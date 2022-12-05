Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Tatamy Takeout

review star

No reviews yet

70 S. 8th St.

Tatamy, PA 18085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Fingers (5)
Cheesesteak

Weekly Specials

Stuffed Aloha Burger

Stuffed Aloha Burger

$12.50

Our ½ pound all beef patty stuffed with chopped bacon along with shredded jack and cheddar cheeses. Then topped with pepper jack cheese, Hawaiin BBQ sauce, a grilled pineapple wheel and thick cut ham. Served on a sweet roll.

Appetizers

Our fries are not Gluten Free
Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$16.00

This shareable appetizer has all of our favorites. Chicken tenders (3), mozzarella sticks (4) onion rings (6) and fries. All fried to a golden crisp. Served with honey mustard, marinara sauce, boom boom sauce and ketchup. **No Substitutes

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$11.00

Bone in Chicken Wings. Choose your flavor of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Parmesan Garlic. Served with choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.25

A light, crispy batter brings out the real Wisconsin mozzarella flavor and gives these sticks a crispy texture. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.75

This sharable appetizer is served with your choice of seasoned ground beef, diced blackened chicken or without meat. Then topped with cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced jalapenos. Sour cream is served on the side.

Chicken Fingers (5)

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Soft Beef Taco

Soft Beef Taco

$3.75

Seasoned ground beef topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo (diced onions, tomatoes and jalapeno mix) and cheddar cheese.​

Chicken Noodle

$4.75+Out of stock

Prepared the old fashioned way with large tender chunks of white chicken meat in a wonderful chicken broth with plenty of vegetables and egg pasta.

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Tender pieces of lobster, fresh cream, real butter, and laced with sherry.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy flour tortillas packed with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa. ​

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and our chipotle mayo. Served with sour cream and salsa. ​

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Crispy flour tortillas filled with sauteed vegetables, jack and cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with sour cream and salsa. ​

Stuffed Burgers

Stuffed Bacon Black & Bleu Burger

Stuffed Bacon Black & Bleu Burger

$12.75

Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned with cajun mix. Then stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and sweet onions. Finished off by topping it with more bleu cheese crumbles, Applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayo. *** Cooked to medium *** Make it a combo available

Stuffed All American Bacon & Cheddar BBQ Burger

Stuffed All American Bacon & Cheddar BBQ Burger

$12.75Out of stock

Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned and stuffed with Applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Then topped with more cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring. *** Cooked to medium. *** Make it a combo

Stuffed Spicy Southwest Burger

Stuffed Spicy Southwest Burger

$12.75

Two of our always fresh, never frozen all beef patties seasoned with our cajun mix. We stuff it with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos. Then it's topped with more pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. ** Cooked to medium ** Make it a combo

The Stuffed Greek Freak Burger

The Stuffed Greek Freak Burger

$12.75

This jumbo half pound burger has all you favorite Greek ingredients. It's packed with feta cheese, kalamata olives and roasted red peppers. Then topped with tzatziki sauce and more melted feta. Served on garlic bun.

Build Your Own Burgers or Chicken Sandwich

Customize you burger or chicken sandwich. Choose between a 1/4 pound or 1/2 pound burger patty, turkey burger or grilled chicken breast. Choose your bread, cheese and toppings and enjoy it the way you want it.