslaw

Mixed Greens

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

417 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108

Directions

