Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Tasty Chicken 9668 Baseline Road
278 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9668 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rancho's Chicken - Rancho
4.5 • 126
8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave
No Reviews
8443 Haven Ave #183 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA054 - Rancho Cucamonga
3.8 • 390
7220 Day Creek Blvd Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga
It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant