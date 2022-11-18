Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Tasu Asian Bistro Brier Creek

1,463 Reviews

$$

8919 Brier Creek Parkway

Suite 109

Raleigh, NC 27617

Shiki Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Rainbow Roll

Sushi Specials

Chirashi-Don

$22.95

13 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 white tuna (Escolar), kani crab) served over sushi rice

Sashimi

$27.95

16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Regular

$25.95

3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$23.95

9 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel, albacore, mackerel) and a 6 pc Tuna Roll

Sushi Regular

$19.95

7 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel) and an 8 pc California Roll

Nigiri / Sashimi

Albacore Nigiri

$7.45

Albacore Sashimi

$9.45

Blue Crab Nigiri

$7.45

Blue Crab Sashimi

$9.45

Crab Stick Nigiri

$7.45

Crab Stick Sashimi

$9.45

Eel Nigiri

$7.45

Eel Sashimi

$9.45

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$7.45

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$9.45

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.45

Mackerel Sashimi

$9.45

Merry Topping

$7.45

Mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe

Octopus Nigiri

$7.45

Octopus Sashimi

$9.45

Salmon Nigiri

$7.45

Salmon Sashimi

$9.45

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$7.45

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$9.45

Scallop Nigiri

$7.45

Scallop Sashimi

$9.45

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.45

Shrimp Sashimi

$9.45

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$7.45

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi

$9.45

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.45

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.45

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.45

Snow Crab Sashimi

$9.45

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$7.45

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$9.45

Toro Nigiri

$7.45

Toro Sashimi

$9.45

Tuna Nigiri

$7.45

Tuna Sashimi

$9.45

Wasabi Roe Nigiri

$7.45

Wasabi Roe Sashimi

$9.45

White Tuna Nigiri

$7.45

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.45

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.45

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.45

6 Piece

Albacore Roll

$9.95

Albacore tuna inside, nori outside

Blue Crab Roll

$13.75

Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and flying fish roe inside, nori outside

Crab Stick Roll

$6.75

Kani crab inside, nori outside

Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Shredded cucumber inside, nori outside

Eel Roll

$10.95

Eel inside, nori outside

Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon inside, nori outside

Scallop Roll

$11.45

Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.45

Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside

Toro Roll

$13.50

Fatty tuna inside, nori outside

Tuna Roll

$11.95

Tuna inside, nori outside

Yellowtail Roll

$10.95

Yellowtail inside, nori outside

8 Piece

Avocado Roll

$9.45

Avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Bagel Roll

$17.45

TEMPURA STYLE - salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Calamari Roll

$16.95

**SPICY** Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce

California Roll

$12.95

Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe

Chicken Tempura Roll

$16.95

**SPICY** Tempura chicken inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and wasabi cream

Crunchy Roll

$16.95

Tempura crunch and spicy mayo inside, topped with shrimp and smelt roe

House Roll

$13.95

Kani crab, shrimp, and cucumber inside, topped with sesame seeds

Philadephia Roll

$15.45

Fresh salmon and cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$18.45

Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)

Shiki Crunch Roll

$15.45

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.45

Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Vegetable Roll

$12.45

Cucumber, yamagobo, and avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Wasabi Roll

$18.45

**SPICY** Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with kani crab and wasabi cream

Handrolls

Eel Handroll

$9.95

Eel and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone, topped with eel sauce

Salmon Handroll

$9.95

Fresh salmon and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Salmon Skin Handroll

$9.45

Salmon skin, cucumber, and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Scallop Handroll

$11.45

Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$10.95

Spicy tuna and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Specialty Rolls - NO BOGO

Alaskan Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Smoked salmon, smelt roe, and snow crab inside, topped with sliced avocado

Atlantic Lover Roll

Atlantic Lover Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Snow crab and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna (Escolar), flying fish roe, smelt roe, and wasabi roe

Blue Devil Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with blue crab and wasabi roe

Blue Sea Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds

Bonsai Roll

Bonsai Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Eel, salmon, octopus, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

California on Fire

California on Fire

$17.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, spicy mayo, and smelt roe)

Caribbean Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Scallops, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crazy Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo

Crazy Donkey Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO

Cucumber & Mango Roll

$12.00

NO BOGO

Cucumber Special Roll

$10.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - kani crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin

Dynamite Spicy Roll

$13.00

NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, white tuna (Escolar), yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Eel Fashion Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

Emerald Roll

Emerald Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, blue crab, and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin, topped with Ponzu sauce

Fabulous Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside, topped with avocado, blue crab, and sriracha

Fiesta Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo inside, topped with spicy tuna and mango salsa

Firecracker Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO

Florida Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha

Hurricane Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, mango salsa, and tempura crunch inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, and Thai chili mayo

Lobster Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe

Manhattan Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, and eel sauce

Merry Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe

NC Sunset Roll

$12.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and cream cheese inside, topped with flying fish roe

Nemo Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon

Outer Banks Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), and shrimp

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and shaved daikon, topped with Ponzu sauce

San Fransisco Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon and sliced lemon

Scallop Bonsai Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

Seared Sea Roll

Seared Sea Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Shrimp tempura, kani crab, and cream cheese inside, topped with seared tuna, eel, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

Shrimp & Scallop Special

$15.00

NO BOGO

Special Maguro Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Scallops, tempura crunch, smelt roe, and spicy mayo inside, topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo

Special Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fresh salmon and eel inside, topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo

Special Spider Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, eel, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spider #1

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spider #2

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, kani crab, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spiderman Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

Sumo Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Sweet Dragon Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Tar Eel Roll

$18.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

"Thai"phoon Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO

Tokyo Sunrise Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), and flying fish roe

Tom Yum Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, shrimp tempura, and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp and Tom Yum Mayo

Toro Toro Toro Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna inside, topped with toro and scallions

Ultimate Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - tempura lobster inside, topped with scallops, blue crab, smelt roe, and spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab and avocado inside, topped with scallops, smelt roe, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds

White Dragon Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and flying fish roe

White Tiger Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Seared albacore tuna, avocado, and sriracha inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar) and wasabi roe

Wolfpack Roll

Wolfpack Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - **SPICY** Blue crab and Thai chili mayo wrapped in soy paper, topped with tuna, smelt roe, and sliced jalapeno

Woman in Red Roll

$13.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore tuna, masago, and sriracha

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27617

Directions

Tasu Asian Bistro image
Tasu Asian Bistro image

