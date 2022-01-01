Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Tatore Ristorante Italiano

1,045 Reviews

$$

14730 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA PIZZA
Garlic rolls
CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers

Buratta Frutale

Buratta Frutale

$17.00

Burrata with sliced roasted pineapple over baby arugula, walnuts & organic honey.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Crispy calamari rings with pomodoro sauce & yellow lemon.

Garlic rolls

Garlic rolls

$4.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Thinly sliced eggplant with layered mozzarella, parmigiano, basil & tomato sauce.

Faina

Faina

$3.00

Chickpea Flour Slice

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Polenta Bolognese

Polenta Bolognese

$17.00

Traditional italian polenta with cheese & homemade bolognese sauce.

Polenta Marinara

Polenta Marinara

$16.00

Traditional italian polenta with cheese & homemade marinara sauce.

Tatore Burrata

Tatore Burrata

$15.00

Traditional burrata over baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, topped with balsamic glaze & tuscany extra virgin olive oil.

Flat Bread Avocado

Flat Bread Avocado

$18.50
Flat Bread Caramelized Onions

Flat Bread Caramelized Onions

$16.50
Vitello Tonnato

Vitello Tonnato

$17.00

Pizza

Half and Half Pizza

Half and Half Pizza

$2.50
CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$17.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella & oregano.

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil

NAPOLETANA PIZZA

NAPOLETANA PIZZA

$18.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes & garlic

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

PORTUGUESA PIZZA

PORTUGUESA PIZZA

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cooked ham, onions, boil eggs & black olives

PROSCIUTTO COTTO PIZZA

PROSCIUTTO COTTO PIZZA

$18.00

Tomate sauce, mozzarella & cooked ham

NICANORA PIZZA

NICANORA PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon & caramelized onions

ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto & Shaved parmigiano.

STUFFED FUGAZZETA PIZZA

STUFFED FUGAZZETA PIZZA

$36.00

Mozzarella, onions, oregano, parmigiano cheese, stuffed with mozzarella & cooked ham, & tuscany extra virgin olive oil.

FUGAZZETA PIZZA

FUGAZZETA PIZZA

$18.50

Mozzarella, onions, shaved parmigiano, oregano & Tuscany extra virgin olive oil.

CAPRICCIOSA PIZZA

CAPRICCIOSA PIZZA

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, artichoke & basil.

PROSCIUTTO COTTO E FUNGHI PIZZA

PROSCIUTTO COTTO E FUNGHI PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cooked ham & mushrooms

PROSCIUTTO COTTO & RED PEPPERS PIZZA

PROSCIUTTO COTTO & RED PEPPERS PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cooked ham & red peppers.

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red peppers, bacon, cooked ham, chicken, onions & black olives

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

VEGGIE PIZZA

VEGGIE PIZZA

$19.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella & variety of vegetables

CAPRESE PIZZA

CAPRESE PIZZA

$18.50

Mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic & basil.

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA

$22.00

Mozzarella, parmigiano, brie & gorgonzola cheese

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$18.00

Pasta

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$17.00
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESA

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESA

$19.00
SPAGUETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

SPAGUETTI ALLA PUTTANESCA

$18.50
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$19.00
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00
FETTUCCINE CARBONARA

FETTUCCINE CARBONARA

$19.00
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$19.00
GNOCCHI PINK

GNOCCHI PINK

$19.00
GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$19.00
GNOCCHI PESTO

GNOCCHI PESTO

$19.00
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$19.00
PENNE RIGATE POMODORO

PENNE RIGATE POMODORO

$17.00
FOUR CHEESE SORRENTINOS PINK

FOUR CHEESE SORRENTINOS PINK

$19.50
SPINACH RAVIOLI POMODORO

SPINACH RAVIOLI POMODORO

$19.50
FIG RAVIOLI ALFREDO

FIG RAVIOLI ALFREDO

$21.00
PUMPKIN RAVIOLI ALFREDO

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI ALFREDO

$20.00
FUNGHI RAVIOLI ALFREDO

FUNGHI RAVIOLI ALFREDO

$19.00
LOBSTER RAVIOLI ALFREDO

LOBSTER RAVIOLI ALFREDO

$23.00
OSSOBUCO RAVIOLI POMODORO

OSSOBUCO RAVIOLI POMODORO

$22.00
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$24.00
MALFATTI DELLA NONNA

MALFATTI DELLA NONNA

$28.00

SPECIAL ASPARAGUS

$22.00

Carne E Pesce

MILANESE

MILANESE

$19.00

With french fries

MILANESA A CABALLO

MILANESA A CABALLO

$21.00

Veal milanese topped with two eggs & side of french fries

SALMONE DI SORRENTO

SALMONE DI SORRENTO

$23.00

Grilled salmon with arugula-parmigiano salad.

PARMIGIANA

PARMIGIANA

$25.00

With marinara sauce, melted mozzarella & a side of pomodoro pasta.

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

$36.00

With french fries

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.00
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.00
Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$4.00
Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$4.00
Caprese Empanada

Caprese Empanada

$4.00

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmigiano & caesar dressing.

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.50

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil topped with a balsamic glaze dressing.

ROMA SALAD

ROMA SALAD

$16.00

Quinoa, boil eggs, avocado, tomato, arugula & lemon dressing.

TATORE SALAD

TATORE SALAD

$15.50

Arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, vinaigrette & balsamic glaze dressing.

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$16.50

Two half avocado stuffed with tomatoes, feta cheese over a bed of greens with a homemade dressing.

QUINOA POWER SALAD

QUINOA POWER SALAD

$17.00

Quinoa, spinach, tomato, cucumber, avocado, tuscany extra virgin olive oil &lemon dressing.

ROASTED PINEAPPLE SALAD

ROASTED PINEAPPLE SALAD

$17.00

Roasted pineapple, feta cheese, avocado, spinach, walnuts & fruit vinaigrette dressing.

Calzone

CALZONE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

CALZONE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$22.00

Mozzarella, parmigiano, brie, gorgonzola cheese & mushrooms.

CALZONE TATORE SPECIAL

CALZONE TATORE SPECIAL

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, red peppers & shaved parmigiano.

Desserts/Cakes

PAVLOVA

$9.00

BROWNIE

$9.00

ROGEL

$9.00

KEY LIME

$9.00

CHOCOTORTA

$9.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$9.00

FLAN

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

SURPRISE DESSERT

$9.00

PASSION FRUIT MOUSSE

$9.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.75

COKE DIET

$3.75

COKE ZERO

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

SPRITE ZERO

$3.75

FANTA

$3.75

GINGERALE

$3.75

WATER BOTTLE

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Choose your size

Gelato 16oz (1/2 Kg)

Gelato 16oz (1/2 Kg)

$19.00
Gelato 32oz (1 Kg)

Gelato 32oz (1 Kg)

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Making people feel at home

Website

Location

14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33181

Directions

Gallery
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Havana Restaurant - North Miami
orange star4.2 • 2,202
12727 Biscayne Blvd North Miami, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
Nate's Pizza - North Miami, Florida
orange starNo Reviews
3115 NE 163 Rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
43B Bistro + Bodega - Sunny Isles
orange starNo Reviews
152 Sunny Isles Blvd Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees - Aventura
orange star4.2 • 1,184
2956 NE 199th St Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Serafina-Aventura
orange starNo Reviews
19501 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar - 1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
orange star4.5 • 1,455
1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Miami Beach

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Miami Beach
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston