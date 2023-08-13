APPETIZERS

FRIED EGG ROLLS สปริงโรล

$6.95

TOFU TRIANGLE เต้าหู้ทอด

$6.95

POT STICKER เกี๊ยวซ่า

$6.95

GOLDEN TRIANGLE สามเหลี่ยม

$6.95

NOODLE DISHES

GARLIC NOODLE ก๋วยเตี๋ยวคั่วไก่

$12.95

KHAO SOI ข้าวซอย

$13.95

PAD MAMA (STIR FRIED WHEAT NOODLE) ผัดมาม่า

$12.95

PAD SEE EW ผัดซีอิ๋ว

$12.95

PAD THAI ผัดไทย

$12.95

PAD WOON SEN ผัดวุ้นเส้น

$12.95

STIR FRIED SUKIYAKI WITH BEAN-THREAD NOODLES สุกี้

$12.95

SOUPS AND CURRIES

TOM KHA SOUP ต้มข่า

$12.95

GREEN CURRY แกงเขียว

$12.95

PANANG CURRY แกงพะแนง

$12.95

YELLOW CURRY แกงเหลือง

$12.95

DESSERTS

THAI MANGO STICKY RICE ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง

$6.95

DRINKS

THAI TEA ชาไทย

$4.00

MILK GREEN TEA ชาเขียว

$4.00

PINK MILK DRINK นมชมพู

$4.00

Boba ไข่มุก

$1.00

Soda น้ำอัดลม

$3.00

Water น้ำเปล่า

$1.00

RICE DISHES & STIR FRIED

THAI FRIED RICE (KHAO PAD) ข้าวผัด

$12.95

PAD KA PROW (BASIL LEAVES) ผัดกะเพรา

$13.95

GOLDEN FRIED RICE ข้าวผัดสับปะรด

$13.95

CASHEW STIR FRIED ผัดเม็ดมะม่วง

$12.95

Combo Set

Spring Roll 3 ชิ้น

$4.17

Pad Thai ไก่เท่านั้น

$13.95

One drink

$4.00