Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Tasu Asian Bistro Brier Creek
1,463 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.
Location
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27617
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
No Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh