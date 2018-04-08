- Home
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park 5700 W. IRVING PARK RD.
15 Reviews
$$
5700 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60630
Popular Items
Starters
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Grilled bacon wrapped Jalapeños served with cheese, chorizo, and chile aioli
Chips & Ceviche
Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Chicken Tinga
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Guacamole
Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa de Molcajete
Traditional salsa made in a lava mortar
El Chapo
House cut fries, melted cheese, smoked brisket, chorizo, fried egg, fresh jalapeños lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle Bbq and crema.
Nacho Libre (Nachos)
Warm tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, and crema
Jumbo Quesadilla
Flour tortilla and cheese. Garnished with lettuce & pico.
Jumbo Toothpicks
Deep fried flour tortillas filled with tinga chicken, guacamole, crema and chipotle BBQ
Papas Fritas
Soups & Salads
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, beef birria, cilantro, radishes, and lime
Birria Ramen Cauliflower
Ramen noodles, cauliflower birria, cilantro, onions, lime
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
Classic Taco Salad
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
Sides
Beans & Rice
1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice
Elote / Mexican Street Corn
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
Jicama Slaw
Shredded jicama, tossed with lime juice, cilantro & chile pequin,
Rice
Beans
Side of Avocado
Grilled Veggies
Papas Fritas
Grille Veggies
side cheese
Classic Tacos
Al Pastor
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Al Pastor Cauliflower
Grilled cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Camaron / Shrimp
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
Carne Asada / Steak
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
Chicken Tinga
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.
Chile Relleno Pepper
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.
Chorizo con Papas
Red pepper marinated pork sausage, potato casserole, crema and cheese.
Fried Potato Taquitos
Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Mole Cauliflower
Grilled cauliflower in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds
Mole Chicken
Grilled chicken in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds
Plain Chicken Taco
Plain Steak / Carne Asada
Tatas Taco
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
Vegetales Asados / Grilled Veggies
Zucchini, mushrooms, onions & fresh avocado
Craft Tacos
Chupacabra
Steak, pork al pastor, chicken, refried beans, rice, lime pickled onions and peppers
Da' Harley
Smoked chopped brisket, jalapeño slaw, fries, onion, chipotle BBQ
Frida
Grilled garlic chicken, guacamole pickled cabbage & pico de gallo
Jibarito
Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
Jibarito Cauliflower
Grilled cauliflower, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
La Llorona
Grilled chicken marinated in ghost & carolina reaper peppers, rice, beans, lime pickled habaneros & onions topped by a "toreado" jalapeno.
Lakeview
Beer battered white fish , coleslaw , chipotle aioli, diced tomatoes on a flour tortilla
No'la
White fish, blacken seasoning, cheese, jalapeno coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
Portage
Ribeye steak, refried beans, grilled onions, roasted jalapenos, radish
Sirena
Bacon wrapped shrimp, pickled red cabbage, chili aioli, and pico de gallo.
Tijuana Birria (3 Tacos)
Order of three. Shredded beef barbacoa, cheese, cilantro, onion & red pepper consommé dip
Burritos
Classic Burrito
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.
El Narco
Grilled steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese, crema and topped with green salsa, grilled onions and a "toreado" jalapeño pepper on a flour tortilla.
La Sucia
Filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.
La Sucia Cauliflower
Filled with grilled cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.
The Butterbean
Filled with a cheese-stuffed, egg-battered pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with roasted tomato coulis sauce, crema & cilantro
Desserts
Diablito Cake
Dark chocolate and red pepper cookie served warm. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.
Torrejas
A cross between churros & french toast. Served with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.
Traditional Flan
Sweet milk custard, light caramel, and whipped cream
Cheesecake
frida ice cream
churros
Chef's Specials
Kids
Taco Tuesday Specials
Aguas Frescas
Soft Drinks
RC
12oz Bottle from Mexico. Natural Cane Sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.
Diet RC
American made 16oz bottle
Jarritos
Naturally flavored sodas bottled in Mexico.
Lemon-Lime
Bottled in Mexico. Natural cane sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.
Orange soda
Lemonade
Coffee
Apple juice
Soda
Cranberry juice
Orange juice
Squirt
Mexican coke
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon - Bottle
Corona Extra - Bottle
Modelo - Bottle
Stella Artois - Bottle
Miller Draft - Bottle
GumBallHead - Can
Space Station - Bottle
Zombie Dust - Can
DIB Beezer - Bottle
Daisy Cutter - Bottle
Anti Hero - Can
Maplewood
La Gunitas (Little Sumpins’) - Bottle
Hell or High Watermelon Can
Summer Shandy - Bottle
Fist City
Hazy Little Thing
Modelo Negro
Corona Light
Coors light
DosEquis
Pacifico bottle
Miller Light
$4 special
Draft Beer
Modelo - Draft
Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.
Pacifico - Draft
Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist. Pacifico is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including premium two-and-six-row barley, the finest variety of hops and special malts roasted through a unique process.
Blue Moon - Draft
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Anti-Hero - Draft
This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas.
Modelo Negra - Draft
Enjoy A Rich, Smooth Cerveza Brewed With The Fighting Spirit. Experience An Authentic Mexican Cerveza.
Tatas House Beer- Draft
EL GRANDE DRAFT BEER
Mix Drinks
Margarita Regular
Margarita Medium
Mojito
Paloma
Michelada
CoronaRita (Medium / 27oz)
Pina Colada
Mexican Mule
Mariposa
Margarita Dam (46oz)
Margarita Pitcher
Margarita Tower (200oz)
Margarita happy hour special
Set Me Frida
Modelo draft with house brewed hybiscus tea
Sangria
premium medium margarita
premium regular margarita
premium Dam margarita
pumpkin spice rumchata
Tequila
House Tequila
casa amigos silver
casa amigos reposado
casa amigos anejo
don Julio siver
don julio reposado
don Julio anejo
Patron Silver
Patron reposado
Patron Anejo
Nacimiento silver
naciemento reposado
nacimiento anejo
Tres generaciones silver
Tres generaciones reposado
Tres generacianes anejo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60630