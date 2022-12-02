2. Tasty's Bagels - Norton Tasty's Bagels Norton
No reviews yet
103 West Main Street
Norton, MA 02766
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Bagel With Spread
Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread
Just a Bagel
Fresh Baked New York Bagel
6 Bagels
6 of your favorite fresh Baked New York Bagels
12 Bagels
12 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels
Bakers Dozen
13 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels with 2 (8oz) containers of cream cheese
8 oz Cream Cheese
Freshly whipped house made cream cheese
English Muffin
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich (NO CHEESE)
Freshly fried egg... add any of your favorite meats
Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg with american cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese
Hashbrown Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese
Ham Egg & Cheese
Freshly fried egg, ham and amercian cheese
D-Mac 32
Freshly fried egg, Pork Roll, Cheddar and SPK
Avocado Toast
Toasted Wheatberry Bread 3 ways! EB Egg Toast - wheat berry toast, fried egg, avocado spread and Tasty's Everything Bagel Seasoning Lox Toast- wheatberry toast, smoked salmon, avocado spread, goat cheese, red onion and cracked black pepper Avocado Toast - wheatberry toast topped with avocado spread
Starter Bowls
Freshly cracked scrambled eggs in either Meatlovers or Veggie Option
Breakfast Wrap
Freshly cracked scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar in your choice of wrap
Croissant Grilled
Fresh baked croissant griled with butter
Muffin Grilled
Baked Daily
Hashbrowns
Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties
Lox Sandwich
Tasty's Benedict Toast
Wheatberry toast topped with avocado spread, spinach, tomato and an over easy egg finished with a drizzle of hollandaise aioli
Log Cabin
maple sausage, steakhouse onion cheese, garlic aioli, caramelized onions and a fried egg on your choice of bagel!
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Garlic Aioli
Bombardier
Willow Tree Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens and Tomato
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar finished with Ranch Dressing
Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, American Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
Cup Of Soup
Smoked Tomato Gouda Soup served with bagel croutons
Cup of Soup with Grilled Cheese
Fat Mike
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella topped with French Fries on your choice of bread.
French Dip
This Sliced Roast Beef with Caramelized Onion, topped with Swiss Cheese with a side of Dipping Au Jus
Plainville
Fried Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Aioli
Red Rocketeer
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Rodeo
Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar
Shamrock
Roasted Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato
Steak Tip Sandwich
Dom's Famous Steak Tip grilled to perfection topped with american cheese in a Sub Roll
Sweet Chili Chicken Grilled cheese w/Soup
Tuna Salad Wrap
Boston Salad Tuna Salad Mixed Greens, Tomato
Thanksgiving Sandwich
boars head turkey breast, house made stuffing, cranberry aioli and swiss cheese on toasted focaccia bread
Fig-n-Prosciutto Sammy
thin sliced prosciutto, fig cream cheese, baby arugula and balsamic glaze on an everything bagel
Salad / Salad Bar
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, carrots, red onion and your choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
Field greens topped with tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella and topped with pesto and balsamic glaze
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
Soup And Salad Combo
Side Salad
Summery Berry Salad
mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Greek Salad
mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, hot pepper rings, feta cheese, kalamata olives and crispy chicken with creamy greek dressing
Pizza Bagels
Kids
French Toast Sticks
Kids favorite! French toast sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of syrup
Grilled Cheese With French Fries
Texas toast grilled cheese served with crinkle cut french fries
Chicken Tenders With French Fries
Crispy chicken tenders with crinkle-cut french fries
Fluffernutter
An old favorite with fluff and peanut butter on your choice of bread
PB&J
Classic peanut butter and grape jelly on texas toast
Coffee
Tea & Lemonade
Espresso & More
Hot Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk steamed
Iced Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk over ice
Hot Macchiato
Your choice of milk steamed layered with espresso
Iced Macchiato
Your choice of milk layered with espresso over ice
Hot Americano
Espresso over hot water
Iced Americano
Espresso and water over ice
Espresso
Shot of espresso
$2.00 Espresso after 2pm
Your favorite espresso beverage for only $2 after 2pm
Cappuccino
Espresso with your choice of milk with foam
Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate mix with your choice of steamed milk
Hot Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai mix with your choice of steamed milk
Iced Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Beverage Cooler
Orange Juice
Apple Juice Trop
Cranjuice Trop
Cran Juice
Apple Juice
Poland Springs Btl Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee Milk
Whole Milk
Dels Half Lemon
Dels Half Pink
Dels Lemon Pint
Dels Pink Pint
Dels Tangerine Pint
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Red Bull
Orange Juice
Fiji Water
Smart Water
Rethink Lemon
Tasty's Soda
Vitamin Water Pink
Yachtclub
Strawberry Milk
Kombucha Btl Elderflower Grapefruit
Luluna Kombucha Pear Jasmine
Luluna Kombucha Hibscus Lemonade
Maple Milk
Eggnog
Diet Half Gallon Lemonade
Blended
Acai Bowls
Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings
Smoothies
Fresh fruit smoothies
Frozen Latte
Blended Frozen Latte with your choice of flavorings
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate mic blended with your choice of milk
Frozen Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk
Frozen Matcha Latte
Sides
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy Freid Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings with our choice of sauce
Chips
Deep River Potato Chips
Cup Of Fries
Crispy Cinkle Cut Fries
Cup Of Soup
Smoked Tomato Gouda Soup served with bagel croutons
Cup Of Fruit
Freshly Cut Pineapple, Melon , Strawberries and Blueberries
Hash Browns
Crispy Fried Hash Brown Patties
Yogurt Parfait
Layered Yogurt, Fresh Fruit and Granola
Bacon - Side
Egg- Side
Lox
Side Cream Cheese
Avocado
Bakery
Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked cinnamon roll with homemade cream cheese frosting
Croissant
Blondie
Muffins
Baked Daily
Cookies
Baked Daily
Gluten Free Glazed
Freedom Gluten Free Bakery
Gluten Free Apple Cider
Cinnamon Roll Special
our fresh cinnamon rolls topped with funfeitt cream cheese frosting and birthday cake cookie dough!! Limited Quantities!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
103 West Main Street, Norton, MA 02766