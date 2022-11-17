Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tasty Taquito's - Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

5101 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SOFT SHELL TACOS
TACO LOCO
BURRITO

Food

QUESADILLA

$11.95

12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, and toppings.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

12" flour tortilla w/ melted cheese.

BURRITO

$11.95

12" flour tortilla, rice and beans, with choice of meat and toppings

NAKED BURRITO

$11.75

Burrito with out Tortilla

NACHOS

$11.95

Homemade corn chips with beans, choice of meat, and toppings + cheese dip.

TACO SALAD

$8.95

Shredded lettuce, choice of meat, toppings, topped with lime juice and chips

TOSTADAS

$4.75

Fried Tortilla with choice of meat + toppings.

TACO LOCO

$4.95

Soft AND Hard shell w melted cheese between + choice of meat & toppings

HARD SHELL TACOS

$3.95

Choice of meat & toppings

SOFT SHELL TACOS

$3.75

Choice of meat & toppings

DOUBLE SHELL TACO

$3.95

WALKING TACO

$4.00Out of stock

Doritos chips with choice of meat and toppings.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25Out of stock

Hang Over Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP

$5.50

CHIPS AND JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

$5.50

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.25

STREET CORN

$4.00Out of stock

Topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili powder

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$5.50

GUCAMOLE

$2.00

CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP

$2.00

JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

$2.00

Side Of Rice And Beans

$4.50

SIDE OF RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$4.00

Dessert

FLAN

$6.00

VAINILLA TRES LECHES

$6.00

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

$6.00Out of stock

Carry Out Fee

$0.25

Salsas

PICO DE GALLO

$0.25

SALSA VERDE

$0.25

CHIPOTLE SALSA

$0.25

PINNEAPPLE HABANERO

$0.25

MANGO HABANERO

$0.25

SUPER HOT SALSA

$0.25

Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.25

Pumpkin Habanero

$0.25

Drinks

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

MANDARIN JARRITO

$3.00

PINNEAPPLE JARRITO

$3.00

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITO

$3.00

LIME JARRITO

$3.00Out of stock

GRAPEFRUIT JARRITO

$3.00Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

CAN SPRITE

$1.50Out of stock

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Food

QUESADILLA

$11.95

12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, and toppings.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

12" flour tortilla w/ melted cheese.

BURRITO

$11.95

12" flour tortilla, rice and beans, with choice of meat and toppings

NAKED BURRITO

$11.75

Burrito with out Tortilla

NACHOS

$11.95

Homemade corn chips with beans, choice of meat, and toppings + cheese dip.

TACO SALAD

$8.95

Shredded lettuce, choice of meat, toppings, topped with lime juice and chips

TOSTADAS

$4.75

Fried Tortilla with choice of meat + toppings.

TACO LOCO

$4.95

Soft AND Hard shell w melted cheese between + choice of meat & toppings

HARD SHELL TACOS

$3.95

Choice of meat & toppings

SOFT SHELL TACOS

$3.75

Choice of meat & toppings

DOUBLE SHELL TACO

$3.95

WALKING TACO

$4.00Out of stock

Doritos chips with choice of meat and toppings.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25Out of stock

Hang Over Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

CHIPS AND CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP

$5.50

CHIPS AND JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

$5.50

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.25

STREET CORN

$4.00Out of stock

Topped with mayo, queso fresco and chili powder

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$5.50

GUCAMOLE

$2.00

CHIPOTLE CHEESE DIP

$2.00

JALAPENO CHEESE DIP

$2.00

Side Of Rice And Beans

$4.50

SIDE OF RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$4.00

Dessert

FLAN

$6.00

VAINILLA TRES LECHES

$6.00

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

$6.00Out of stock

Carry Out Fee

$0.25

Drinks

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

MANDARIN JARRITO

$3.00

PINNEAPPLE JARRITO

$3.00

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITO

$3.00

LIME JARRITO

$3.00Out of stock

GRAPEFRUIT JARRITO

$3.00Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

CAN SPRITE

$1.50Out of stock

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Salsas

PICO DE GALLO

$0.25

SALSA VERDE

$0.25

CHIPOTLE SALSA

$0.25

PINNEAPPLE HABANERO

$0.25

MANGO HABANERO

$0.25

SUPER HOT SALSA

$0.25

Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.25

Pumpkin Habanero

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our delicious cuisine is a mix of pre-Hispanic and Spanish influences perfected over generations by our Mexican family tradition of cooking together. Taste the flavors of Mexico - born in Guadalajara, handmade in Pittsburgh.

Website

Location

5101 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spak Brothers Pizza
orange star4.6 • 976
5107 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 5231 Liberty Ave
orange star4.7 • 637
5241 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
B52 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Butler Street Pittsurgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe Catering
orange starNo Reviews
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Noodlehead
orange starNo Reviews
242 S. Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston