Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park 5700 W. IRVING PARK RD.

15 Reviews

$$

5700 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60630

Popular Items

Camaron / Shrimp
Carne Asada / Steak
Chicken Tinga

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$19.00

Grilled bacon wrapped Jalapeños served with cheese, chorizo, and chile aioli

Chips & Ceviche

Chips & Ceviche

$10.00

Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Chicken Tinga

$10.00

Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa de Molcajete

Chips & Salsa de Molcajete

$8.00

Traditional salsa made in a lava mortar

El Chapo

El Chapo

$19.00

House cut fries, melted cheese, smoked brisket, chorizo, fried egg, fresh jalapeños lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle Bbq and crema.

Nacho Libre (Nachos)

$12.00

Warm tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, and crema

Jumbo Quesadilla

Jumbo Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla and cheese. Garnished with lettuce & pico.

Jumbo Toothpicks

Jumbo Toothpicks

$16.00

Deep fried flour tortillas filled with tinga chicken, guacamole, crema and chipotle BBQ

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Birria Ramen

$16.00

Ramen noodles, beef birria, cilantro, radishes, and lime

Birria Ramen Cauliflower

$16.00

Ramen noodles, cauliflower birria, cilantro, onions, lime

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime

Classic Taco Salad

Classic Taco Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing

Sides

Beans & Rice

Beans & Rice

$5.00

1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice

Elote / Mexican Street Corn

Elote / Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl

Jicama Slaw

Jicama Slaw

$7.00

Shredded jicama, tossed with lime juice, cilantro & chile pequin,

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Grille Veggies

$5.00

side cheese

$3.00

Classic Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.00

Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.

Al Pastor Cauliflower

Al Pastor Cauliflower

$5.00

Grilled cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.

Camaron / Shrimp

Camaron / Shrimp

$5.00

Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.

Carne Asada / Steak

Carne Asada / Steak

$5.00

Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.

Chile Relleno Pepper

Chile Relleno Pepper

$5.00

Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.

Chorizo con Papas

Chorizo con Papas

$5.00

Red pepper marinated pork sausage, potato casserole, crema and cheese.

Fried Potato Taquitos

Fried Potato Taquitos

$12.00

Order of four, topped with salsa verde, crema, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Mole Cauliflower

$5.00

Grilled cauliflower in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds

Mole Chicken

$5.00

Grilled chicken in a mole sauce, refried beans, rice, cheese & sesame seeds

Plain Chicken Taco

$5.00

Plain Steak / Carne Asada

$5.00
Tatas Taco

Tatas Taco

$5.00

Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli

Vegetales Asados / Grilled Veggies

Vegetales Asados / Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Zucchini, mushrooms, onions & fresh avocado

Craft Tacos

Chupacabra

Chupacabra

$7.00

Steak, pork al pastor, chicken, refried beans, rice, lime pickled onions and peppers

Da' Harley

$7.00

Smoked chopped brisket, jalapeño slaw, fries, onion, chipotle BBQ

Frida

Frida

$6.00

Grilled garlic chicken, guacamole pickled cabbage & pico de gallo

Jibarito

Jibarito

$6.00

Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.

Jibarito Cauliflower

Jibarito Cauliflower

$6.00

Grilled cauliflower, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.

La Llorona

La Llorona

$7.00

Grilled chicken marinated in ghost & carolina reaper peppers, rice, beans, lime pickled habaneros & onions topped by a "toreado" jalapeno.

Lakeview

$6.00

Beer battered white fish , coleslaw , chipotle aioli, diced tomatoes on a flour tortilla

No'la

No'la

$6.00

White fish, blacken seasoning, cheese, jalapeno coleslaw & chipotle aioli.

Portage

Portage

$6.00

Ribeye steak, refried beans, grilled onions, roasted jalapenos, radish

Sirena

Sirena

$6.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp, pickled red cabbage, chili aioli, and pico de gallo.

Tijuana Birria (3 Tacos)

Tijuana Birria (3 Tacos)

$16.00

Order of three. Shredded beef barbacoa, cheese, cilantro, onion & red pepper consommé dip

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.

El Narco

El Narco

$16.00

Grilled steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese, crema and topped with green salsa, grilled onions and a "toreado" jalapeño pepper on a flour tortilla.

La Sucia

La Sucia

$16.00

Filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.

La Sucia Cauliflower

La Sucia Cauliflower

$16.00

Filled with grilled cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with red mole sauce, crema & sesame seeds on a flour tortilla.

The Butterbean

The Butterbean

$16.00

Filled with a cheese-stuffed, egg-battered pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, re-fried beans, rice, cheese and topped with roasted tomato coulis sauce, crema & cilantro

Desserts

Diablito Cake

Diablito Cake

$9.00

Dark chocolate and red pepper cookie served warm. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.

Torrejas

Torrejas

$10.00

A cross between churros & french toast. Served with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.

Traditional Flan

$8.00

Sweet milk custard, light caramel, and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$7.00

frida ice cream

$6.00

churros

$10.00

Chef's Specials

Fajitas

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00
PLAIN Jane Kids Taco

PLAIN Jane Kids Taco

$5.00

Choice of grilled steak or chicken with a side of mexican rice

Taco Tuesday Specials

Al Pastor

$3.00

Elote

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata / Almond Infused Rice Water

Horchata / Almond Infused Rice Water

$4.00

Homemade with our own recipe! You will love it!

Jamaica / Hybiscus Tea

Jamaica / Hybiscus Tea

$4.00

Homemade with our own recipe! You will love it!

Limon con Pepino / Cucumber Lime

Limon con Pepino / Cucumber Lime

$4.00

Homemade with our own recipe! You will love it!

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$4.00

Soft Drinks

RC

RC

$4.00

12oz Bottle from Mexico. Natural Cane Sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.

Diet RC

$4.00

American made 16oz bottle

Jarritos

$4.00

Naturally flavored sodas bottled in Mexico.

Lemon-Lime

$4.00

Bottled in Mexico. Natural cane sugar, not high fructose corn syrup.

Orange soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Coffee

Tatas House Blend Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon - Bottle

$7.00

Corona Extra - Bottle

$7.00

Modelo - Bottle

$7.00

Stella Artois - Bottle

$7.00

Miller Draft - Bottle

$6.00

GumBallHead - Can

$9.00

Space Station - Bottle

$9.00

Zombie Dust - Can

$9.00

DIB Beezer - Bottle

$9.00

Daisy Cutter - Bottle

$9.00

Anti Hero - Can

$9.00

Maplewood

$9.00

La Gunitas (Little Sumpins’) - Bottle

$9.00

Hell or High Watermelon Can

$9.00

Summer Shandy - Bottle

$9.00

Fist City

$9.00

Hazy Little Thing

$9.00

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Coors light

$6.00

DosEquis

$7.00

Pacifico bottle

$7.00

Miller Light

$6.00

$4 special

$4.00

Draft Beer

Modelo - Draft

Modelo - Draft

$7.00

Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.

Pacifico - Draft

Pacifico - Draft

$7.00

Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist. Pacifico is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including premium two-and-six-row barley, the finest variety of hops and special malts roasted through a unique process.

Blue Moon - Draft

Blue Moon - Draft

$7.00

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

Anti-Hero - Draft

Anti-Hero - Draft

$9.00

This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas.

Modelo Negra - Draft

Modelo Negra - Draft

$7.00

Enjoy A Rich, Smooth Cerveza Brewed With The Fighting Spirit. Experience An Authentic Mexican Cerveza.

Tatas House Beer- Draft

$5.00

EL GRANDE DRAFT BEER

$14.00

Mix Drinks

Margarita Regular

$7.00

Margarita Medium

$20.00

Mojito

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

CoronaRita (Medium / 27oz)

$23.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mariposa

$12.00

Margarita Dam (46oz)

$40.00

Margarita Pitcher

$70.00

Margarita Tower (200oz)

$199.00

Margarita happy hour special

$8.00

Set Me Frida

$10.00

Modelo draft with house brewed hybiscus tea

Sangria

$12.00

premium medium margarita

$30.00

premium regular margarita

$22.00

premium Dam margarita

$60.00

pumpkin spice rumchata

$14.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$9.00

casa amigos silver

$12.00

casa amigos reposado

$15.00

casa amigos anejo

$19.00

don Julio siver

$12.00

don julio reposado

$15.00

don Julio anejo

$19.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Nacimiento silver

$10.00

naciemento reposado

$12.00

nacimiento anejo

$15.00

Tres generaciones silver

$11.00

Tres generaciones reposado

$14.00

Tres generacianes anejo

$19.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Whiskey

Makers mark

$8.00

Jack Daniels #7

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Cognac

Hennesy VS

$12.00

Courvoiser VS

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738 VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin VS

$12.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Tatas Blend (Medium Roast)

$16.00

Tatas Espresso Blend

$16.00

Tatas Decaf Blend

$16.00
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

