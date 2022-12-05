Tatamy Takeout
No reviews yet
70 S. 8th St.
Tatamy, PA 18085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
This shareable appetizer has all of our favorites. Chicken tenders (3), mozzarella sticks (4) onion rings (6) and fries. All fried to a golden crisp. Served with honey mustard, marinara sauce, boom boom sauce and ketchup. **No Substitutes
Chicken Wings (8)
Bone in Chicken Wings. Choose your flavor of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Parmesan Garlic. Served with choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
A light, crispy batter brings out the real Wisconsin mozzarella flavor and gives these sticks a crispy texture. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Nachos Supreme
This sharable appetizer is served with your choice of seasoned ground beef, diced blackened chicken or without meat. Then topped with cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced jalapenos. Sour cream is served on the side.
Chicken Fingers (5)
Crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Soft Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo (diced onions, tomatoes and jalapeno mix) and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Noodle
Prepared the old fashioned way with large tender chunks of white chicken meat in a wonderful chicken broth with plenty of vegetables and egg pasta.
Lobster Bisque
Tender pieces of lobster, fresh cream, real butter, and laced with sherry.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortillas packed with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Beef Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and our chipotle mayo. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortillas filled with sauteed vegetables, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Stuffed Burgers
Stuffed Bacon Black & Bleu Burger
Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned with cajun mix. Then stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and sweet onions. Finished off by topping it with more bleu cheese crumbles, Applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayo. *** Cooked to medium *** Make it a combo available
Stuffed All American Bacon & Cheddar BBQ Burger
Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned and stuffed with Applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Then topped with more cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring. *** Cooked to medium. *** Make it a combo
Stuffed Spicy Southwest Burger
Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned with our cajun mix. We stuff it with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos. Then it's topped with more pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. ** Cooked to medium ** Make it a combo
The Stuffed Greek Freak Burger
This jumbo half pound burger has all you favorite Greek ingredients. It's packed with feta cheese, kalamata olives and roasted red peppers. Then topped with tzatziki sauce and more melted feta. Served on garlic bun.