JIA Szechuan Food & Bar

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, N-135

Atlanta, GA 30308

Dim Sum

D1 Dumplings Steamed 水饺

$8.95

Ground pork mixed with fresh ginger and green onions, blending texture and flavor

D1 Dumplins Pan Fried 锅贴

$8.95

D2 Xiao Long Bao 小笼包

$9.95

Steamed pork soup dumplings

D3 Szechuan Noodles Chicken 小面 鸡肉

$8.95

🌶 Minced chicken/tofu peanuts, spicy sauce, and rice noodles

D3 Szechuan Noodles Tofu 小面 豆腐

$8.95

D4 Dandan Noodles Pork 旦旦面 猪肉

$8.95

🌶 Minced pork or beef with peanuts, spicy szechuan sauce, and thin noodles

D4 Dandan Noodles Beef 旦旦面 牛肉

$8.95

D5 Scallion Bubble Pancake 泡饼

$5.95

Our very own secret bread recipe creates a uniquely Chinese pastry

D6 Szechuan Hamburgers Beef 四川汉堡 牛肉(1)

$5.95

Pork(beef), cilantro, jalapeno, Chinese wheat rolls

D6 Szechuan Hamburgers Pork 四川汉堡 猪肉(1)

$5.95

D7 Braised Szechuan Beef Noodles 四川牛肉面

$12.95

🌶 Szechuan flavor beef flank with bok choy

D8 Szechuan Wonton 红油抄手（四川馄饨）(12)

$10.95

🌶

D10 Sweet Soup Dumplings 酒酿汤圆

$10.95

Sweet rice dumplings with sesame filling

Soup

S1 Egg Drop Soup蛋花汤

$3.00

S2 Hot and Sour Soup酸辣汤

$3.00

🌶 Bamboo shoots, black ear mushrooms, egg

S3 Wonton Soup 云吞汤(3)

$3.00

S4 Silky Tofu and Vegetable Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤

$9.95

Fresh vegetables soup containing tofu

S5 Minced Beef Thick Soup 西湖牛肉

$13.95

Beef (fish/chicken) tofu with cilantro green onion, egg

S5 Minced Fish Thick Soup 西湖鱼

$13.95

S5 Minced Chicken Thick Soup 西湖鸡肉

$13.95

S6 Crab & Asparagus Soup 芦笋蟹肉羹

$15.95

Asparagus with jumbe and crab leg

S7 Fish w. Sour Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼片鱼

$16.95

🌶 Fish fillet, pickled cabbage, pickled peppers

Chef Special

C1 Peking Roast Duck(half) 北京烤鸭半只

C1 Peking Roast Duck(half) 北京烤鸭半只

$38.00

Classical Beijing roast duck served with bread, scallion cucumber and sweet bean sauce.Ask server for more details

C1 Peking Roast Duck 北京烤鸭

$58.00

C2 Cumin Duck 孜然鸭

$26.95

🌶

C3 Cumin Lamb 孜然羊

$21.95

🌶 Sliced lamb With cumin, onion, cilantro, red peppers, sesame seeds, Also available in chicken 15.95/ beef 18.95/shrimp 20.95

C3 Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡

$15.95

C3 Cumin Beef 孜然牛

$18.95

C3 Cumin Shrimp 孜然虾

$20.95

C4 Braised Lamb Rice Bowl 蒸羊羔

$22.95

Delicate slices of lamb shoulder slowly braised with mushrooms ,carrots bamboo shoots and snow peas in brown gravy

C5 Spicy Salmon on Iron Plate 煎炒三文鱼

$29.95

🌶 Pan fried and ounce salmon with onion scallions and cilantro, served on ironplate

C6 Szechuan Lamb Chop 川味生煎羊排

$32.00

🌶 Pan fried New Zealand lamb chops with onion, scallions and cilantro

C9 Hot&Sour Beef 酸汤牛

$21.95

🌶 Beef winter, melon, clear noodles and black ear mushrooms bamboo shoots in spicy and sour sauce

C10 Spicy Beef w. Tofu 豆花牛

$21.95

🌶 Beef fillet and tofu in spicy szechuan sauce. Also available in fish/shrimp

C10 Spicy Fish w. Tofu 豆花鱼

$21.95

C10 Spicy Shrimp w. Tofu 豆花虾

$21.95

C11 Braised Flank w. Dry Persimmon 风味柿干牛腩

$21.95

🌶 Braised beef flank, dry persimmon, potato, carrot and leeks

C12 Chicken w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板鸡

$15.95

🌶 Sautéed sliced chicken with wild pepper and onion and black pepper. Also available in beef add 3/ Shrimp add 5.00

C12 Beef w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板牛

$18.95

C12 Shrimp w. Three Peppers on Iron plate 山椒铁板虾

$20.95

C13 Curry Mixed Seafood in Clay pot 咖喱海鲜烩

$25.95

🌶 Fish, shrimp.scallops, mussels served with corn in a light. pumpkin broth, curry sauce

C14 Home Style Mixed Seafood in Clay pot 农家海鲜烩

$22.95

Fish,shrimp,scallops,served with corn in a light,pumpkin broth

C15 Braised Fish in Red Chili Oil 水煮鱼

$18.95

🌶 Braised fish leek, napa,and garlic soaked in a chili broad bean based sauce

Tasty Classic

T1 Bamboo Fish 竹塔鱼

$17.95

🌶 Deep fried fish fillet with spicy and cumin flavor,served on a bamboobasket

T2 Dry Fried Eggplants干煸茄子

$11.95

🌶 Chef special cooked crispy eggplant with hot chili,numbing pepper andsalt

T3 Dry Fried Shrimp with Asparagus 芦笋干煸虾

$20.95

🌶

T4 Hot & Numbing Crispy Beef 川椒酥牛肉

$18.95

🌶

T5 Shan city Beef 川娃牛条

$18.95

🌶 Deep fried beef with red chili pepper

T6 Chicken w. Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅鸡

$15.95

🌶 Thinly sliced chicken breast stir fried with onion,cilantro,jalapenos in aspicy and savoy blend of cumin and red chili pepper powder. Also available in beef add $3/shrimp add $5

T6 Beef with Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅牛

$18.95

T6 Shrimp with Scallion and Chili 葱辣干锅虾

$20.95

T7 Hot & Numbing Spicy Pot麻辣香锅

$25.95

🌶 Chicken, beef, shrimp..potato, lotus root, black ear mushrooms, Chinese celery, szechuan special sauceonly veg white broccoli and mushrooms$17.95

T7 Hot&Numbing Spicy Pot Veg Only 麻辣香锅(蔬菜)

$17.95

T8 Hot & Numbing Spicy combination 麻辣一锅端

$25.95

🌶 only veg $17.95

T8 Hot & Numbing Spicy combination Veg Only 麻辣一锅端(蔬菜)

$17.95

T9 Shan City Pork Belly山城小酥肉

$21.95

Traditional szechuan style pork belly & small potatoes

T10 Stir Fried Cabbage on Iron Plate (Veggies)炝炒卷心菜

$10.95

🌶

T11 Hunan Chicken 湖南鸡

$14.95

Stir fried slices of chicken, snow peas leeks and black bean sauce. Also available in beef add 3.00/ shrimp add 5.00

T11 Hunan Beef 湖南牛

$17.95

T11 Hunan Shrimp 湖南虾

$19.95

T12 Hunan Fish 湖南小炒鱼

$18.95

Stir fried fish fillet with snow peas, leeks and black bean, no sauce.

T13 Beef w. Wild Pepper 野山椒炒牛肉

$17.95

Also available in chicken $14.95

T13 Chicken with Wild Pepper 野山椒鸡肉

$14.95

TI4 Fried Beef in Changsha长沙小炒黄牛肉

$17.95

🌶 Beef pickled pepper cilantro, celery

T15 Eggplants with Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$13.95

🌶

T16 Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐

$13.95

🌶

T17 Double cooked pork 回锅肉

$15.95

🌶 Stir fried pork belly with black bean sauce. Also available in Chicken 14.95

T17 Double Cooked Chicken 回锅鸡

$14.95

T18 Kung Pao chicken宫保鸡

$14.95

🌶 Kung Pao chicken is a classic szechuan dish contains chicken, bell peppers, etc. Also available in pork/beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu

T18 Kung Pao Pork 宫保猪

$14.95

T18 Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛

$17.95

T18 Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$19.95

T18 Kung Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐

$14.95

T19 Pork w.Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝

$14.95

🌶 Shredded pork along with garlic ginger, onions, black ear mushrooms scallions and bell pepper. Also available in chicken/ beef add 3.00

T19 Chicken with Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丝

$14.95

T19 Beef with Garlic Sauce 鱼香牛

$17.95

T20 Chicken Smoked with Mustard 香炒熏鸡条

$14.95

🌶

Poultry

P1 Basil Chicken 九层塔鸡

$15.95

🌶 Sautéed chicken with leeks and basil. Also available in beef add $3.00/ Shrimp add $5.00

P1 Basil Beef 九层塔牛

$18.95

P1 Basil Shrimp 九层塔虾

$20.95

P2 Chicken w. Eggplants in Clay pots 姜葱茄子鸡

$14.95

Stir fried chicken with eggplants in brown sauce

P3 Chicken w. Three Mushrooms 三菇鸡

$14.95

Shiitake, portobello and king oyster mushrooms are wonderfully stir fried with chicken in an oyster flavored soy brown sauce. Also available in beef add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00

P3 Beef with Three Mushrooms 三菇牛

$17.95

P3 Shrimp with Three Mushrooms 三菇虾

$19.95

P4 Dry Fried Shredded Chicken 干煸鸡

$15.95

Chicken with sweet and sour sauce. Also available in beef add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00

P4 Dry Fried Shredded Beef 干煸牛

$18.95

P4 Dry Fried Shredded Shrimp 干煸虾

$20.95

P5 Shan City Chicken 辣子鸡

$15.95

🌶 Tender and juicy dices of lightly battered flash fried boneless chicken stir fried with cilantro and a mountain of red chili peppers in the fiery hot dish. Also available in fish add $3.00/ shrimp add $5.00

P5 Shan City Fish 辣子鱼

$18.95

P5 Shan City Shrimp 辣子虾

$20.95

P6 Deep Fried Smoked Duck樟茶鸭(Half)

$25.95

Smoked duck with deep fried white onion

P7 Garden Duck土匪鸭条(half)

$19.95

🌶 Slices of savory duck smokes to perfection then stir fried with king oyster mushrooms and leeks ,celery in our chef's blend special sauce

Vegetarian

V1 Basil Eggplants w Brown Sauce九层塔茄子

$13.95

🌶

V2 Tofu w. Mushrooms in Clay Pot 菌菇豆腐煲

$15.95

V3 Spicy Clay Pot Tofu石锅豆腐煲

$15.95

V4 Stir Fried Mix Vegetables 素什锦

$12.95

V5 Dry Fried Green Beans干煸四季豆

$12.95

V6 Bok Choy w.minced Garlic蒜蓉青江菜

$12.95

Seafood

F1 Sizzling Fish fillets with Tofu 铁板鱼豆腐

$18.95

🌶 Fish fillet with tofu

F2 Salt&Pepper Shrimp 椒盐大虾

$21.95

F3 Dynamite Shrimp 剁椒虾

$21.95

🌶 Steamed shrimp with minced peppers covered with red chili oil and clear noodles

F4 Dynamite Fish Fillets 剁椒鱼片

$19.95

🌶 Steamed grouper fillets with minced peppers covered with red chili oil

F5 Scallops With Garlic 蒜蓉扇贝

$35.95

Steamed scallops served on shells and clear noodles(Most popular scallop dish in China)

Pork

M1 Wuxi Ribs 无锡排骨

$21.95

Steamed baby pork ribs with sweet sauce south Chinese style

M2 Crispy Fragrant Ribs 金沙排骨

$21.95

Garlic flavored baby pork ribs served with special crispy topping

M3 Deep Fried Spare Ribs with Garlic 椒盐排骨

$21.95

🌶

M4 Shan City Pork Feet 山城小炒蹄

$18.95

🌶

M5 Shredded Pork w. Bamboo Shoots 笋尖肉丝

$17.95

Also available in Chicken/ Beef add 3.00

M5 Shredded Chicken with Bamboo Shoots 笋尖鸡丝

$17.95

M5 Shredded Beef with Bamboo Shoots 笋尖牛肉丝

$20.95

M6 Shredded Pork with Green Pepper 尖椒肉丝

$16.95

🌶 Shredded pork with Chinese long pepper. Also available in Chicken/Smoked Tofu/ Beef add 3.00

M6 Smoked Tofu with Green Pepper 尖椒干丝

$16.95

M6 Beef with Green Pepper 尖椒牛肉丝

$19.95

M6 Chicken with Green Pepper 尖椒鸡肉丝

$16.95

M7 Shredded Pork w. Smoked Tofu 香干肉丝

$16.95

Also available in Chicken/ Beef add 3.00

M7 Shredded Chicken w. Smoked Tofu 香干鸡丝

$16.95

M7 Shredded Beef w. Smoked Tofu 香干牛肉丝

$19.95

American Style

AC1 Chicken w. Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$14.95

Stir fried chicken with broccoli in brown sauce Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00

AC1 Beef w. Broccoli 芥兰牛

$17.95

AC1 Shrimp w. Broccoli 芥兰虾

$19.95

AC2 Chicken w. Vegetables 蔬菜鸡

$14.95

Stir fried chicken with cabbage, carrots, broccoli,bok choy Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu

AC2 Beef w. Vegetables 蔬菜牛

$17.95

AC2 Tofu w. Vegetables 蔬菜豆腐

$14.95

AC2 Shrimp w. Vegetables 蔬菜虾

$19.95

AC3 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$14.95

🌶 Home special cooked chicken in sweet & sour saucewith chilli.Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00/tofu

AC3 General Tso's Beef 左宗牛

$17.95

AC3 General Tso's Shrimp 左宗虾

$19.95

AC3 General Tso's Tofu 左宗豆腐

$14.95

AC3 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$14.95

AC4 Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡

$14.95

Stir fried chicken with onion Also available in beef add 3.00/shrimp add 5.00

AC4 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$17.95

AC4 Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾

$19.95

Stir Fried Rice & Lomein

AC5 Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

AC5 Chicken Lomein

$13.95

AC6 Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

AC6 Vegetable Lomein

$12.95

AC7 Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

AC7 Beef Lomein

$14.95

AC8 Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.95

AC8 Shrimp Lomein

$18.95

AC9 House Fried Rice

$15.95

AC9 House Lomein

$15.95

AC10 Szechuan Fried Rice

$15.95

AC11 Salmon Fried Rice

$15.95

AC12 Plain Fried Rice

$9.95

AC12 Plain Lomein

$9.95

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$2.50

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.00

Classic Cocktails

Mai Tai

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Jia's Signature Cocktails

Szechuan Sour

$12.00

Peach State

$12.00

Harvest Apple Mule

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

French 77

$12.00

Lychee Mojito

$11.00

Dragonfire Sling

$15.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$6.50

Scofflaw POG

$6.50

Tropicalia

$6.50

Ace Pineapple

$6.50

Bottled Beer

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$8.00

Singha

$6.50

Asahi

$6.50

Tsing Tao

$7.00

Chang

$6.00

New Holland Dragons Milk

$8.50

Night on Ponce

$8.50

Tropocalia (Creatures Comfort)

$8.50

Sweetwater 420

$8.50

Blue Moon

$8.50

Sapporo

$8.50

Miller Lite

$8.50

Ace Pineapple

$8.50

Asahi

$7.00

Chang

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Tsing Tao

$7.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$8.00

White Wine

G.Riesling

$9.00

B.Riesling

$33.00

G.Rose

$9.00

B.Rose

$33.00

G.Pinot Grigio

$9.00

B.Pinot Grigio

$33.00

G.Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

B.Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

G.Chardonnay

$9.00

B.Chardonnay

$33.00

G.Prosecco-DOC

$9.00

B.Prosecco-DOC

$33.00

G.Moscato

$9.00

B.Moscato

$33.00

Red Wine

G.Malbec

$9.00

B.Malbec

$33.00

G.PinotNoir

$9.00

B.PinotNoir

$33.00

G.Merlot

$9.00

B.Merlot

$33.00

G.Cabernet

$9.00

B.Cabernet

$33.00

G.Takara Plum Wine

$9.00

B.Takara Plum Wine

$33.00

Spirits List

G.Nigori

$8.00

BTL.Nigori

$21.00

BIG.Nigori

$35.00

G.Ozeki

$8.00

BTL.Ozeki

$21.00

BIG.Ozeki

$35.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

ASW Bustletown

$9.00

Ketal One

$11.00

Fruitland Augusta Georgia Peach

$11.00

EI Jimador Blanco

$9.00

EI Jimador Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo's Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo's Reposado

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Plantation

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Black

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal Regular

$12.00

WhistlePig "Piggyback" 6yr Rye

$12.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Old Forester 86'

$10.00

Glen Moray Single Malt

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Meukow VS Cognac

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

New add on wine

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Red Cabel

$11.00

Gold Cabel

$20.00

Cincoro Clanco

$20.00

Cincoro Res

$23.00

Evan Williams 1783

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Crown Vanicca

$12.00

Dewars White Cabel

$10.00

Strawberry Nigoki

$21.00

Pineapple Nigoki

$21.00

Hana Awaka

$21.00

Appetizers(Cold)

A1 Beef Tendon/Tripe in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片

$11.95

A2 Black Ear Mushrooms w. wild Peppers 山椒黑木耳

$9.95

A3 Szechuan Black Vinegar Peanuts 老醋花生

$8.95

A4 Szechuan Pickled Cabbage 四川泡菜

$5.95

A5 Hot and Numbing Beef Roll 麻辣牛肉卷

$9.95

A5 Hot and tofu skin Roll 麻辣豆腐卷

$9.95

A6 Dried Tofu with Peanuts in Chili Sauce 麻辣香干丁

$9.95

A7 Tofu Skin in Red Chili Oil 麻辣腐皮丝

$8.95

A8 Steamed Eggplant w. Butter Garlic Sauce 奶油蒜蓉茄子

$6.95

A9 Fried Minced Chicken 鸡肉卷

$9.95

A10 Pork Belly w. Chili Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉

$11.95

Appetizers(Hot)

A11 Hot and Numbing Dry Beef 麻辣牛肉干

$11.95

A12 Dry Fried Banana 麻辣香蕉

$4.95

A13 Dry Fried Pumpkin干煸南瓜

$9.95

A14 Bang Bang Shrimp 邦邦虾

$11.95

A15 Hot Numbing Crispy Tender Pork Belly 香酥脆肉

$11.95

A16 Spring Roll 春卷(2)

$3.95

A17 Purple Potato Spring Rolls 紫薯卷

$8.95

A18 Cilantro Fish Roll 香菜鱼茸卷(6)

$8.95
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ATL's Finest Szechuan Cuisine!

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, N-135, Atlanta, GA 30308

