Tasty Kabob Tyson

No reviews yet

1624 Boro Place

Mc Lean, VA 22101

Meals

Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces
$16.99+

Marinated chicken served over rice with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$16.99+

Marinated chicken served over salad with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$16.99+

Marinated chicken served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$16.99+

Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served over rice with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces

$16.99+

Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served over salad with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces

$16.99+

Gyro seasoned, and flat grilled lamb served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$14.99

Spinach, okra, or chickpeas served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$16.99+

Half marinated chicken and gyro seasoned lamb served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$16.99+

Half marinated chicken and gyro seasoned lamb served on a pita with your choice of two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

EXTRA MEAT

$5.00

Kids Meal

$10.99Out of stock
$12.99

Sides & Specials

$5.49

Chana masala stewed chickpeas with onions and garlic.

$5.49

Spinach stewed and cooked with green onions, cilantro, garlic, and fenugreek.

Potatoes

$5.49

Afghan style potatoes in a stew with onions and garlic.

$5.49

Okra stewed fresh with onions, garlic, and tomatoes.

$2.49

7-inch pita grilled to perfection

Side Rice

$5.49
$17.99+Out of stock

Afghan style meatballs stewed with onions and garlic served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

$15.99+

Chicken and mushrooms stewed with Afghan seasoning and cream to make this dish truly magnificent. Served over your choice of rice, salad, or half of each, as well as two sides. Choose between a spicy or medium sauce and this dish also comes with two mild sauces.

Football Special

5 Sandwiches

$60.00

5 Platters

$65.00

Beverages

$2.99
$3.99
$3.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.99Out of stock
$6.49

Dessert

$4.99
$7.99Out of stock

Semolina layered cake filled with a refreshing vanilla custard. Finished with a drizzle of simple syrup and topped with pistachios and coconut.

Extra Sauce

Creamy Dill Sauce ( White)

$0.50

Our original famous sauce with dill and cream.

Cucumber Yogurt Tzatziki Sauce ( White)

$0.50

Garlic, fresh chopped dill, and yogurt

Medium Hot Sauce

$0.50

Classic American hot sauce

Spicy Chili GarlicSauce

$0.50

Chili and garlic flavored hot sauce.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Award-Winning Halal in the DMV!!! 22nd and H st NW DC 1624 Boro Place Mclean VA