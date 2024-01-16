- Home
This restaurant does not have any images
Tate's - Middletown
80 Harbor Drive
Middletown, CT 06457
Drinks
Cans
- Back East Little Scoop$8.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Cutwater Vodka Mule$10.00
- Dogfish Seaquench$6.00
- Fiddlehead IPA$5.00
- Fishers Island Lemonade$11.00
- Founders All Day$5.00
- Guiness$6.00
- Guiness N/A$5.00
- Lagunitas NIPA$5.00
- Lawsons Sip of Sunshine$9.00
- Los Sundays Tropical$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- NEBCO Fuzzy Baby Ducks$7.00
- Nutrl Orange$8.00
- Suncruiser$7.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
- High Noon Lime$7.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bay Breeze$11.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Coconut Mojito$12.00
- Cosmo$11.00
- Dark n Stormy$11.00
- Drunken Palmer$11.00
- Elderflower Spritz$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- LI Iced Tea$14.00
- Limoncello Spritz$13.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Mule$11.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex On The Beach$10.00
- Sombrero$9.00
- White Russian$11.00
Draft Beer
Featured Cocktails
Liquor
- 44 North Huckleberry$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Hanson Cucumber$10.00
- Hanson Habanero$10.00
- Hanson Lemon$10.00
- Hanson Mandarin$10.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Vanilla Vodka$9.00
- Wheatley Vodka$8.00
- Banhez Mezcal$10.00
- Cantina Azul$10.00
- Clase Azul Rep$48.00
- Codigo 1530 Rosa$18.00
- Tanteo Jalapeño$12.00
- Tortado$8.00
- Tres Agaves Blanco$10.00
- Tres Agaves Repo$11.00
- Volcan XA$42.00
- Tres Agaves Anejo$12.00
- Volcan Blanco$15.00
- Volcan Reposado$20.00
- Casamigos$14.00
- Admiral Nelson Coconut$9.00
- Barbancourt$8.00
- Bumbu$9.00
- Bumbu Cream$9.00
- Capt Morgan Spiced$8.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$10.00
- Diplomatico Res. Exc.$12.00
- Don Papa 10 Year$24.00
- Don Papa 7 Year$12.00
- Flor de Cana White$8.00
- Goslings$9.00
- Plantation Pineapple$11.00
- The Real McCoy 12 yr$15.00
- The Real McCoy 3 Yr$9.00
- The Real McCoy 5 Yr$11.00
- Highclere Castle$11.00
- Empress Rose$11.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Campari$11.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Mr. Black Coffee Liq$8.00
- Pisco$9.00
- Sambuca$11.00
- Trader Vics Macadamian Nut$10.00
- Villon Cognac$10.00
- MacCallan 12 Yr$22.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Laphroaig Scotch 10 Yr$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$13.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Michters Bourbon$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- Tullamore Dew Rum Cask$9.00
- Up n Down$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
N/A Bev
Wine
- Kono Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- Chloe Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Bravium Chardonnay$13.00
- Green & Social Verdejo$10.00
- Love(r) Rose$12.00
- Zonin Prosecco$11.00
- Imagery Pinot Noir$10.00
- Joel Gott Cab$12.00
- San Jacopo Chianti$13.00
- Sella Antica Red Blend$11.00
- Bottle- Bravium$36.00
- Bottle- Chloe Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Bottle- Kono Sauv Blanc$32.00
- Bottle- Green & Social Verdejo$31.00
- Bottle- Love(r) Rose$34.00
- Bottle- Imagery Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bottle- Joel Gott Cab$34.00
- Bottle San Jacopo$36.00
- Bottle- Sella Antica$32.00
- Fre Chardonnay (187 ml)$7.00
- Fre Cabernet Sauvignon (187 ml)$7.00
Food
Raw Bar
- Oysters on the Half Shell
choice of 3 oysters available, served with Mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon wedge, mini hot sauce. Minimum 6, choices as triples.$18.00
- Clams on the Half Shell
- served with Mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon wedge$19.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
– poached tiger shrimp (6) cocktail sauce, horseradish lemon wedge $18$18.00
- Ceviche
– fried wonton chips, cucumber, sweet thai$17.00
- Tuna Nachos
- ahi tuna sweet chili, rice vinegar (marinated), crispy wonton chips, cucumber, avocado, salt, pepper, lime juice, soyaki drizzle, sriracha crème fresh$18.00
Appetizers
- Chicken Slider$14.00
- Cold Dip Platter
- platter of three with pita chips: hummus, creamy, fruity/salsa$12.00
- Crispy Zucchini Chips
– house tzatziki sauce $12$12.00
- Fried Cauliflower
- choice: thai chili, buffalo, bourbon teriyaki. Served with avo ranch, celery, carrot sticks$12.00
- Kimchi Fry Stack
- kimchi, honey, salt, garlic powder tossed fries, shaved steak, caramelized onions, sauce$13.00
- Meatball slider
- spiced Hawaiian slider roll, BBQ sauce, brown sugar caramelized onion, garlic aioli, provolone, house seasoned meatball$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- New England Clam Chowder
– one size option, potentially gluten free$8.00
- Silver Dollar Crab Cakes
- Lump crab, spicy old bay roasted red pepper remoulade, lemon, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, tomato$14.00
- Tates Egg Roll
- tiger shrimp chopped with coleslaw mix, cucumber, tomato, spicy tzatziki with Tate’s Sauce (bang bang sauce), fried, avo drizzle$14.00
- Tate’s Grilled Oysters
- mezcal tequila lime chargrilled oysters, cilantro, lump crab, lime, bread crumb, fontina cheese$17.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad
– Mesclun & chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, avocado, feta cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper, croutons, peppercorn ranch$16.00
- Caesar Salad
– chopped romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, house made croutons$13.00
- Summer Berry Salad
– mesclun greens, strawberry slices, candied walnuts, red onion, shaved cashews nuts, poppy seeds, salt & peppered burrata, tossed in strawberry balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
- Garden Salad
– shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, dressing $12$12.00
- Tate’s Yuzu Salad
– frisée, kale greens, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, edamame, avocado, watermelon radish, cucumber, tri color tomatoes, crispy wontons, yuzu kosho (asaian citrus fruit, basil) $13$14.00
Sandwiches
- Mokey Smash Burger
- smash burger, Monterey jack cheese, bacon jam, mezcal tequila, caramelized onion, spring mix, tomato$17.00
- Mango Sesame Chicken
– sun dried tomato wrap, grilled chicken, spring mix, mango pico de gallo, cashews nuts, sesame orange vinaigrette$16.00
- Southwest Pulled Jackfruit
– italian baguette, pickled red cabbage, lime broccoli slaw, avocado$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Roasted Mushroom Pita
- roasted spiced mushrooms, hummus on bottom, lettuce cucumbers tomatoes, red onion, hummus$15.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
– waldorf chicken salad (apple, celery, grapes) mixed greens, on a croissant$16.00
Fried Baskets
- Crispy Mahi Fried Basket
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22$26.00
- Whole Belly Clams Fried Basket
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22$26.00
- Clam Strips Fried Basket
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22$26.00
- Shrimp Fried Basket
served with house made cabbage lime broccoli coleslaw, French fries, pickle spear, tartar, lemon $22$26.00
Entrees
Kids Menu
- Kids Pasta with butter
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy$10.00
- Kids Fish and chips
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy$10.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy$10.00
- Kids Hot dog
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy$10.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Comes with fries and kids soft drink & frog toy$10.00
- Deconstructed Cupcake Dessert$6.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Dessert
Sides
- Extra Pita Chips$4.00
- Extra Wonton Chips$4.00
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side Mixed Greens$5.00
- Extra Side Cole Slaw$3.00
- Extra Pickle$2.00
- Side Avocado Ranch$1.00
- Side Thai Chili$1.00
- Side Pineapple Mango Salsa$3.00
- Side Bang Bang Sauce$2.00
- Side Tartar$1.00
- Side Bourbon Teriyaki$1.00
- Side Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side Yuzu$1.00
- Side White Balsamic$1.00
- Cake Cutting Fee (pp)$2.00
- Extra Caesar$1.00
- Extra side celery$2.00
- Side Ceasar dressing$1.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, CT 06457