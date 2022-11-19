Seafood
Tasty Crab
480 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.
Location
14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Woodbridge
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
More near Woodbridge