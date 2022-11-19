Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Tasty Crab

480 Reviews

$$

14477 Potomac Mills Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Snow Crab Leg
Shrimp

Special Togo Cocktails

Long Island Tea

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Tasty Crab Shirt

$20.00

Starter

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Bread topped with garlic and olive oil.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$8.00

White Meat Chicken Tender Chunks deep fried to golden brown perfection.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Fresh mini shrimp battered and coated in seasonings then deep-fried to golden brown perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce

Calamari

$10.00

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection.

Pocket Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Taco

$11.00

🦐 Fish or 🐟 Shrimp? Your choice! :)

Tasty Cajun Wing

Tasty Cajun Wing

$11.00Out of stock

"Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like... well, Old Bay and everything,"

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$11.00

Sides

Garlic Butter Broccoli

$5.00

Tasty Loaded Potatoes

$6.00

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Corn Hush Puppies

Corn Hush Puppies

$6.00

Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!

Cajun Seasoned Fries

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Lightly Seasoned and Battered Fries. Perfect pair with Boiled Seafood!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Waffle Cut Sweet Potatoes Fries. Staff Favorites!

Salad

Homemade Slaw

Homemade Slaw

$6.00

Freshly made daily, creamy shredded slaw mix✨✨✨

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese, and dressing on the side.

B.L.T Salad

$7.00

Soup

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00+

Homemade Gumbo with shrimp, sausage, minced scallop & okra.

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

A thick homemade chowder with clams, potatoes, onions, and cream.

Must Try Item

Twisted Cheese Corn

$7.00
Tasty Crab Mac & Cheese

Tasty Crab Mac & Cheese

$12.00

A delicious spin to the classic dish will surely be your new favorite! Cheesy, crab, old bay, and love.

Old Bay Crab Dip

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites (Kid)

Chicken Bites (Kid)

$7.00

White Meat Chicken Tender Chunks deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with Tasty Seasoned Fries .

Mac & Cheese (Kid)

$8.00

Corn Dog (Kid)

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp (Kid)

$9.00

Extras

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Bowl of Jasmine Rice. Go super well with our sauce ;)

Boil Egg (2)

Boil Egg (2)

$2.00

Two boiled eggs.

Boiled Potato (3)

Boiled Potato (3)

$3.00

3 Extra Boiled B-size Red Potatoes. Each order comes with 3 potatoes.

Boiled Corn (2)

Boiled Corn (2)

$3.00

2 Extra Boiled Corns Each order comes with 2 corns.

Boiled Sausage (3)

Boiled Sausage (3)

$4.50

Pork and Beef Sausage

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00

Fresh Daily and Homemade Corn Bread 1 Big Slice!

Extra Tasty Sauce

Extra Tasty Sauce

Can't have enough sauce? Get some more 🤤🤤🤤

Melted Butter

Melted Butter

$0.75

Melted butter makes everything more butteryyyyyy 🧈🧈🧈🧈🧈

Extra Cocktail

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Extra Tartar

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Homemade Tartar sauce

Extra Aioli

Extra Aioli

$0.25

Homemade Aioli Sauce

Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Homemade Marinara Sauce

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Ranch Dressing

Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Fish Po Boy

Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried U.S.A Catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Oyster, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Softshell Crab Po Boy

Softshell Crab Po Boy

$20.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Softshell Crab, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

The Fries

Included coleslaw and a side of your choice: seasoned fries, corn hush puppies, or sweet potatoes ($1 sub)
Whole Lotta Fried Basket

Whole Lotta Fried Basket

$29.00

No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.

U.S.A Catfish Basket

U.S.A Catfish Basket

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Flounder Basket

Flounder Basket

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.

Calamari Basket

Calamari Basket

$16.00

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Whiting Basket

Whiting Basket

$16.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$19.00

Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$19.00

Fried Oyster. Coated in Tasty House seasoning flour and fry to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Fresh to order

Soft-Shell Crab Basket

Soft-Shell Crab Basket

$20.00

Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce

The Boil (Updated)

Your fresh catch seafood is boiled and soaked in our house special seasoning then blended with one of our Tasty signature sauces. Served in a steaming bag to exaggerate the flavor. Each pound comes with 1 corn and 1 potato
Clam

Clam

$12.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Black Mussel

Black Mussel

$12.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Green Mussel

Green Mussel

$13.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Crawfish

Crawfish

$15.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$16.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$19.95+

Each lobster is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Snow Crab Leg

Snow Crab Leg

$27.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$32.95+

Two lobster tails are served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$27.95+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab Leg

King Crab Leg

$60.00+

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

#1 Large Blue Crab (dozen)

#1 Large Blue Crab (dozen)

$30.00+

#1 Large Blue Crabs are size 5.5 inches and up. Potato and Corn are extra for Blue Crab by the dozen.

Large Blue Crab

$12.95+

Tasty Crab Buckets

Be Shellfish

Be Shellfish

$27.00

No substitutions. Serves 1 person. Includes 0.5 lb Crawfishes, 0.5 lb Shrimps, 0.5 lb Mussels, and 0.5 lb Clams + Corn, Potato + and Sausage.

Classic

Classic

$33.00

No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. 20 Shrimps & 1 Cluster of Snow Crab legs + Corn, Potato & Sausage

Crab Lovers

Crab Lovers

$64.00

No substitutions. Serves 2-3 people. 1 King Crab Leg, 1 Cluster of Dungeness Crab, 1 Cluster of Snow Crab Legs, and 1 Blue Crab + Corns, Potato, and Sausages

Seafood Family Feast

Seafood Family Feast

$150.00

ALL OF OUR SEAFOOD: 2 Whole Lobsters, 1 King Crab Leg, 1 Dungeness Crab, 1 Cluster of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Blue Crab, 1 lb Shrimp, 1 lb Mussels, 1 lb Clams, and 1 lb Crawfish + Lots of Corns, Potato, and Sausages

Crab Cakes & More

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Ultimate Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Crab Cake Basket

$28.00

Dessert

Molten Lava cake

$7.00

Rich Chocolate Cake with Flowing Lava Center

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Homemade, Southern Comfort dessert food. One that everyone looks forward to dig in.

Watermelon Slice

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Mocktails

Mango Tango

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fruity Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.20+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

Website

Location

14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Directions

Gallery
Tasty Crab Woodbridge image
Tasty Crab Woodbridge image
Tasty Crab Woodbridge image
Tasty Crab Woodbridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
orange star4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Kilroy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD SPRINGFIELD, VA 22151
View restaurantnext
Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
orange starNo Reviews
2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Centreville - Chasin Tails
orange star4.0 • 1,541
5815 Trinity Pkwy Centreville, VA 20120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
London Chippy - London Chippy 14067 noblewood plz
orange star4.3 • 25
14067 noblewood plz woodbridge, MD 22193
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston