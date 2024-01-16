Tater's | 3615 Hwy 79 N
3615 Hwy 79 N
Paris, TN 38242
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Skins$8.00
Lightly breaded & crispy fried, served with your choice of sauce
- Wings (6)$9.00
Six jumbo wings cooked to perfection, tossed in the sauce of your choosing. Mild buffalo or (hot, be careful), mango habanero, asian sweet chili, or garlic parmesan. Ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
- Cheese Coins$8.00
Lightly cooked melty cheese squares served with your choice of sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$7.00
Perfectly breaded mushrooms, golden brown and served with our signature ranch dressing!
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Always a fan favorite, served with your choice of sauce
- Tater's Loaded Fries$9.00
Golden fries layered with real bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, served with our house ranch!
- BBQ Nachos$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips layered with cheese sauce, chili beans, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, jalapeños, sour cream and last but not least our slow smoked pulled pork!
Salads
- The Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp romaine blend, tossed in tangy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan and toasted croutons. Add grilled or fried chicken $3.00
- Tater's House Salad$12.00
Crisp iceberg-romaine mix topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, egg and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Smash Burgers
- The Smash Burger$12.00
Two seasoned ground chuck patties, smashed on the griddle, giving you those signature crispy edges, two slices of american cheese, served on a butter toasted brioche bun. Finished with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion & mayo. Served with fries, beer battered onion rings or chips.
- BBQ Bacon & Grilled Onion Smash Burger$12.00
The same awesome smash burger with provolone, thick cut bacon, caramelized onions and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with fries, beer battered onion rings or chips
- The Mac N' Cheese Smash Burger$11.00
Our smash burger with two slices of american and our melty mac & cheese. Choice of fries, onion rings or chips.
Chicken
Pork
- Italian Sausage$9.00
A hearty portion of traditional Italian sausage, grilled and topped with caramelized onion, served on an artisan roll. Served with fries, beer battered onion rings or chips.
- Pork Chop Sandwich$11.00
Tenderized pork cutlet, grilled or fried, on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries, chips or onion rings.
Po' Boys
- Shrimp Po Boy$13.00
A healthy portion of fried shrimp on an artisan roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Served with fries, chips or onion rings.
- Oyster Po Boy$14.00
Crispy fried oysters on an artisan roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries, chips or onion rings.
- Catfish Po Boy$12.00
Crispy fried catfish on an artisan roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries, chips or onion rings.
Cheesesteaks
French Dip
Beef Hotdogs
Kids Menu
Dessert
Lunch Menu
Tater's Old Skool $10 Lunch Time Menu
- Wilson Burger$9.11
Thick bologna, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, salad dressing chips & a drink
- Culpeper BBQ Ham$9.11
Sliced think, piled high Your choice of toppings Chips & a drink
- Ms. Rainey's Thick & Thin Bologna and Crackers$9.11
Bologna & Crackers with hoop cheese Chips & a drink
- Ms. Caroline's Sliced Thin, Piled High Turkey Sandwich$9.11
Turkey Sandwich with Cheese Chips & a drink
- Country Junction Ham & Cheese$9.11
Ham & Cheese Sliced thin, Piled high Chips & a drink
- Knott's World Famous Chicken Salad$9.11
Knott's Chicken Salad Chips & a drink
- Knott's World Famous Pimento Cheese$9.11
Knott's Pimento Cheese Chips & a drink
- Knott's World Famous Jalapeno Pimento Cheese$9.11
Knott's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Chips & a drink
- Tater's Settin'$9.11
Non-Alcohol Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Canned Soda
Water
Bottle Water
Alcoholic Beverages
Beer On Tap
Aluminum Cans
Glass Bottles
Seltzers
Retail
Retail Clothing
- ROPER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER GLOVES - CHEETAH - S$29.99
This is a classic unlined short cuff motorcycle glove featuring touch tech finger technology! Our motorcycle gloves provide great comfort, grip, warmth and durability. Made with Soft Naked Aniline Cowhide. Cowhide leather is the softest & most comfortable to wear on the market. The resulting product retains the hide's natural surface with the 'grain'.
- ROPER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER GLOVES - CHEETAH - M$29.99
This is a classic unlined short cuff motorcycle glove featuring touch tech finger technology! Our motorcycle gloves provide great comfort, grip, warmth and durability. Made with Soft Naked Aniline Cowhide. Cowhide leather is the softest & most comfortable to wear on the market. The resulting product retains the hide's natural surface with the 'grain'.
- ROPER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER GLOVES - CHEETAH - L$29.99
This is a classic unlined short cuff motorcycle glove featuring touch tech finger technology! Our motorcycle gloves provide great comfort, grip, warmth and durability. Made with Soft Naked Aniline Cowhide. Cowhide leather is the softest & most comfortable to wear on the market. The resulting product retains the hide's natural surface with the 'grain'.
- APACHE - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE FRINGE LEATHER VEST - S$129.99
FIL572SDM | 0.8-0.9mm Sheep Diamond. Women's light weight fringe vest. Lightweight leather great for hot weather riding. Western style with V-neck and classic four snap front. Two horizontal pocket. Interior cellphone pocket on left hand side. Full press seam fringe on front and back. Stain liner. Heavy non-rusting and non-corroding snaps. lifetime warranty.
- APACHE - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE FRINGE LEATHER VEST - M$129.99
FIL572SDM | 0.8-0.9mm Sheep Diamond. Women's light weight fringe vest. Lightweight leather great for hot weather riding. Western style with V-neck and classic four snap front. Two horizontal pocket. Interior cellphone pocket on left hand side. Full press seam fringe on front and back. Stain liner. Heavy non-rusting and non-corroding snaps. lifetime warranty.
- DS36 WOMEN’S EMBROIDERED FINGERLESS GLOVE - S$21.95
Women’s embroidered fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed goat skin leather featuring gel palm for long haul comfort, extended palm pull-tabs allow for easy removal, and an adjustable wrist strap.
- DS36 WOMEN’S EMBROIDERED FINGERLESS GLOVE - M$21.95
Women’s embroidered fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed goat skin leather featuring gel palm for long haul comfort, extended palm pull-tabs allow for easy removal, and an adjustable wrist strap.
- DS36 WOMEN’S EMBROIDERED FINGERLESS GLOVE - L$21.95
Women’s embroidered fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed goat skin leather featuring gel palm for long haul comfort, extended palm pull-tabs allow for easy removal, and an adjustable wrist strap.
- DS36 WOMEN’S EMBROIDERED FINGERLESS GLOVE - XL$21.95
Women’s embroidered fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed goat skin leather featuring gel palm for long haul comfort, extended palm pull-tabs allow for easy removal, and an adjustable wrist strap.
- FLAME FINGERLESS GLOVE - S
Embroider flame fingerless gloves made of premium Aniline goat, unlined with gel pad on palm, and Velcro strap.
- FLAME FINGERLESS GLOVE - M
Embroider flame fingerless gloves made of premium Aniline goat, unlined with gel pad on palm, and Velcro strap.
- FLAME FINGERLESS GLOVE - L$9.99
Embroider flame fingerless gloves made of premium Aniline goat, unlined with gel pad on palm, and Velcro strap.
- ROSA - LEATHER SHORTS - 4
SKU: WBL720SNA Features: Side laces New Zealand lambskin Must see a leather specialist for care Imported Sizes run small please see the size chart Inquire about pre-orders: In the ask question section below inquire and we will get back to you.
- ROSA - LEATHER SHORTS - 6
SKU: WBL720SNA Features: Side laces New Zealand lambskin Must see a leather specialist for care Imported Sizes run small please see the size chart Inquire about pre-orders: In the ask question section below inquire and we will get back to you.
- ROSA - LEATHER SHORTS - 10
SKU: WBL720SNA Features: Side laces New Zealand lambskin Must see a leather specialist for care Imported Sizes run small please see the size chart Inquire about pre-orders: In the ask question section below inquire and we will get back to you.
- ALEXIS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER PANTS - 4$149.99
FIL710CFD | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dyed Naked Cowhide. Low rise. Five pocket jean styling. Full satin liner. Unfinished bottom for trimming for the correct size. Single panel front for clean look. Soft milled cowhide. Heavy duty, non-corroding, non-rusting zips.
- ALEXIS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER PANTS - 6$149.99
FIL710CFD | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dyed Naked Cowhide. Low rise. Five pocket jean styling. Full satin liner. Unfinished bottom for trimming for the correct size. Single panel front for clean look. Soft milled cowhide. Heavy duty, non-corroding, non-rusting zips.
- ALEXIS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER PANTS - 8$149.99
FIL710CFD | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dyed Naked Cowhide. Low rise. Five pocket jean styling. Full satin liner. Unfinished bottom for trimming for the correct size. Single panel front for clean look. Soft milled cowhide. Heavy duty, non-corroding, non-rusting zips.
- ALEXIS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER PANTS - 10$149.99
FIL710CFD | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dyed Naked Cowhide. Low rise. Five pocket jean styling. Full satin liner. Unfinished bottom for trimming for the correct size. Single panel front for clean look. Soft milled cowhide. Heavy duty, non-corroding, non-rusting zips.
- ALEXIS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER PANTS - 12$149.99
FIL710CFD | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dyed Naked Cowhide. Low rise. Five pocket jean styling. Full satin liner. Unfinished bottom for trimming for the correct size. Single panel front for clean look. Soft milled cowhide. Heavy duty, non-corroding, non-rusting zips.
- LAUREN - WOMEN'S VEGAN LEATHER JACKET - M$109.99
Moto style fashion jacket with lapel collar and asymmetrical zipper. One chest zipper pocket. Two slash zipper pockets. Zipper sleeves with gusset. One interior cell phone pocket on the right side. Microsuede outer shell made with 100% polyester. Lining 100% Polyester. Care Instructions: Inspect the Garment for Stains. Most stains can be removed from vegan leather with just a microfiber cloth dampened with warm water. Air-Dry Vegan Leather.
- LAUREN - WOMEN'S VEGAN LEATHER JACKET - L$109.99
Moto style fashion jacket with lapel collar and asymmetrical zipper. One chest zipper pocket. Two slash zipper pockets. Zipper sleeves with gusset. One interior cell phone pocket on the right side. Microsuede outer shell made with 100% polyester. Lining 100% Polyester. Care Instructions: Inspect the Garment for Stains. Most stains can be removed from vegan leather with just a microfiber cloth dampened with warm water. Air-Dry Vegan Leather.
- LAUREN - WOMEN'S VEGAN LEATHER JACKET - XL$109.99
Moto style fashion jacket with lapel collar and asymmetrical zipper. One chest zipper pocket. Two slash zipper pockets. Zipper sleeves with gusset. One interior cell phone pocket on the right side. Microsuede outer shell made with 100% polyester. Lining 100% Polyester. Care Instructions: Inspect the Garment for Stains. Most stains can be removed from vegan leather with just a microfiber cloth dampened with warm water. Air-Dry Vegan Leather.
- LAUREN - WOMEN'S VEGAN LEATHER JACKET - 2XL$109.99
Moto style fashion jacket with lapel collar and asymmetrical zipper. One chest zipper pocket. Two slash zipper pockets. Zipper sleeves with gusset. One interior cell phone pocket on the right side. Microsuede outer shell made with 100% polyester. Lining 100% Polyester. Care Instructions: Inspect the Garment for Stains. Most stains can be removed from vegan leather with just a microfiber cloth dampened with warm water. Air-Dry Vegan Leather.
- HONEY BADGER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - S$119.00
FIL566RCSL | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dye Naked Cowhide. Club style with V-neck and classic five snap front. Two buttoned slash pockets. Two conceal carry pockets with bullet snaps and tapered holsters. Side lacing. Single back panel. Mesh lining. Tall extends an additional two inches to the overall vest length.
- HONEY BADGER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - M$119.00
FIL566RCSL | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dye Naked Cowhide. Club style with V-neck and classic five snap front. Two buttoned slash pockets. Two conceal carry pockets with bullet snaps and tapered holsters. Side lacing. Single back panel. Mesh lining. Tall extends an additional two inches to the overall vest length.
- HONEY BADGER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - L$119.00
FIL566RCSL | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dye Naked Cowhide. Club style with V-neck and classic five snap front. Two buttoned slash pockets. Two conceal carry pockets with bullet snaps and tapered holsters. Side lacing. Single back panel. Mesh lining. Tall extends an additional two inches to the overall vest length.
- HONEY BADGER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - XL$119.99
FIL566RCSL | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dye Naked Cowhide. Club style with V-neck and classic five snap front. Two buttoned slash pockets. Two conceal carry pockets with bullet snaps and tapered holsters. Side lacing. Single back panel. Mesh lining. Tall extends an additional two inches to the overall vest length.
- HONEY BADGER - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - 2XL$119.99
FIL566RCSL | 1.1-1.2mm Drum Dye Naked Cowhide. Club style with V-neck and classic five snap front. Two buttoned slash pockets. Two conceal carry pockets with bullet snaps and tapered holsters. Side lacing. Single back panel. Mesh lining. Tall extends an additional two inches to the overall vest length.
- THE CUT MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - XL$169.99
FIM694PM | The Cut Men's Motorcycle Leather Vest Looking for a club style vest? The Cut is our more budget-priced version of a club vest. Crafted from soft, milled cowhide, this vest still has some of our best features. Four pockets up front, a single panel back and mesh lining with easy access panels for easy patching. And of course, two conceal carry pockets! Features: 0.9 - 1.0 mm soft Milled Cowhide Club style vest with banded collar, covered snaps and hidden cropped center zipper Two snap down chest pockets Two snap down slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Interior cellphone pocket Single panel back up to size 5XL Mesh lining with easy access panels for patches and embroideries YKK zippers
- THE CUT MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - 2XL$169.99
FIM694PM | The Cut Men's Motorcycle Leather Vest Looking for a club style vest? The Cut is our more budget-priced version of a club vest. Crafted from soft, milled cowhide, this vest still has some of our best features. Four pockets up front, a single panel back and mesh lining with easy access panels for easy patching. And of course, two conceal carry pockets! Features: 0.9 - 1.0 mm soft Milled Cowhide Club style vest with banded collar, covered snaps and hidden cropped center zipper Two snap down chest pockets Two snap down slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Interior cellphone pocket Single panel back up to size 5XL Mesh lining with easy access panels for patches and embroideries YKK zippers
- THE CUT MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER VEST - 3XL$169.99
FIM694PM | The Cut Men's Motorcycle Leather Vest Looking for a club style vest? The Cut is our more budget-priced version of a club vest. Crafted from soft, milled cowhide, this vest still has some of our best features. Four pockets up front, a single panel back and mesh lining with easy access panels for easy patching. And of course, two conceal carry pockets! Features: 0.9 - 1.0 mm soft Milled Cowhide Club style vest with banded collar, covered snaps and hidden cropped center zipper Two snap down chest pockets Two snap down slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Interior cellphone pocket Single panel back up to size 5XL Mesh lining with easy access panels for patches and embroideries YKK zippers
- CARBINE - MEN'S CLASSIC WESTERN STYLE LEATHER VEST - XL$79.99
FMM602BM | 1.1-1.2mm Cow Special. Western style vest with V-neck. Four classic button snap closure. Two horizontal pockets. Two interior pockets with tapered holsters. Single back panel. One interior cellphone pocket on left hand side. Western style back. Mesh lining on inside back panel.
- CARBINE - MEN'S CLASSIC WESTERN STYLE LEATHER VEST - 4XL$79.99
FMM602BM | 1.1-1.2mm Cow Special. Western style vest with V-neck. Four classic button snap closure. Two horizontal pockets. Two interior pockets with tapered holsters. Single back panel. One interior cellphone pocket on left hand side. Western style back. Mesh lining on inside back panel.
- WARRIOR PRINCESS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - L$319.99
FIL187CJZ | 0.8-0.9mm Sheep Diamond. Scooter style with double snap banded collar. Asymmetrical zipper with five snap closure. Shoulder vent on left hand side. Two zippered slash pockets. Two interior pockets. Zippered sleeves with gussets. Action back. Military stripes patch detail on shoulder and forearm. Insulated zip-out thermal liner. Back, elbow and shoulder armor pockets.
- WARRIOR PRINCESS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - XL$319.99
FIL187CJZ | 0.8-0.9mm Sheep Diamond. Scooter style with double snap banded collar. Asymmetrical zipper with five snap closure. Shoulder vent on left hand side. Two zippered slash pockets. Two interior pockets. Zippered sleeves with gussets. Action back. Military stripes patch detail on shoulder and forearm. Insulated zip-out thermal liner. Back, elbow and shoulder armor pockets.
- WARRIOR PRINCESS - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - 2XL$319.99
FIL187CJZ | 0.8-0.9mm Sheep Diamond. Scooter style with double snap banded collar. Asymmetrical zipper with five snap closure. Shoulder vent on left hand side. Two zippered slash pockets. Two interior pockets. Zippered sleeves with gussets. Action back. Military stripes patch detail on shoulder and forearm. Insulated zip-out thermal liner. Back, elbow and shoulder armor pockets.
- ROXY - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - M$209.99
FIL116CSLZ | 1.1-1.2mm Cow Special. Scooter style with banded collar and center zipper. Two zippered vented chest vents. Two zippered slash pockets. Two interior pockets. Two underarm vents. Zippered sleeves with gussets and button snaps. Side relief zippers. Perforated action back. Insulated zip-out thermal liner. Armor pockets (shoulders elbow & back) for CE-2 rated armor.
- ROXY - WOMEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - L$209.99
FIL116CSLZ | 1.1-1.2mm Cow Special. Scooter style with banded collar and center zipper. Two zippered vented chest vents. Two zippered slash pockets. Two interior pockets. Two underarm vents. Zippered sleeves with gussets and button snaps. Side relief zippers. Perforated action back. Insulated zip-out thermal liner. Armor pockets (shoulders elbow & back) for CE-2 rated armor.
- TITAN - MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - L$199.99
Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket Features: Order same as your T-shirt for best fit 0.08-0.09mm Premium Lightweight Cowhide Leather Scooter style with center zipper Two zipper slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Zippered sleeves with gusset Underarm gussets and grommets YKK zippers Armored pockets for CE rated armor SKU: FIM216CSL Product questions? Call here: 800-537-3030
- TITAN - MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - XL$199.99
Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket Features: Order same as your T-shirt for best fit 0.08-0.09mm Premium Lightweight Cowhide Leather Scooter style with center zipper Two zipper slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Zippered sleeves with gusset Underarm gussets and grommets YKK zippers Armored pockets for CE rated armor SKU: FIM216CSL Product questions? Call here: 800-537-3030
- TITAN - MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - 2XL$199.99
Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket Features: Order same as your T-shirt for best fit 0.08-0.09mm Premium Lightweight Cowhide Leather Scooter style with center zipper Two zipper slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Zippered sleeves with gusset Underarm gussets and grommets YKK zippers Armored pockets for CE rated armor SKU: FIM216CSL Product questions? Call here: 800-537-3030
- TITAN - MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - 3XL$199.99
Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket Features: Order same as your T-shirt for best fit 0.08-0.09mm Premium Lightweight Cowhide Leather Scooter style with center zipper Two zipper slash pockets Two conceal carry pockets with tapered holsters Zippered sleeves with gusset Underarm gussets and grommets YKK zippers Armored pockets for CE rated armor SKU: FIM216CSL Product questions? Call here: 800-537-3030
- SUPERSTAR - MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - L$159.99
Superstar - Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket FMM200BMP Features: • Size down for best fit • 1.1-1.2mm Top Grain Milled Cowhide Leather • Motorcycle style with snap down label, collar, epaulets and asymmetrical zipper • One zippered chest pocket • Two zippered slash pockets • One watch pocket • One interior pocket on left side • Half belt for easy adjustment • Zippered sleeves with gussets • Action back • Quilted lining • YKK zippers
- SUPERSTAR - MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - XL$159.99
Superstar - Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket FMM200BMP Features: • Size down for best fit • 1.1-1.2mm Top Grain Milled Cowhide Leather • Motorcycle style with snap down label, collar, epaulets and asymmetrical zipper • One zippered chest pocket • Two zippered slash pockets • One watch pocket • One interior pocket on left side • Half belt for easy adjustment • Zippered sleeves with gussets • Action back • Quilted lining • YKK zippers
- SUPERSTAR - MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - 2X$159.99
Superstar - Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket FMM200BMP Features: • Size down for best fit • 1.1-1.2mm Top Grain Milled Cowhide Leather • Motorcycle style with snap down label, collar, epaulets and asymmetrical zipper • One zippered chest pocket • Two zippered slash pockets • One watch pocket • One interior pocket on left side • Half belt for easy adjustment • Zippered sleeves with gussets • Action back • Quilted lining • YKK zippers
- SUPERSTAR - MEN'S MOTORCYCLE LEATHER JACKET - 3X$159.99
Superstar - Men's Motorcycle Leather Jacket FMM200BMP Features: • Size down for best fit • 1.1-1.2mm Top Grain Milled Cowhide Leather • Motorcycle style with snap down label, collar, epaulets and asymmetrical zipper • One zippered chest pocket • Two zippered slash pockets • One watch pocket • One interior pocket on left side • Half belt for easy adjustment • Zippered sleeves with gussets • Action back • Quilted lining • YKK zippers
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - XS$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - S$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - M$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - L$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - XL$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - 2XL$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Freedom Men's Gloves Fingerless - 3XL$29.95
Men’s fingerless glove made in premium drum-dyed Goat skin leather. Featuring reinforced palm for long haul comfort, extended pull-tabs for easy removal, reflective dimensional stars, rubber graphics and an adjustable wrist strap.
- Men's Fingerless Glove$22.00
- Women's Embroidered Fingerless Glove$22.00
- Women's Tough Perforated Fingerless Glove$20.00
- Women's Cruiser Glove$40.00
Retail Accessories
- Drink Holder$85.99
- Drink Holder$74.99
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Drink Holder$74.99
- Drink Holder 06360136$85.99
- Premium Holder w/ Charge 44020590$99.99
- Sling Phone Mount$9.95
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Vest Extender$10.00
- Boot Clips Iron Cross$20.00
- Boot Clips US Flag$20.00
- Boot Clips Skull$20.00
- Boot Clips Buffalo Nickel$20.00
- Boot Clips Eagle$20.00
- Boot Clips POW MIA$20.00
- Clover Bell BB-36$15.00
- Sugar Skull Bell BB-24$16.00
- Get Back Whip$30.00
- Visor Pouch Luggage$44.00
Motorcycle Parts/Oil
Motorcycle Repair Hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3615 Hwy 79 N, Paris, TN 38242