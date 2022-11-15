Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tasya's Kitchen

34 Reviews

$

230 High Street

Somersworth, NH 03878

Popular Items

Lumpia Semarang (2pcs)
Sate Ayam (5pcs)
Nasi Goreng

Street Food

Tahu Isi (2pcs)

Tahu Isi (2pcs)

$6.00Out of stock

Deep fried stuffed tofu with veggie

Lumpia Semarang (2pcs)

Lumpia Semarang (2pcs)

$6.00

Indonesian fried spring roll with chicken, shrimp, bamboo shoot, and veggie.

Sate Ayam (5pcs)

Sate Ayam (5pcs)

$12.25

Our popular grilled marinated chicken on a stick. Served with peanut sauce

Pempek

Pempek

$12.00

Fried fish cake, egg, noodles, cucumber. Served with sweet spicy tamarind sauce.

Batagor

Batagor

$11.50

Fried stuffed tofu with ground chicken and fish paste. Served with egg, lime, and spicy peanut sauce.

Soup/ Salad

Soto Ayam Surabaya

Soto Ayam Surabaya

$12.00

Turmeric base chicken soup with vermicelli, egg, cabbage, scallion, shallot. Come with rice.

Rawon

Rawon

$14.00

Rich beef soup in black kluwak nuts. Garnished with scallion and fried shallot. Come with rice and salty egg.

Lontong Sayur

Lontong Sayur

$12.00

Rice cake, chicken curry, tofu and squash in spicy coconut soup. Garnished with fried shallot and garlic crackers.

Mie Bakso

$12.00

Our popular meatball soup with noodles, vermicelli, tofu, cabbage, fried wonton skin. Garnished with scallion and fried shallot

Mie Bakso Tennis

Mie Bakso Tennis

$14.00

Meatball soup, egg filled meatball, noodles, vermicelli, tofu, cabbage, fried wonton skin. Garnished with scallion and fried shallot.

Gado-Gado

Gado-Gado

$11.00

Indonesian salad with mix veggie, tofu, and egg. Topped with spicy peanut sauce, fried shallot, and shrimp or garlic crackers.

Noodles

Mie Ayam

Mie Ayam

$11.50

Egg noddles, chicken, veggie, scallion, fried shallot, and meatball soup.

Mie Casiu

Mie Casiu

$11.50

Egg noddles, bbq pork, veggie, scallion, fried shallot, and meatball soup.

Mie Komplit

Mie Komplit

$13.00

Egg noddles, chicken, bbq pork, veggie, scallion, fried shallot, and meatball soup.

Mie Goreng

Mie Goreng

$11.50

Indonesian fried noodles with egg, cabbage, scallion, pickles, and garlic crackers.

Rice Plates

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$15.50

Indonesian most popular dish in the world. An authentic and aromatic slowly cooked beef in coconut milk and spices. Come with rice, spicy egg, veggie pickles.

Nasi Ayam Kalasan

Nasi Ayam Kalasan

$11.00

Marinated fried chicken, rice, tofu, veggie, chili sambal.

Nasi Ayam Kremes

Nasi Ayam Kremes

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken, tofu, rice, veggie, chili sambal.

Nasi Ayam Penyet

Nasi Ayam Penyet

$11.00

Rice, fried chicken, tofu, veggie, balacan chili.

Nasi Empal

Nasi Empal

$14.00

Rice, fried marinated beef, spicy peanut anchovy, pickles, balacan chili.

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$11.50

Indonesian fried rice with egg, cabbage, scallion, fried shallot, and garlic crackers.

Nasi Gudeg

Nasi Gudeg

$14.00

Rice, young jackfruit, chicken curry, egg, tofu, sqush, veggie, chili sambal.

A La Carte

Ikan Goreng

Ikan Goreng

$21.00Out of stock

Fried golden pompano fish (large). Come with rice and balacan sambal.

Ayam Kalasan (half chicken)

Ayam Kalasan (half chicken)

$14.00

Our favorite fried marinated chicken (half chicken). Come with rice and chili sambal.

Ayam Kremes (half chicken)

Ayam Kremes (half chicken)

$14.00

Indonesian crispy fried chicken (half chicken). Come with rice and chili sambal.

Ayam Penyet (half chicken)

Ayam Penyet (half chicken)

$14.00

Indonesian fried chicken (half chicken). Come with rice and balacan sambal.

Extras/ Sides

Rice

$2.00

Lontong/ Rice Cakes

$2.00

Kerupuk Bawang / Garlic Crackers

$2.00

Kerupuk Udang / Shrimp Crackers

$2.00

Sambal/ House Chili Paste

$1.50

Side Soup

$5.00

Pangsit Gr

$7.00

SPECIALS

Soto Madura

Soto Madura

$15.00

Maduranesse beef soup. Consisting of beef meat, tripe, intestines, egg, scallions and fried onion.

Nasi Pecel

Nasi Pecel

$15.50

Mixed cooked vegetables with spicy peanut sauce over rice. Come with peanut or anchovy chip and your choice of chicken Kalasan, kremes, or fried beef empal.

Bakso Malang

Bakso Malang

$14.00

Our special meatball soup with beef meatball, stuffed tofu, fried wonton, egg noodle, clear noodle, shredded cabbage. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots.

Bakso Tennis Special

Bakso Tennis Special

$16.00Out of stock

Noodle soup with big and regular meatballs, fried wonton, and fried tofu. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried onion.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The best place to experience an authentic Indonesian food.

Location

230 High Street, Somersworth, NH 03878

Directions

