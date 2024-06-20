Tasty Dawg 107 S High St
107 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
SANDWICHES
- All American Dawg
A classic! Topped with diced onions, Chicago-style neon green sweet relish, ketchup, yellow mustard and a dusting of celery salt!$6.99
- Backyard BBQ Dawg
A juicy dawg topped with velvety white cheddar mac, tangy baked beans, a drizzle of sweet BBQ sauce, and a sprinkle of crispy fried onions, all snugly nestled in a warm Bavarian pretzel bun!$8.99
- Big Cheese Dawg
Served on a steamed Bavarian pretzel bun and topped with mac and cheese, feta, provolone, cheesy crackers and a drizzle of Kentucky bourbon glaze!$8.99
- Breakfast Dawg
Our hearty breakfast dawg is loaded with roasted red potatoes, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and maple syrup!$8.99
- Build Your Own Dawg
Get adventurous! Choose your own protein, bun, toppings and sauces to design your own masterpiece!$4.99
- California Dawg
Cowabunga! This dawg is topped with avocado mash, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and yum yum sauce!$7.99
- Chicago Dawg
Our classic Chicago dawg is topped with a kosher dill pickle spear, tomatoes, neon green relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard and a dusting of celery salt!$6.99
- Chicken - BYO
Craft your edible masterpiece by kicking things off with tender, juicy 1/4 lb slow-smoked pulled chicken thighs, then pile on your favorite toppings! Whether you go wild with creativity or stick to classics, the choice is all yours!$6.99
- Chicken - Southern BBQ
A delicious 1/4 lb of our slow smoked, pulled BBQ chicken thighs piled with Amish recipe coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce and a dill pickle spear atop a slice sub bun!$7.99
- Chili Cheese Dawg
Our jumbo all beef dawg topped with Chicago style no-bean chili sauce, cheddar cheese, diced onions, stadium mustard and a dusting of celery salt all stuffed into a steamed Bavarian pretzel bun!$8.99
- Hot Honey Dawg
This epic hot dog is bursting with a creamy pimento cheese spread, crumbled bacon, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of hot honey sauce, all snuggled in a soft Bavarian pretzel bun!$8.99
- Island BBQ
Constructed on a fluffy Bavarian pretzel bun and decked out with crumbled bacon, sweet crushed pineapple, crispy fried onions, and a smothering of tangy BBQ sauce!$7.99
- ITALIAN BEEF
1/4 lb of shaved top round marinated in an Italian au jus then topped with roasted peppers and onions. Served with a side of hot giardiniera and au jus.$9.99
- Lava Slaw Dawg
Can you handle the heat?! This dawg is topped with our Amish recipe coleslaw, hot giardiniera, sport peppers, hot sauce and crispy fried jalapenos.$7.99
- New York Style Dawg
This classic New York style dawg is topped with sauerkraut, our neon green sweet relish and stadium mustard!$6.99
- Philly Dawg
Piled high with house roasted mushrooms, roasted red pepper strips, provolone cheese, crispy fried onions and sour cream.$8.99
- Pimento Cheese Dawg
This dawg is smothered with a creamy pimento cheese spread then topped off with crumbled bacon and roasted red peppers strips!$8.99
- Pizza Dawg
Combine two of America's favorite meals, hot dogs and pizza?! Why not?! This dawg is topped with pizza sauce, house roasted mushrooms, pepperoni, provolone cheese and pizza seasoning!$7.99
- Sloppy Bear
Get your taste buds ready for our jumbo all beef dawg topped with a generous portion of our signature Teddy's Coney Sauce, loaded into a fluffy sub bun, then smothered in gooey provolone cheese and sprinkled with crunchy Fritos.$9.99
- South of the Border
This dawg is loaded with avocado mash, corn, salsa, lettuce, crispy fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and dried cilantro!$9.99
- Southern Slaw Dawg
Our jumbo all beef dawg slathered with Chicago style no bean chili sauce, Amish recipe coleslaw, crispy fried onions and a dusting of celery salt!$8.99
- Spicy Dawg
Picture this! Crispy fried onions, crispy fried jalapenos, spicy mayo and sweet BBQ sauce atop our jumbo all beef dawg! YUMMM!$7.99
- Sweet Teddys Coney
This dawg is piled high with our homemade Sweet Teddy's coney sauce, diced onions and yellow mustard!$7.99
- Tommys Favorite
Bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, crispy fried onions, and sweet BBQ sauce come together to create the ultimate dawg experience!$8.99
MAC BOWLS
- BUILD YOUR OWN MAC$6.99
- CHICKEN BACON MAC
A hearty portion of our creamy white cheddar mac and cheese topped with 1/4 lb of slow smoked pulled chicken thighs, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch, sweet BBQ sauce and our homemade pretzel croutons!$11.99
- CHILI DAWG MAC
Everything you love about our chili cheese dawg in a hearty portion of our creamy white cheddar mac and cheese! Topped with our Chicago-style no bean chili sauce, cheddar cheese, diced onions, stadium mustard, dawg bites, and homemade pretzel croutons!$9.99