Taters Taters of morgantown

Popular Items

Bbq
Tater Soup
The Heavy Duty


Greater Taters

Bacon n cheese

$6.99

Bbq

$7.99

Pulled Pork, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions

BBQ Spuddie

$5.99

Broccoli & Cheese Tater

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Buffalo Spuddie

$5.99

Cheesy Baker

$5.99

Choose your Cheese!!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chicken Queso

$8.99

Chili

$6.99

Couch Burner

$8.99

Great Pat White

$9.99

Honey’s Tater Candy

$1.00

Huggy Ham

$6.99

Loaded Spuddie

$5.99

Pepperoni Roll

$7.99

Plain Tater

$4.50

SOUPer Meal

$7.99

Taco Spuddie

$5.99

Tasty Taco

$9.99

Tater Combo

$2.00

Tater Soup

$6.99

The Heavy Duty

$9.99

The Logo

$9.99

Wake & Bake

$9.99

Wedding Meal

$8.99

Wedding Soup

$7.99

Cheddar shred

$0.50

Mozz

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Pepperjack

$0.50

Cheddar Sauce

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Olives

$0.50

Sauteed Peppers

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Pepperoni

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

Pulled Pork

$0.75

Shredded Chicken

$0.75

Ground Beef

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.50

Broccoli

$0.50

7-UP

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Quick Service Hot Potato Bar! We feature a lot of toppings and can make any Tater a Quesadilla. We also have soups.

994 Willey Street, Morgantown, WV 26505

