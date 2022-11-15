Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Tasu Express

226 Reviews

$$

3307 Watkins Rd

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings by the Piece
Tasu Spring Rolls
Hibachi Combo

8-Piece Sushi

Avocado Roll

$9.95

Avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Bagel Roll

$14.45

Salmon, cream cheese & avocado inside, tempura fried, topped with eel sauce & sesame seeds

California Roll

$12.95

Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with masago (fish roe)

Crazy Roll

$15.45

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, & spicy tuna inside, topped with sriracha mayo

Dynamite Spicy Roll

$15.45

Tuna, white tuna (escolar), yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, & smelt roe inside, tempura fried, topped with eel sauce & sesame seeds

Florida Roll

$17.45

Spicy tuna & tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado & sriracha

House Roll

$13.85

Kani crab, shrimp, & cucumber inside, topped with sesame seeds

North Carolina Sunset Roll

$15.45

Spicy tuna, salmon, & cream cheese inside, topped with tobiko (fish roe)

Philadelphia Roll

$12.95

Fresh salmon & cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds

Salmon & Crab Roll

$15.95

Fresh salmon & kani crab inside, topped with masago (fish roe)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura & sriracha mayo inside, topped with masago (fish roe)

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna & avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce

Spiderman Roll

$17.45

Fried softshell crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, & eel sauce

Tasu Crunch Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura & avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch & eel sauce

Vegetable Roll

$12.95

Mixed greens, radish, cucumber, pineapple, & avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.95

Crispy shrimp tossed in Long's Spicy Sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with crispy rice noodles and garnished with scallions (Spicy)

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$8.95

Chopped chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, served with iceberg lettuce

Crab Rangoons

$7.95

Six wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese served with Tasu's chili plum sauce

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed and salted Japanese soybeans

Gyoza Dumplings

$9.95

Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings, served with a ginger sesame soy sauce

House Salad

$3.95

Crispy Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Wontons and a choice of Tasu's Ginger or Ranch Dressing

Miso Soup

$3.50

Dashi fish broth, Shinshu miso paste, scallions, tofu, and seaweed

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Fresh seaweed served with cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet vinegar.

Tasu Spring Rolls

$4.95

2 rolls filled with chicken, carrot, cabbage, and celery or 2 rolls filled with carrots, cabbage, celery, and shiitake mushrooms. Both are served with a chili plum sauce.

Asian Menu

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.95

Beef & Broccoli

$13.95

Sliced beef and broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$11.95

White meat chicken and broccoli

General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli

Honey Chicken

$11.95

Crispy white meat chicken with snow peas and red bell peppers in our special honey sauce

Honey Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy shrimp with red bell peppers in our special honey sauce

Korean Spicy Crispy Chicken

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken with red & green bell peppers, celery, peanuts, and dried chili peppers

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Sliced beef, red and green bell peppers & onions, served over crispy rice noodles

Orange Peel Chicken

$11.95

Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli, scallions, and orange zest

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Crispy white meat chicken, broccoli, scallions, fresh ginger, and sesame seeds

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, & broccoli with teriyaki sauce, & sesame seeds

Teriyaki Salmon

$13.95

Teriyaki salmon with grilled pineapple slice and broccoli

Thai Basil Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken with onions, Thai chili peppers, and Thai basil

Bento Plate

Choose 1 appetizer, 1 salad or rice option, 1 sushi, and 1 entree

Bento Plate

$12.95

Beverages

Cherry Lemonade

$3.25+

Mango Lemonade

$3.25+

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.25+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Bottled Water

$1.69

Perrier

$2.69

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.69

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25

Cherry Lemonade

$3.25+

Mango Lemonade

$3.25+

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.25+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Cheerwine

$1.95+

Club Soda

$1.95+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Diet Pepsi

$1.95+

Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Mountain Dew

$1.95+

Pepsi

$1.95+

Pink Lemonade

$1.95+

Sierra Mist

$1.95+

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

Unsweet Tea

$1.95+

Cheerwine

$1.95+

Club Soda

$1.95+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Diet Pepsi

$1.95+

Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Mountain Dew

$1.95+

Pepsi

$1.95+

Pink Lemonade

$1.95+

Sierra Mist

$1.95+

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

Unsweet Tea

$1.95+

Bottled Water

$1.69

Perrier

$2.69

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.69

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25

Boba Tea

Green Tea Boba

$4.25

Mango Boba

$4.25

Strawberry Boba

$4.25

Taro Boba

$4.25

Thai Tea Boba

$4.25

Combo Meals

Served with fries and veggie sticks

6 Wing Combo

$12.95

10 Wing Combo

$14.95

12 Wing Combo

$16.95

Dips - A la Carte

Blue Cheese Dressing

Ranch Dressing

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Carolina Tangy Sauce

Hot Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Thai Peanut Sauce

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Extra Sauces

$ Brown Ginger

$0.50

$ Chili Plum Sauce

$0.50

$ Ginger Dressing

$0.50

$ Hoisin Honey Sauce

$0.50

$ Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

$ Honey Sauce

$0.50

$ Ranch Dressing

$0.50

$ Saigon Sauce

$0.50

$ Sesame Soy

$0.50

$ Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$ Sriracha

$0.50

$ Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

$ Thai Chili Oil

$0.50

$ White Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Carolina Tangy Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Korean Kick Sauce

$0.50

Savory Viet Sauce

$0.50

Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Hawaiian Cold Poke

2 - Hawaiian Cold Poke

$12.45

3 - Hawaiian Cold Poke

$13.45

4 - Hawaiian Cold Poke

$15.45

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

$12.95

Teppanyaki-style white meat chicken with bell peppers & onions, zucchini, lo mein, bean sprouts, and choice of rice. Served with 1 brown ginger sauce and 1 white sauce.

Hibachi Combo

$16.95

Your choice of teppanyaki-style chicken, ribeye steak, or shrimp, with zucchini, lo mein, bean sprouts, and choice of rice. Served with 1 brown ginger sauce and 1 white sauce.

Hibachi Ribeye

$14.95

Teppanyaki-style ribeye steak with mushrooms, zucchini, lo mein, bean sprouts, and choice of rice. Served with 1 brown ginger sauce and 1 white sauce.

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.95

Teppanyaki-style shrimp with broccoli, zucchini, lo mein, bean sprouts, and choice of rice. Served with 1 brown ginger sauce and 1 white sauce.

Hibachi Vegetable

$12.95

Teppanyaki-style vegetables with zucchini, lo mein, bean sprouts, and choice of rice. Served with 1 brown ginger sauce and 1 white sauce.

Ice Cream

Berry Matcha Sundae

$4.25

Matcha ice cream topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, & strawberry wafers

Campfire Delight Sundae

$4.25

Chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, mini marshmallows, & chocolate drizzle

Choco Factory Sundae

$4.25

Chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate wafers, & chocolate chips

Cookie Monster Sundae

$4.25

Vanilla ice cream topped with Oreo cookie crumbles, whipped cream, & chocolate wafers

Kids Menu

Kids 3 pc Boneless + Fries

$6.95

Kids 3 pc Tenders + Fries

$6.95

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$6.95

Kids Orange Chicken

$6.95

Kids Sesame Chicken

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$6.95

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.75

Mango Milkshake

$4.75

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.75

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.75

Noodles / Rice

Pad Thai Noodles

$12.95

Your choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprouts, egg, roasted peanuts, and a lime wedge

Lo Mein Noodles

$12.95

Your choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp with egg noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, onions, & mushrooms

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken, broccoli, onions, carrots, & mushrooms

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp, broccoli, onions, carrots, & mushrooms

House Fried Rice

$15.95

Chicken, shrimp, sliced beef, broccoli, onions, carrots, & mushrooms

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.95

Fried Rice

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

$1.95

Side Lo Mein

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Garlic French Fries

$5.95

Smoothies

Caribbean Colada Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.25

Soups

Beef Pho

$13.95

Homemade beef broth with rice noodles, sliced beef, onions, scallions, and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapenos, a lime wedge, and hoisin sauce & sriracha

Chicken Pho

$12.95

Fresh chicken broth with rice noodles, white meat chicken, onions, scallions, and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapenos, a lime wedge, and hoisin sauce & sriracha

Ramen Soup

$12.95

Chicken or pork belly with fresh ramen noodles, a miso broth, seaweed, a ramen egg, bean sprouts, and scallions

Wonton Soup

$12.95

Chicken and shrimp wontons, egg noodles, scallions, crispy shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth

Specials

Nashville Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.95

Nashville hot chicken, coleslaw, & pickles served on a brioche bun with fries and a drink

Korean Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.95

Spicy Korean barbecue sauce, lettuce, pickle, & spicy mayo served on a brioche bun with french fries and choice of drink

5 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.95

2 Piece Fried Flounder

$13.95

2 pieces of fried flounder served with mixed veg salad and choice of french fries, fried rice, or coleslaw (lo mein +$2)

2 Piece Fried Flounder & Fried Shrimp

$15.95

2 pieces of fried flounder & fried shrimp served with mixed veg salad and choice of french fries, fried rice, or coleslaw (lo mein +$2)

Surf & Turf

$14.95

Fried shrimp and choice of wings or tenders. Served with fries, veggie sticks, and soda / tea.

Wagyu Burger

$11.95

Wagyu burger served with lettuce, tomato, & pickle and choice of mayonnaise, ketchup, or mustard

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & American cheese on bun

Flounder Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy flounder, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & coleslaw

Wings by the Piece

10 Wings by the Piece

$13.95

20 Wings by the Piece

$27.95

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$8.75Out of stock

Asian bowl with choice of base, choice of protein, choice of mix ins, and choice of sauce. Includes stir fired onions, bell peppers, & zucchini.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tasu Express delivers a variety of popular Asian dishes including a build your own Poke Bowl bar. We have expanded our menu to include a wide selection of delicious made-to-order wings. We pride ourselves in the quality of ingredients we use to make sure our customers enjoy each and every dish selected. This is the perfect stop for when you have those “I don’t know what to eat” moments!

Location

3307 Watkins Rd, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke image
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke image

Similar restaurants in your area

MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Shiki Sushi - Durham
orange star4.0 • 1,232
207 W NC 54 HWY Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Sushi at the Park
orange star4.2 • 583
1163 Parkside Main St Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tasu Asian Bistro - Brier Creek
orange star3.7 • 1,463
8919 Brier Creek Parkway Raleigh, NC 27617
View restaurantnext
Thai's Noodles
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston