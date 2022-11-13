Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tasty Chicken 9668 Baseline Road

278 Reviews

$

9668 Baseline Road

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Popular Items

Three Chickens Tortillas & Salsa
Half Pan of Potato Salad
Family Meal

Meals

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$12.99

Chicken Breast, Wing, Thigh, 2 Small Sides 1 Small Drink, Tortillas & Salsa

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$14.89

Chicken Breast, Wing Thigh, Leg, 3 Small Sides, 1 Small Drink, Tortillas & Salsa

Mini Meal

Mini Meal

$25.99

1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)

Family Meal

Family Meal

$45.99

2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)

Jumbo Meal

Jumbo Meal

$67.99

3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)

2 Chickens

$30.89

Chicken Only

1/2 Chicken Tortillas & Salsa

$8.99

One Chicken Tortillas & Salsa

$16.89

Two Chickens Tortillas & Salsa

$30.89

Three Chickens Tortillas & Salsa

$43.89

Leg

$2.69

Thigh

$3.99

Breast

$4.99

Side Orders

Rice

Rice

$2.89+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.89+
Beans

Beans

$2.89+

Bowls

Tasty Chicken Bowl

Tasty Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa

Nachos

Shredded Chicken, Beans & Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños or Salsa
Tasty Chicken Nachos

Tasty Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Nachos Cheese/Chips Only

$9.69

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla - Small

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla - Small

$2.59

Burritos

Tasty Big Burrito

Tasty Big Burrito

$10.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Dressing, 1 Small Side & Salsa

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.89

Beans, Cheese

Salads

Tasty Chicken Salad

Tasty Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Dressing or Salsa

Tacos

Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco

Buy One Get ONE free Hardshell only taco

$5.50

2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side, 1 Small Drink & Salsa

2 Soft Taco Meal

2 Soft Taco Meal

$10.99

2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side, 1 Small Drink & Salsa

Soft Taco

$3.25

Soft Taco Plate

$8.59

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$4.39

Chicken Tostada

$4.99

Extra Salsa

Small Salsa

$0.65

Medium Salsa

$1.50

Large Salsa

$3.90

Extra Tortillas

3 Tortillas

$0.85

6 Tortillas

$1.70

12 Tortillas

$3.40

Green Onions

Small Side Green Onions

$1.59

Jalapenos

Side Of Jalapeños

$0.99

Side of Dressing

Ranch

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

Small Cheese

$2.89

Medium Cheese

$4.99

Large Cheese

$6.99

Lettuce

Small Lettuce

$1.00

Medium Lettuce

$2.00

Large Lettuce

$3.00

Party Meals

Party Meal One

$150.00

Party Meal Two

$229.00

Party Meal Three

$419.00

Party Meal Sides

Half Pan of Rice

$38.00

Half Pan of Beans

$38.00

Half Pan of Potato Salad

$38.00

1/3 Pan Rice

$28.00

1/3 Pan Beans

$28.00

1/3 Pan Potato Salad

$28.00

Desserts

1 Ice Cream Bar

$2.59

2 Ice Cream Bars

$4.69

Mangolando

$2.89
Cinnamon Crisps

Cinnamon Crisps

$4.89

Empanadas

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Large Soft Drink

$2.99

X-Large Soft Drink

$3.39

Jarritos

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Directions

Gallery
Tasty Chicken image
Tasty Chicken image

