  • Home
  • /
  • Norton
  • /
  • 2. Tasty's Bagels - Norton - Tasty's Bagels Norton
Restaurant header imageView gallery

2. Tasty's Bagels - Norton Tasty's Bagels Norton

review star

No reviews yet

103 West Main Street

Norton, MA 02766

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bagel With Spread
Iced Coffee

Bagels

Bagel With Spread

$2.09

Fresh Baked New York Bagels toasted with your choice of spread

Just a Bagel

$2.19

Fresh Baked New York Bagel

6 Bagels

$10.99

6 of your favorite fresh Baked New York Bagels

12 Bagels

$16.99

12 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels

Bakers Dozen

$23.99

13 of your favorite fresh baked New York Bagels with 2 (8oz) containers of cream cheese

8 oz Cream Cheese

$3.99

Freshly whipped house made cream cheese

English Muffin

$1.99

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich (NO CHEESE)

$4.19

Freshly fried egg... add any of your favorite meats

Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Freshly fried egg with american cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese

Hashbrown Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, crispy hashbrown and american cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Freshly fried egg, ham and amercian cheese

D-Mac 32

$6.99

Freshly fried egg, Pork Roll, Cheddar and SPK

Avocado Toast

Toasted Wheatberry Bread 3 ways! EB Egg Toast - wheat berry toast, fried egg, avocado spread and Tasty's Everything Bagel Seasoning Lox Toast- wheatberry toast, smoked salmon, avocado spread, goat cheese, red onion and cracked black pepper Avocado Toast - wheatberry toast topped with avocado spread

Starter Bowls

Freshly cracked scrambled eggs in either Meatlovers or Veggie Option

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Freshly cracked scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar in your choice of wrap

Croissant Grilled

$3.49

Fresh baked croissant griled with butter

Muffin Grilled

$3.19

Baked Daily

Hashbrowns

$2.29

Crisp Fried Hashbrown Patties

Lox Sandwich

$9.49

Tasty's Benedict Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Wheatberry toast topped with avocado spread, spinach, tomato and an over easy egg finished with a drizzle of hollandaise aioli

Log Cabin

$9.99

maple sausage, steakhouse onion cheese, garlic aioli, caramelized onions and a fried egg on your choice of bagel!

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.29

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Garlic Aioli

Bombardier

$9.99

Willow Tree Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens and Tomato

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar finished with Ranch Dressing

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, American Cheese finished with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Cup Of Soup

$4.49

Smoked Tomato Gouda Soup served with bagel croutons

Cup of Soup with Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Fat Mike

$11.49

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella topped with French Fries on your choice of bread.

French Dip

$11.99

This Sliced Roast Beef with Caramelized Onion, topped with Swiss Cheese with a side of Dipping Au Jus

Plainville

$10.99

Fried Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Aioli

Red Rocketeer

$10.49

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Rodeo

$10.99

Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar

Shamrock

$10.99

Roasted Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato

Steak Tip Sandwich

$14.99

Dom's Famous Steak Tip grilled to perfection topped with american cheese in a Sub Roll

Sweet Chili Chicken Grilled cheese w/Soup

$12.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Boston Salad Tuna Salad Mixed Greens, Tomato

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$12.99

boars head turkey breast, house made stuffing, cranberry aioli and swiss cheese on toasted focaccia bread

Fig-n-Prosciutto Sammy

$11.99Out of stock

thin sliced prosciutto, fig cream cheese, baby arugula and balsamic glaze on an everything bagel

Salad / Salad Bar

Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, carrots, red onion and your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Field greens topped with tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella and topped with pesto and balsamic glaze

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons

Soup And Salad Combo

$9.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Summery Berry Salad

$12.99Out of stock

mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Greek Salad

$12.99Out of stock

mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, hot pepper rings, feta cheese, kalamata olives and crispy chicken with creamy greek dressing

Pizza Bagels

Double Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Bagel Pizzas made on our tuscan bagels with Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings

Half Dozen Pizza Bagels

$16.99

6 Bagel Pizzas (6 Pieces Total)

1 Dozen Pizza Bagels

$29.99

12 Bagel Pizzas (12 Pieces Total)

Kids

French Toast Sticks

$6.99

Kids favorite! French toast sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of syrup

Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$5.99

Texas toast grilled cheese served with crinkle cut french fries

Chicken Tenders With French Fries

$6.99

Crispy chicken tenders with crinkle-cut french fries

Fluffernutter

$3.99

An old favorite with fluff and peanut butter on your choice of bread

PB&J

$3.99

Classic peanut butter and grape jelly on texas toast

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Fresh Downeast Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Downeast Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brewed Downeast Coffee

Nitro

$4.99

Downeast Nitro Blend

Tea & Lemonade

Hot Tea

Tazzo Teas

Iced Tea

Freshly brewed iced tea

Boba Tea

$5.50

Freshly Brewed Wild Berry Iced Tea with Bursting Boba Pearls

Flavored Lemonade

Kombucha

Seasonal Luluna Kombucha

Red Bull Mixer

$4.99+

Apple Cider

$2.99+

Espresso & More

Hot Latte

Espresso with your choice of milk steamed

Iced Latte

Espresso with your choice of milk over ice

Hot Macchiato

Your choice of milk steamed layered with espresso

Iced Macchiato

Your choice of milk layered with espresso over ice

Hot Americano

Espresso over hot water

Iced Americano

Espresso and water over ice

Espresso

Shot of espresso

$2.00 Espresso after 2pm

$2.00

Your favorite espresso beverage for only $2 after 2pm

Cappuccino

Espresso with your choice of milk with foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate mix with your choice of steamed milk

Hot Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Hot Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Beverage Cooler

Orange Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice Trop

$1.95

Cranjuice Trop

$1.95

Cran Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

Poland Springs Btl Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee Milk

$2.99

Whole Milk

$2.99

Dels Half Lemon

$5.99

Dels Half Pink

$5.99

Dels Lemon Pint

$2.99

Dels Pink Pint

$2.99

Dels Tangerine Pint

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Orange Juice

$1.95

Fiji Water

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99

Rethink Lemon

$2.99Out of stock

Tasty's Soda

$2.50

Vitamin Water Pink

$2.25

Yachtclub

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Kombucha Btl Elderflower Grapefruit

$6.99

Luluna Kombucha Pear Jasmine

$6.99

Luluna Kombucha Hibscus Lemonade

$6.99

Maple Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Eggnog

$4.29

Diet Half Gallon Lemonade

$5.99

Blended

Acai Bowls

Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings

Smoothies

Fresh fruit smoothies

Frozen Latte

Blended Frozen Latte with your choice of flavorings

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate mic blended with your choice of milk

Frozen Vanilla Chai

Vanilla chai mix blended with your choice of milk

Frozen Matcha Latte

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crispy Freid Mozzarella with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with our choice of sauce

Chips

$2.00

Deep River Potato Chips

Cup Of Fries

$4.99

Crispy Cinkle Cut Fries

Cup Of Soup

$4.49

Smoked Tomato Gouda Soup served with bagel croutons

Cup Of Fruit

$5.00

Freshly Cut Pineapple, Melon , Strawberries and Blueberries

Hash Browns

$2.29

Crispy Fried Hash Brown Patties

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Layered Yogurt, Fresh Fruit and Granola

Bacon - Side

$1.50

Egg- Side

$1.50

Lox

$5.49

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$2.99

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Freshly baked cinnamon roll with homemade cream cheese frosting

Croissant

$3.29

Blondie

$3.49

Muffins

$3.19

Baked Daily

Cookies

Baked Daily

Gluten Free Glazed

$6.99

Freedom Gluten Free Bakery

Gluten Free Apple Cider

$6.99

Cinnamon Roll Special

$5.49Out of stock

our fresh cinnamon rolls topped with funfeitt cream cheese frosting and birthday cake cookie dough!! Limited Quantities!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 West Main Street, Norton, MA 02766

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac and Walt's
orange starNo Reviews
363 Old Colony Road Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Pub & Pizza
orange star3.7 • 228
241 Mansfield Ave Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
AJ's Stone Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
288 E Main St Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Sensata (332)
orange starNo Reviews
529 Pleasant St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
orange starNo Reviews
280 School Street Suite J-135 Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Bliss Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
711 Park Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norton

The Downtown
orange star4.5 • 368
292 W Main St Norton, MA 02766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norton
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston