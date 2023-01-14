JIA Szechuan Food & Bar
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, N-135
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dim Sum
D1 Dumplings Steamed 水饺
Ground pork mixed with fresh ginger and green onions, blending texture and flavor
D1 Dumplins Pan Fried 锅贴
D2 Xiao Long Bao 小笼包
Steamed pork soup dumplings
D3 Szechuan Noodles Chicken 小面 鸡肉
🌶 Minced chicken/tofu peanuts, spicy sauce, and rice noodles
D3 Szechuan Noodles Tofu 小面 豆腐
D4 Dandan Noodles Pork 旦旦面 猪肉
🌶 Minced pork or beef with peanuts, spicy szechuan sauce, and thin noodles
D4 Dandan Noodles Beef 旦旦面 牛肉
D5 Scallion Bubble Pancake 泡饼
Our very own secret bread recipe creates a uniquely Chinese pastry
D6 Szechuan Hamburgers Beef 四川汉堡 牛肉(1)
Pork(beef), cilantro, jalapeno, Chinese wheat rolls
D6 Szechuan Hamburgers Pork 四川汉堡 猪肉(1)
D7 Braised Szechuan Beef Noodles 四川牛肉面
🌶 Szechuan flavor beef flank with bok choy
D8 Szechuan Wonton 红油抄手（四川馄饨）(12)
🌶
D10 Sweet Soup Dumplings 酒酿汤圆
Sweet rice dumplings with sesame filling
Soup
S1 Egg Drop Soup蛋花汤
S2 Hot and Sour Soup酸辣汤
🌶 Bamboo shoots, black ear mushrooms, egg
S3 Wonton Soup 云吞汤(3)
S4 Silky Tofu and Vegetable Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤
Fresh vegetables soup containing tofu
S5 Minced Beef Thick Soup 西湖牛肉
Beef (fish/chicken) tofu with cilantro green onion, egg
S5 Minced Fish Thick Soup 西湖鱼
S5 Minced Chicken Thick Soup 西湖鸡肉
S6 Crab & Asparagus Soup 芦笋蟹肉羹
Asparagus with jumbe and crab leg
S7 Fish w. Sour Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼片鱼
🌶 Fish fillet, pickled cabbage, pickled peppers
Chef Special
C1 Peking Roast Duck(half) 北京烤鸭半只
Classical Beijing roast duck served with bread, scallion cucumber and sweet bean sauce.Ask server for more details
C1 Peking Roast Duck 北京烤鸭
C2 Cumin Duck 孜然鸭
🌶
C3 Cumin Lamb 孜然羊
🌶 Sliced lamb With cumin, onion, cilantro, red peppers, sesame seeds, Also available in chicken 15.95/ beef 18.95/shrimp 20.95
C3 Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡
C3 Cumin Beef 孜然牛
C3 Cumin Shrimp 孜然虾
C4 Braised Lamb Rice Bowl 蒸羊羔
Delicate slices of lamb shoulder slowly braised with mushrooms ,carrots bamboo shoots and snow peas in brown gravy
C5 Spicy Salmon on Iron Plate 煎炒三文鱼
🌶 Pan fried and ounce salmon with onion scallions and cilantro, served on ironplate
C6 Szechuan Lamb Chop 川味生煎羊排
🌶 Pan fried New Zealand lamb chops with onion, scallions and cilantro
C9 Hot&Sour Beef 酸汤牛
🌶 Beef winter, melon, clear noodles and black ear mushrooms bamboo shoots in spicy and sour sauce
C10 Spicy Beef w. Tofu 豆花牛
🌶 Beef fillet and tofu in spicy szechuan sauce. Also available in fish/shrimp
C10 Spicy Fish w. Tofu 豆花鱼
C10 Spicy Shrimp w. Tofu 豆花虾
C11 Braised Flank w. Dry Persimmon 风味柿干牛腩
🌶 Braised beef flank, dry persimmon, potato, carrot and leeks
C12 Chicken w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板鸡
🌶 Sautéed sliced chicken with wild pepper and onion and black pepper. Also available in beef add 3/ Shrimp add 5.00
C12 Beef w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板牛
C12 Shrimp w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板虾
C13 Curry Mixed Seafood in Clay pot 咖喱海鲜烩
🌶 Fish, shrimp.scallops, mussels served with corn in a light. pumpkin broth, curry sauce
C14 Home Style Mixed Seafood in Clay pot 农家海鲜烩
Fish,shrimp,scallops,served with corn in a light,pumpkin broth
C15 Braised Fish in Red Chili Oil 水煮鱼
🌶 Braised fish leek, napa,and garlic soaked in a chili broad bean based sauce
Tasty Classic
T1 Bamboo Fish 竹塔鱼
🌶 Deep fried fish fillet with spicy and cumin flavor,served on a bamboobasket
T2 Dry Fried Eggplants干煸茄子
🌶 Chef special cooked crispy eggplant with hot chili,numbing pepper andsalt
T3 Dry Fried Shrimp with Asparagus 芦笋干煸虾
🌶
T4 Hot & Numbing Crispy Beef 川椒酥牛肉
🌶
T5 Shan city Beef 川娃牛条
🌶 Deep fried beef with red chili pepper
T6 Chicken w. Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅鸡
🌶 Thinly sliced chicken breast stir fried with onion,cilantro,jalapenos in aspicy and savoy blend of cumin and red chili pepper powder. Also available in beef add $3/shrimp add $5
T6 Beef with Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅牛
T6 Shrimp with Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅虾
T7 Hot & Numbing Spicy Pot麻辣香锅
🌶 Chicken, beef, shrimp..potato, lotus root, black ear mushrooms, Chinese celery, szechuan special sauceonly veg white broccoli and mushrooms$17.95
T7 Hot&Numbing Spicy Pot Veg Only 麻辣香锅(蔬菜)
T8 Hot & Numbing Spicy combination 麻辣一锅端
🌶 only veg $17.95
T8 Hot & Numbing Spicy combination Veg Only 麻辣一锅端(蔬菜)
T9 Shan City Pork Belly山城小酥肉
Traditional szechuan style pork belly & small potatoes
T10 Stir Fried Cabbage on Iron Plate (Veggies)炝炒卷心菜
🌶
T11 Hunan Chicken 湖南鸡
Stir fried slices of chicken, snow peas leeks and black bean sauce. Also available in beef add 3.00/ shrimp add 5.00
T11 Hunan Beef 湖南牛
T11 Hunan Shrimp 湖南虾
T12 Hunan Fish 湖南小炒鱼
Stir fried fish fillet with snow peas, leeks and black bean, no sauce.
T13 Beef w. Wild Pepper 野山椒炒牛肉
Also available in chicken $14.95
T13 Chicken with Wild Pepper 野山椒鸡肉
TI4 Fried Beef in Changsha长沙小炒黄牛肉
🌶 Beef pickled pepper cilantro, celery
T15 Eggplants with Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子
🌶
T16 Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
🌶
T17 Double cooked pork 回锅肉
🌶 Stir fried pork belly with black bean sauce. Also available in Chicken 14.95
T17 Double Cooked Chicken 回锅鸡
T18 Kung Pao chicken宫保鸡
🌶 Kung Pao chicken is a classic szechuan dish contains chicken, bell peppers, etc. Also available in pork/beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu
T18 Kung Pao Pork 宫保猪
T18 Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛
T18 Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾
T18 Kung Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐
T19 Pork w.Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝
🌶 Shredded pork along with garlic ginger, onions, black ear mushrooms scallions and bell pepper. Also available in chicken/ beef add 3.00
T19 Chicken with Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丝
T19 Beef with Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛
T20 Chicken Smoked with Mustard 香炒熏鸡条
🌶
Poultry
P1 Basil Chicken 九层塔鸡
🌶 Sautéed chicken with leeks and basil. Also available in beef add $3.00/ Shrimp add $5.00
P1 Basil Beef 九层塔牛
P1 Basil Shrimp 九层塔虾
P2 Chicken w. Eggplants in Clay pots 姜葱茄子鸡
Stir fried chicken with eggplants in brown sauce
P3 Chicken w. Three Mushrooms 三菇鸡
Shiitake, portobello and king oyster mushrooms are wonderfully stir fried with chicken in an oyster flavored soy brown sauce. Also available in beef add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00
P3 Beef with Three Mushrooms 三菇牛
P3 Shrimp with Three Mushrooms 三菇虾
P4 Dry Fried Shredded Chicken 干煸鸡
Chicken with sweet and sour sauce. Also available in beef add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00
P4 Dry Fried Shredded Beef 干煸牛
P4 Dry Fried Shredded Shrimp 干煸虾
P5 Shan City Chicken 辣子鸡
🌶 Tender and juicy dices of lightly battered flash fried boneless chicken stir fried with cilantro and a mountain of red chili peppers in the fiery hot dish. Also available in fish add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00
P5 Shan City Fish 辣子鱼
P5 Shan City Shrimp 辣子虾
P6 Deep Fried Smoked Duck樟茶鸭(Half)
Smoked duck with deep fried white onion
P7 Garden Duck土匪鸭条(half)
🌶 Slices of savory duck smokes to perfection then stir fried with king oyster mushrooms and leeks ,celery in our chef's blend special sauce
Vegetarian
Seafood
F1 Sizzling Fish fillets with Tofu 铁板鱼豆腐
🌶 Fish fillet with tofu
F2 Salt&Pepper Shrimp 椒盐大虾
F3 Dynamite Shrimp 剁椒虾
🌶 Steamed shrimp with minced peppers covered with red chili oil and clear noodles
F4 Dynamite Fish Fillets 剁椒鱼片
🌶 Steamed grouper fillets with minced peppers covered with red chili oil
F5 Scallops With Garlic 蒜蓉扇贝
Steamed scallops served on shells and clear noodles(Most popular scallop dish in China)
Pork
M1 Wuxi Ribs 无锡排骨
Steamed baby pork ribs with sweet sauce south Chinese style
M2 Crispy Fragrant Ribs 金沙排骨
Garlic flavored baby pork ribs served with special crispy topping
M3 Deep Fried Spare Ribs with Garlic 椒盐排骨
🌶
M4 Shan City Pork Feet 山城小炒蹄
🌶
M5 Shredded Pork w. Bamboo Shoots 笋尖肉丝
Also available in Chicken/ Beef add 3.00
M5 Shredded Chicken with Bamboo Shoots 笋尖鸡丝
M5 Shredded Beef with Bamboo Shoots 笋尖牛肉丝
M6 Shredded Pork with Green Pepper 尖椒肉丝
🌶 Shredded pork with Chinese long pepper. Also available in Chicken/Smoked Tofu/ Beef add 3.00
M6 Smoked Tofu with Green Pepper 尖椒干丝
M6 Beef with Green Pepper 尖椒牛肉丝
M6 Chicken with Green Pepper 尖椒鸡肉丝
M7 Shredded Pork w. Smoked Tofu 香干肉丝
Also available in Chicken/ Beef add 3.00
M7 Shredded Chicken w. Smoked Tofu 香干鸡丝
M7 Shredded Beef w. Smoked Tofu 香干牛肉丝
American Style
AC1 Chicken w. Broccoli 芥兰鸡
Stir fried chicken with broccoli in brown sauce Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00
AC1 Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛
AC1 Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰虾
AC2 Chicken w. Vegetables 蔬菜鸡
Stir fried chicken with cabbage, carrots, broccoli,bok choy Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu
AC2 Beef w. Vegetables 蔬菜牛
AC2 Tofu w. Vegetables 蔬菜豆腐
AC2 Shrimp w. Vegetables 蔬菜虾
AC3 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡
🌶 Home special cooked chicken in sweet & sour saucewith chilli.Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu
AC3 General Tso's Beef 左宗牛
AC3 General Tso's Shrimp 左宗虾
AC3 General Tso's Tofu 左宗豆腐
AC3 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
AC4 Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡
Stir fried chicken with onion Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00
AC4 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
AC4 Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾
Stir Fried Rice & Lomein
AC5 Chicken Fried Rice
AC5 Chicken Lomein
AC6 Vegetable Fried Rice
AC6 Vegetable Lomein
AC7 Beef Fried Rice
AC7 Beef Lomein
AC8 Shrimp Fried Rice
AC8 Shrimp Lomein
AC9 House Fried Rice
AC9 House Lomein
AC10 Szechuan Fried Rice
AC11 Salmon Fried Rice
AC12 Plain Fried Rice
AC12 Plain Lomein
Side Order
Classic Cocktails
Jia's Signature Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Spirits List
G.Nigori
BTL.Nigori
BIG.Nigori
G.Ozeki
BTL.Ozeki
BIG.Ozeki
Bombay Sapphire East
Ford's Gin
Tito's
ASW Bustletown
Ketal One
Fruitland Augusta Georgia Peach
EI Jimador Blanco
EI Jimador Reposado
Herradura Blanco
Casamigo's Blanco
Casamigo's Reposado
Patron
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Black
Plantation
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Black
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jack Daniel's Fire
Jack Daniel's Honey
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Regular
WhistlePig "Piggyback" 6yr Rye
Four Roses
Old Forester 86'
Glen Moray Single Malt
Hennessy
Meukow VS Cognac
Monkey Shoulder
New add on wine
Appetizers(Cold)
A1 Beef Tendon/Tripe in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片
A2 Black Ear Mushrooms w. wild Peppers 山椒黑木耳
A3 Szechuan Black Vinegar Peanuts 老醋花生
A4 Szechuan Pickled Cabbage 四川泡菜
A5 Hot and Numbing Beef Roll 麻辣牛肉卷
A5 Hot and tofu skin Roll 麻辣豆腐卷
A6 Dried Tofu with Peanuts in Chili Sauce 麻辣香干丁
A7 Tofu Skin in Red Chili Oil 麻辣腐皮丝
A8 Steamed Eggplant w. Butter Garlic Sauce 奶油蒜蓉茄子
A9 Fried Minced Chicken 鸡肉卷
A10 Pork Belly w. Chili Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, N-135, Atlanta, GA 30308