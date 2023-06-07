Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Tasty Crab - Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

7801 W. Broad st suite 1

Henrico, VA 23294

Popular Items

Classic

Classic

$29.00

1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$17.00+
Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$11.00

SNOW CRAB SPECIAL

SNOW CRABS (No Sides)

1 lb Snow Crab (No Side)

$20.00

2 lbs Snow Crab (No Side)

$40.00

3 lbs Snow Crab (No Side)

$60.00

4 lbs Snow Crab (No Side)

$80.00

5 lbs Snow Crab (No Side)

$100.00

FOOD

The Boil

Shrimp

Shrimp

$17.00+
Green Mussel

Green Mussel

$14.00+
Black Mussel

Black Mussel

$13.00+
Clams

Clams

$14.00+
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$31.00+
Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$30.00+
Lobster Tail (2)

Lobster Tail (2)

$32.00+
Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$25.00+
Crawfish

Crawfish

$14.00+
King Crab

King Crab

$58.00+

Live Crawfish

$15.00+

Starters

Chicken Wings (8pcs)

Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$12.00
Mozzarella sticks (6)

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$7.00
Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$11.00
Fried Shrimp Pocket

Fried Shrimp Pocket

$7.00

Chicken Bites Appetizer (12)

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp Appetizer (20)

$8.00
Oyster Rockefeller (6)

Oyster Rockefeller (6)

$15.00
Calamari Appetizer

Calamari Appetizer

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos (3)

$9.99

Soups

Gumbo Soup

Gumbo Soup

$7.00+

Clam Chowder

$7.00+
She Crab Bisque

She Crab Bisque

$7.00+

A La Carte

Crabcake (1)

$15.00

Fried Oyster (4)

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab (1)

$8.00

Fried Shrimp (4)

$5.00

Fried Flounder (1)

$5.00

Fried Catfish (1)

$5.00

Fried Cod (1)

$5.00

Side/Extra

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Corn Hushpuppies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Corn bread

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Rice Bowl

$2.50

Noodles

$2.50

Corn (2)

$2.50

Potatoes (3)

$2.00

Sausage (3)

$3.50

Boil Egg (2)

$3.50

Melted Butter

$0.75

Tasty Crab Buckets

Be Shellfish

Be Shellfish

$26.00

.5 lb of shrimp, mussel, clam, crawfish. 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.

Classic

Classic

$29.00

1 cluster snow crab, 15 shrimps, 1 corn, 1 sausage, 1 potato.

Crab Lovers

Crab Lovers

$58.00

1 lb of snow crab, 1 lb of dungeness crab, 2 corns, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes.

Seafood Family Fest

Seafood Family Fest

$154.00

1 lb of shrimp, crawfish, clam, mussels, 1 lb snow crab, 1 lb dungeness, 2 whole lobster and 4 corns, 4 sausages, 4 potatoes.

Fryer Baskets

Lobster Roll

$20.00Out of stock
Crabcakes (2 PC)

Crabcakes (2 PC)

$29.00
Whole Lotta Fried Basket

Whole Lotta Fried Basket

$32.00

Shrimps, Catfish, Oysters, and Calamari. (No substitution)

Shrimp (10 PC)

Shrimp (10 PC)

$15.00

Fried Oyster (9 PC)

$17.00
Catfish (3 PC)

Catfish (3 PC)

$17.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Flounder (3 PC)

$17.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

Cod (3 PC)

Cod (3 PC)

$18.00
Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Soft Shell Crabs (2 PC)

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Sausage Alfredo

$17.00

Po Boy

PB Shrimp

$16.00

PB Oyster

$16.00

PB Catfish

$16.00

PB Cod

$16.00

PB Flounder

$16.00

PB Soft Shell Crab (2 PC)

$18.00

PB Crabcake (1 PC)

$18.00

Kids Menu

Popcorn Shrimp Kids (12)

Popcorn Shrimp Kids (12)

$8.00

Take out does come not with to go drinks.

Chicken Bites Kids (8pcs)

Chicken Bites Kids (8pcs)

$8.00

Take out does come not with to go drink.

SAUCE

3.5 ou

$0.75

12 Oz

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Molton chocolate cake

$6.99

3 scoops ice cream

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico, VA 23294

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Tasty Crab image

