Tatsu Ramen - Arts District DTLA
427 S Hewitt St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
New Menu Items
- NEW: Jones Watermelon
After many years of searching the world for the perfect balance of water and melon, Jones have finally found the ultimate thirst-quenching flavor.$4.25
- NEW: Jones Crushed Melon
Jones Crushed Melon “Crushed It” in their recent Flavor Madness Contest.$4.25
- NEW: Jones Pineapple Cream
A true American treasure we can't wait for you to try! Beyond the stylish design and the bright yellow color of this drink, expect a cream soda with a uniquely tropical pineapple twist on it to delight your tastebuds.$4.25
- NEW: White Strawberry Matcha Soda
Moshi Sparkling Uji Matcha Drink White Strawberry is made with white strawberries which are sweeter and softer than your average ichigo (strawberry) and is popular in Japan. It's sweetness balances out the bitter and grassy notes of Uji matcha sourced straight from Japan.$5.98
Ramen
- Birria Ramen
Our take of fusion where Mexican meets Japanese. Slow cooked tender beef marinated over night in our in-house adobo paired with our classic thick ramen noodles. Contains Wheat$19.48
- Bold Ramen
Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with a perfect blend of 11 bold ingredients. Thin noodles served with Tatsu Egg, scallions and fried onions. Contains Shellfish, Dairy, Soy, Sesame & Wheat *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.$19.78
- Cheeky Ramen
Ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Wheat. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.$19.98
- Hippie Ramen
Vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Contains Soy & Wheat (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)$18.98
- Old Skool Ramen
A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$18.48
- Naked Ramen
Zero broth, all flavor! Vegan-friendly curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, scallions, crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, and drizzled with a sweet Kuromitsu glaze. Squeeze the lime before you eat! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Soy, Sesame, & Wheat. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.$18.48OUT OF STOCK
- Red Ramen
Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, spiked with our secret umami RED sauce. Thin noodles topped with ground beef, sesame and scallions. Contains Shellfish, Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$19.48
- Soul Ramen
Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with black garlic oil and Gochujang miso paste. Thin noodles topped with ground beef, kikurage mushrooms, sesame and scallions. Contains Shellfish, Soy, Sesame & Gluten$20.48
Sides
- Fried Rice
Sauteed with egg, pork, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Egg, Soy, Sesame & Wheat. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!$8.98
- Veggie Fried Rice
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Egg, Soy, Sesame & Wheat. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!$8.98
- Red Rice
Ground beef simmered in sweet and savory sauce served over Koshihikari rice bed, topped with scallions. Contains Soy & Wheat.$8.48
- Pork Chashu Rice
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$8.48
- Chicken Rice
Tender chicken bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$8.48
- Juicy Pork Bun
Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with mayo, sesame seeds and scallions. Contains Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$8.25
- Chicken Bun
Steamed bun filled with juicy chicken bits on lettuce topped with mayo, sesame seeds and scallions. Contains Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$8.25
- Wagyu Ramen Burger
Our famous Ramen Burger is back! 100% Japanese Wagyu beef topped with boiled egg and green onion sandwiched between two slightly-crispy noodle buns. Contains Egg, Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$14.98
- 'Are You Insane?' Spicy Chicken Sando
Do you dare to try our spicy version of our Chicken Sando? Contains Egg, Milk, Wheat, Soy, & Sesame.$14.98
- Chicken Katsu Sando
Breaded tender chicken topped with orange sauce and cabbage slaw sandwiched between Japanese milk bread with Kewpie mayo and katsu sauce. Contains Egg, Milk, Soy & Wheat.$14.98
- Chicken Gyoza
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Contains Egg, Milk, Soy, Sesame & Wheat.$8.48
- Pork Gyoza
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground pork, leek, cabbage, onion and green onions. Contains Soy & Wheat.$8.48
- Garlic Edamame
The name says it all. Contains Soy$5.50
- Spicy Edamame
Edamame with our signature Tatsu Chili Paste. Contains Soy$5.50
- White Rice
Koshihikari short-grained white rice, affectionately called 'Little Buddhas'.$3.48
Extra Add-ons
- Tatsu Egg
Tan on the outside, ooey gooey goodness on the inside. Contains Soy & Gluten$3.48
- Pork
Slices of melt-in-your-mouth pork belly. Contains Soy & Gluten$4.50
- All Natural Chicken Breast
Slices of tender marinated chicken breast. Contains Soy & Gluten$4.50
- Organic Tofu
Slices of marinated, organic, non-GMO tofu. Contains Soy & Gluten$4.25
- Red Ground Beef
Ground beef simmered in our secret umami RED sauce. Contains Soy & Gluten$4.50
- Birria Beef
Slow cooked tender beef marinated over night in our in-house adobo$4.50
- Tonkotsu Noodles
Thin, straight Hakata style noodles made with our signature, carefully developed recipe.$4.75
- Naked Noodles
Curly vegan noodles made with our signature, carefully developed recipe.$4.75
- Gluten Free Noodles
The best GF ramen noodles you’ll ever taste. We tried 40 different kinds of GF noodles before deciding on the best one. Our GF noodles and GF broths are lab-tested and certified gluten-free.$6.25
- Tonkotsu Broth
Made from whole pork bones and whole vegetables. Bone broth is very high in protein, collagen, and amino acids among many other nutrients. It can help reduce inflammation and support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints. Contains Soy.$6.48
- Cheeky Broth
Ultra rich and creamy chicken bone broth that is high in collagen (reduces inflammation and makes you look forever young), made with whole ingredients.$6.48
- Hippie Broth
Vegan broth for the flower child in all of us.$6.48
- Spinach
It's what makes Popeye strong.$3.25
- Green Onions$2.48
- Woodear Mushrooms$2.48
- Pickled Ginger$2.48
- Fried Onions$2.48
- Corn$2.48
- Cheese$2.48
- Bamboo Shoots
Contains Soy & Gluten.$2.98
- Cabbage$2.48
Drinks
- Mexican Coke (500ml)$4.95
- Mexican Sprite (355ml)$4.75
- Jones Berry Lemonade
Hot summer days were made for lemonade, but make it blue! We’ve done the research. It’s scientifically proven that the blue makes it 100% more refreshing.$4.25
- Jones Orange Cream
They say you never know what you've got until it's gone... but you never have to worry about that, because Jones Orange & Cream made with cane sugar will always be here for you.$4.25
- Jones Root Beer
In a rapidly evolving world, sometimes it's the simple things that bring us the most delight. We here at Jones like to think that some of the finer joys in life come from the old-fashioned staples, just the way you remember it.$4.25
- Jones Strawberry Lime
It's a sweet strawberry with a tang of lime. Mixes well with others, but is also comfortable being alone. Some say it's the perfect balance of flavor that leaves you wanting more.$4.25
- Yuzu & White Peach Soda
Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of white peach for a sweet & bright flavor$6.25
- Yuzu Red Shiso & Apple Soda
Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of Red shiso and apple for a bold & fruity flavor$6.25
- VOSS Still Water 500ML
Water from Iveland, a sparsely populated area on the southern tip of Norway, an aquifer deep beneath the earth under layers of rock and sand, which create a natural filter, protecting it from the air and other pollutants.$4.48
- Ice Green Tea
Cold, and refreshing unsweetened green tea brewed in Japan.$3.98
- Diet Coke
I'll have a ramen, fried rice, pork bun...and a Diet Coke!$3.25
- Ramune
The Japanese version of Sprite. Just drink it!!!$4.00
- Melon Cream Soda$5.98
- Topo Chico
Famed sparkling mineral water$4.48
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
427 S Hewitt St., Los Angeles, CA 90013