Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge
No reviews yet
23 Prospect Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BURGERS
HAMBURGER*
Beef hamburger topped with lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
CHEESEBURGER*
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
BACON CHEESEBURGER*
Beef cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*
Two beef cheeseburgers topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
THE BIG TASTY*
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mayo and Tasty Sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
SPICY JALAPENO BURGER*
Beef hamburger topped with pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos and spicy habanero & jalapeno aioli, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
RISE N' SHINE BURGER*
Beef cheeseburger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon and Tasty Spicy Ketchup, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
PATTY MELT*
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
BBQ ONION BURGER*
Beef cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and crispy fried onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
GORGONZOLA BURGER*
Beef hamburger topped with gorgonzola blue cheese and crispy smoked bacon, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
MUSHROOM BURGER*
Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, steak sauce and truffle oil, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
HUBBA BURGER*
Beef hamburger topped with Tasty Chili, cheese sauce and freshly-sliced scallions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
OUR FAMOUS TURKEY BURGER
All-natural turkey burger topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
VEGGIE BURGER
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken breast topped with zesty buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
CHICKY CHICKY PARM PARM
Crispy chicken breast topped with fried mozzarella, melted mozzarella and tomato marinara, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
SUPER SIDES
TOTCHOS
Tater Tots topped with Tasty chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes and scallion.
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
CHICKEN NUGGETS
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
FRIED MOZZARELLA BITES
Crispy Fried Mozzarella with a side of tomato sauce for dipping.
FRENCH FRIES
ONION RINGS
RETAIL GOODS
😎 SUMMER GEAR 😎
Shirt, Camo Burn Out Short Sleeve
A super soft 50/50 blend with a slight burnout effect t-shirt featuring the Tasty Burger black & white rising burger logo. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Shirt, Long Sleeve Sun Shirt (UPF 50)
This mint green long sleeve shirt is 100% recycled, using 15 plastic bottles that were diverted from landfills. It also protects skin from harmful UV rays with its UPF 50. A linear sunset pattern is across the chest with a simple Tasty bowtie on the back. Sizes: S, M, L, XL and 2XL
Hat, Rising Burger
Crafted from plastic bottles, this 100% recycled ball cap has a sweat-wicking sweatband, sporty rear laser cut ventilation and Velcro closure. The black & white Tasty Burger rising burger logo is featured on a front patch. Sizes: one size
Vintage Tank
This gold tank has a racerback fit, slightly scalloped hemline, and vintage Tasty Burger bowtie logo across the chest. Sizes: S, M, L, XL