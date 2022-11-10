- Home
- /
- Tasty Kabob Tyson
Tasty Kabob Tyson
No reviews yet
1624 Boro Place
Mc Lean, VA 22101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Meals
Chicken & Rice
Marinated chicken served over rice with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Chicken over Salad
Marinated chicken served over salad with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Chicken on Pita ( With 2 Sides)
Marinated chicken served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Lamb & Rice
Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served over rice with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces
Lamb over Salad
Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served over salad with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces
Lamb Gyro (With 2 Sides)
Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Veggie Platter
Spinach, okra, or chickpeas served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Combo
Half marinated chicken and gyro seasoned lamb served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Combo on Pita (With 2 Sides)
Half marinated chicken and gyro seasoned lamb served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
EXTRA MEAT
Kids Meal
Sandwich only
Sides & Specials
Chickpeas Side
Chana masala stewed chickpeas with onions and garlic.
Spinach Side
Spinach stewed and cooked with green onions, cilantro, garlic, and fenugreek.
Potatoes
Afghan style potatoes in a stew with onions and garlic.
Okra Side
Okra stewed fresh with onions, garlic, and tomatoes.
Pita Side
7-inch pita grilled to perfection
Side Rice
Meatball Kabob
Afghan style meatballs stewed with onions and garlic served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Chicken & Mushrooms
Chicken and mushrooms stewed with Afghan seasoning and cream to make this dish truly magnificent. Served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.
Football Special
Beverages
Dessert
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Award-Winning Halal in the DMV!!! 22nd and H st NW DC 1624 Boro Place Mclean VA UberEats, GrubHub, Door