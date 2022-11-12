Tasty Town Tasty Town

Main picView gallery

16 14th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Grilled Chicken Pita
Classic Hummus
Braised Lamb Pita

Spreads

Classic Hummus

$8.00

puree of chickpeas, garlic, tahini

Garden Hummus

$9.00

our classic hummus topped with seasonal vegetables

Greek Meat Sauce Hummus

$10.00

our classic hummus topped with meat sauce, pepperoncini and currants

Chargrilled Eggplant

$9.00

smokey eggplant and garlic, pomegranate

Tzatziki

$9.00

greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon

Soup + Salad

Avgolemono Soup

$9.00

traditional lemon-egg soup, rotisserie chicken, orzo

Greek Salad

$10.00

mixed lettuces, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, feta, greek vinaigrette

Tasty Salad

$10.00

avocado, seasonal vegetables, local lettuces, yogurt ranch

Pita Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.00

tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano & choice of vegetable side

Grilled Pork Pita

$12.00

tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano & choice of vegetable side

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Pita

$14.00

tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano & choice of vegetable side

Braised Lamb Pita

$14.00

tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano & choice of vegetable side

Zucchini Fritter Pita

$12.00

tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, fresh oregano & choice of vegetable side

Meatball Pita

$12.00

yogurt, tomato chutney, pepperoncini, mint &choice of vegetable side

Large Plates

Rotisserie Greek Chicken 1/4

$13.00

slow roasted chicken infused with garlic & a blend of fresh herbs

Rotisserie Greek Chicken 1/2

$18.00

slow roasted chicken infused with garlic & a blend of fresh herbs

Pork Brizola

$18.00

chargrilled pork chop, greek fries

Ribeye Steak

$45.00

12 oz prime delmonico steak with roasted garlic tahini butter

Lamb Chop

$45.00Out of stock

elysian fields lamb chop, lemon yogurt, mint

Fried Gulf Fish

$36.00

greek fries, tartar sauce

Greek Gulf Fish

$36.00

roasted tomato, zucchini & onions, greek tomato sauce

Lamb Pasta

$28.00

braised lamb shoulder, orzo, tomatoes, olives, mint

Pastichio

$21.00

"greek lasagna" meat sauce, bechamel, pecorino cheese. served with small greek salad

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$22.00

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$22.00

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$26.00

Small Plates

Marinated Olives

$6.00

variety of greek olives

Dolmades

$8.00

grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts & raisins

Spanakopita

$12.00

spinach $ feta pie

Zucchini Fritters

$9.00

roasted garlic tahini butter, honey

Meatballs

$12.00

beef + pork blend, tomato chutney, mint

Moussaka

$10.00

roasted eggplant, meat sauce, bechamel

Gulf Shrimp

$16.00

lemon + butter, capers, dill

Vegetables

Lemon Potatoes

$9.00

oregano, olive oil

Greek Fries

$8.00

lemon, oregano, kefalotyri cheese

Roasted Beets

$9.00

yogurt, preserved lemon dressing, walnut dukkah

Freekeh Tabbouleh

$9.00

seasonal vegetables & preserved lemon dressing

Village Salad

$9.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, feta, olive oil

Wilted Greens

$8.00Out of stock

lemon, garlic, olive oil

Braised Field Peas

$8.00

feta, lemon, herbs

Orzo Salad

$8.00

tomato, peppers, capers, feta, walnuts

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

roasted shallot butter, herbs

Stewed Green Beans

$9.00

olive oil, tomatoes & oregano

Side Pita

$4.00

Dessert

Baklava

$4.00

phyllo, pecans

Loukoumades

$7.00

Greek doughnuts, Eastaboga honey, walnuts

Church Cake

$8.00

layers of chocolate cake and rich frosting

Kids Menu

Little Pita

$7.00

Pita Pizza

$5.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Meatballs + Orzo

$6.00

Buttered Orzo

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.35

Americano

$3.95

Drip

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.65
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

16 14th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

