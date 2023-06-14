Tata's Pierogi
680 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:02 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:02 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:02 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:02 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:02 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tata's Pierogi is a small family run business, a fusion of both restaurant and factory, and modern and traditional cuisine. The cozy setting and warm friendly atmosphere give a sense of the Polish-European culture of dining.
Location
554 E Devon, Suite A, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacci Pizza Bensenville - 1100 Illinois 83
No Reviews
1100 Illinois 83 Bensenville, IL 60106
View restaurant
Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant
No Reviews
770 S. Arlington Heights Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant
Church Street Brewing Company - Taproom
No Reviews
1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C Itasca, IL 60143
View restaurant
Tensuke Market & Food Court - 3 S. Arlington Heights Road
No Reviews
3 S. Arlington Heights Road Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant
More near Elk Grove Village