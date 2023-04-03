Restaurant header imageView gallery

TastyySams

405 South Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Crab bites

$9.99

comes w special sauce

Mozzarella sticks w marinera

$7.99

Boom boom shrimp

$8.99

fried tossed in the sauce

chicken wings

$10.00

bbq,buffalo,mild,garlic,parm,chile

Burgers

Hotstepper Burger w fries

$8.99

8oz burger,jack cheese&jalapenos

The American w fries

$8.99

classic burger with American cheese

sandwich

shrimp poboy

$10.00

fried shrimp on hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Philly cheese steak

$12.00

ribye,onions,peppers,swiss cheese

Fatty Patty

$13.00

2burgers,american cheese&bacon

Buffalo chicken

$10.00

fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce w lettuce and tomatoes

BLT

$7.99

lettuce,bacon,tomatoes w fries

Sides

French fries

$3.95

comes w special sauce

onion rings

$5.95

comes w special sauce

coleslaw

$2.00

comes w special sauce

side salad

$4.95

for extra $ u can add chicken or shrimp

extra meat

$2.00

Seafood

Shrimp basket

$13.00

fried shrimp w tartar sauce

Flounder basket

$11.95

fried flounder w fries and tartar sauce

Salmon blacked

$15.00

fried/sauteed w 2 sides

Tuna

$16.00Out of stock

w 2 sides

Oysters

$10.99

fried

fried Crabs

$20.00

4 blue crabs

Seafood boil

$32.00Out of stock

shrimp,corn,potatoesand sausage

11b steamed shrimp

$16.00

sauteed/boiled

Beer battered fish & chips

$12.00

Other

Hawgs pulled pork

$7.99

w spicy slaw

Chicken tender basket

$10.99

w fries

2 hot dogs

$6.99

w fries

super naco

$11.99

Rice bowl

$7.99

w shrimp or chicken

chicken bacon wrap

$13.00

chicken,bacon,lett,tomato&ranch

fajitas

$12.00

chicken, pull pork or shrimp

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All our food is made by order also our seafood is hand breaded

Location

405 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

