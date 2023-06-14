Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tata's Pierogi

680 Reviews

$

554 E Devon

Suite A

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Popular Items

#1 Traditional Pierogi

A portion of our favorite traditional Pierogi! Comes topped off , Onions and a side of Sour Cream and bacon by request!
Traditional Half Portion - 6 Pierogi

Traditional Half Portion - 6 Pierogi

$7.96

1 flavor of 6 Pierogi topped with Onions.

Traditional Full Portion - 12 Pierogi

Traditional Full Portion - 12 Pierogi

$14.48

Up to 2 flavors of 12 Pierogi topped with Onions.

Sampler - 10 Pierogi

Sampler - 10 Pierogi

$14.99

10 Pierogi of our most popular flavors topped with bacon and onion. Comes with Garlic Sauce and Sour Cream

Sampler VEGAN no Butter

Sampler VEGAN no Butter

$14.99

10 Pierogi of our most popular Vegan flavors topped with onion. Vegan

Gluten Free Full Portion - 12 Pierogi

Gluten Free Full Portion - 12 Pierogi

$16.38

Up to 2 flavors of 12 Gluten-Free Pierogi topped with Onions. Gluten-Free

#2 Sweet Pierogi

A portion of our sweet Pierogi!
Sweet Half Portion - 6 Pierogi

Sweet Half Portion - 6 Pierogi

$10.66

1 flavor of 6 Sweet Pierogi with a side whipped cream

Sweet Full Potion - 12 Pierogi

Sweet Full Potion - 12 Pierogi

$16.38

Up to 2 flavor of 12 Sweet Pierogi with a side whipped cream

#3 Full up Pierogi

6 pierogi loaded with grilled chicken and veggies garnished with bacon ,caramelized onion and scoop of sour cream
Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$15.28

An exquisite portion of grilled marinated chicken included with French fries and salad covered in garlic and hot sauce.

#4 Golabki

Grandma's Golabki are a Polish cuisine classic. Cabbage leaves wrapped around rice and ground pork. Our Golabki Plate comes with 1Potato Pancake 1 Golabek (Stuffed Cabbage), 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi , and salad. Also comes alone in a pair.
Golabki Plate

Golabki Plate

$13.28

Golabki Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Meat Golabek (topped with tomato sauce), cup of salad, and a pickle.

Golabki Only Pair

Golabki Only Pair

$12.30

Pair of Meat Golabki topped with tomato sauce

Golabki Only Single

Golabki Only Single

$6.63

A single Meat Golabek topped with tomato sauce

#5 Potato Pancakes

Our Potato Pancakes are quickly building themselves a reputation as the best ones around. Let us know what you think of them. They come right off the pan! with a side of sour cream and apple souce
5 Potato Pancakes

5 Potato Pancakes

$10.60

5 Potato Pancakes with Apple Sauce

Single Potato Pancake

Single Potato Pancake

$2.50

Single Potato Pancake with Apple Sauce

#7 Polish Plate

OUR MOST POPULAR ITEM!!! 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Polish Sausage, 6 Pierogi of your choice a side of Beef Stew, side of salad. A nice sampler of our best items and a perfect introduction to what we have to offer.
Polish Plate

Polish Plate

$14.64

Polish Plate comes with 1 flavor of 6 Pierogi (topped with Onions), 1 Potato Pancake, 1 Polish Sausage, cup of Bigos (Hunter’s Stew), cup of salad, and a pickle.

Polish Plate - No Sausage

$9.89

#8 Hungarian Pancake

In Polish called Placek po Wegiersku, is an oversized potato pancake that is folded in half. Inside is our famous delicious Beef Stew and topped off with some sour cream. Comes with a side of salads
Hungarian Pancake

Hungarian Pancake

$14.64

Hungarian pancake is an oversized potato pancake that is folded in half. Inside is our Beef Stew, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with some sour cream and comes with a cup of side salad and a pickle

#12 Polish Sub

Polish open-faced sandwiches, called Zapiekanki in Polish, are a popular street food in many bigger cities of Poland. Ours come in 2 different varieties, sauteed mushrooms or Polish Sausage. Both flavors come on top of a piece of french toast, covered in melted mozzarella cheese, and topped with a thick line of ketchup.
Polish SUB w/ Mushroom

Polish SUB w/ Mushroom

$8.99

Polish style sandwich with sauteed mushrooms on top of a piece of french toast, covered in melted mozzarella cheese, and topped with a thick line of ketchup.

Polish Sub w/ Sausage

Polish Sub w/ Sausage

$9.99

Polish style sandwich with sauteed mushrooms and grilled sausage on top of a piece of french toast, covered in melted mozzarella cheese, and topped with a thick line of ketchup.

Polish Sub Supreme

Polish Sub Supreme

$11.99

Polish style sandwich with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, and veggies on top of a piece of French toast, covered in melted mozzarella cheese, and topped with a thick line of ketchup.

#13 Polish Sausage

Our grilled to perfection Polish Sausage, also called Kielbasa in Polish, with bun ! Quick lunch item and great for on the go! Try it today!
Polish Sausage w/ Bun

Polish Sausage w/ Bun

$7.46

Polish Sausage on a bun with sauerkraut and a pickle on the side

Polish Sausage Add-on

Polish Sausage Add-on

$4.99

#14 Pork kotlet

pork kotlet with potatos

$15.71

pork kotlet with silesian dumplings

$15.71

pork kotlet with french fries

$15.71

#15 Chicken Devalaille

Chicken Devalaille with potatos

$13.31

Chicken Devalaille with French Fries

$13.31

Chicken Devalaille with Silesian Dumplings

$13.31

Soup

Call in and find out what we are having! Once our pot is empty, we start making something new!
Soup of the day ( Mala )

Soup of the day ( Mala )

$3.61

Call in and find out what we are having! Once our pot is empty, we start making something new!

Bowl of soup ( Duza )

Bowl of soup ( Duza )

$4.82

Call in and find out what we are having! Once our pot is empty, we start making something new!

32 Oz Soup

$9.66

Call in and find out what we are having! Once our pot is empty, we start making something new!

Cold Beverages

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50
Can of Soda

Can of Soda

$2.00
Bottle of Soda

Bottle of Soda

$3.00
Glass Bottle Soda

Glass Bottle Soda

$3.50
Timbark

Timbark

$2.00
Big Can

Big Can

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:02 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tata's Pierogi is a small family run business, a fusion of both restaurant and factory, and modern and traditional cuisine. The cozy setting and warm friendly atmosphere give a sense of the Polish-European culture of dining.

554 E Devon, Suite A, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

