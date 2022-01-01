Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

8,196 Reviews

$$

7111 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bold Ramen
Hippie Ramen
Cheeky Ramen

New Menu Items

NEW: Birria Ramen

$17.50

Our take of fusion where Mexican meets Japanese. Slow cooked tender beef marinated over night in our in-house adobo paired with our classic thick ramen noodles. Contains Wheat

NEW: Garlic Edamame

$4.95

The name says it all. Contains Soy

NEW: Spicy Edamame

$4.95

Edamame with our signature Tatsu Chili Paste. Contains Soy

NEW: Yuzu & White Peach Soda

$5.25

Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of white peach for a sweet & bright flavor

NEW: Yuzu Red Shiso & Apple Soda

$5.25

Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of Red shiso and apple for a bold & fruity flavor

Ramen

NEW: Birria Ramen

$17.50

Our take of fusion where Mexican meets Japanese. Slow cooked tender beef marinated over night in our in-house adobo paired with our classic thick ramen noodles. Contains Wheat

Bold Ramen

$17.75

Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with a perfect blend of 11 bold ingredients. Thin noodles served with Tatsu Egg, scallions and fried onions. Contains Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy & Soy.*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Cheeky Ramen

$18.50

Ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Hippie Ramen

$17.00

Vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)

Old Skool Ramen

$16.50

A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten

Naked Ramen

$16.50

Zero broth, all flavor! Vegan-friendly curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, scallions, crunchy Panko breadcrumbs, and drizzled with a sweet Kuromitsu glaze. Squeeze the lime before you eat! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Gluten & Soy *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Red Ramen

$17.50

Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, spiked with our secret umami RED sauce. Thin noodles topped with ground beef, sesame and scallions. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten

Soul Ramen

$18.50

Slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with black garlic oil and Gochujang miso paste. Thin noodles topped with ground beef, kikurage mushrooms, sesame and scallions. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten

Sides

NEW: Garlic Edamame

$4.95

The name says it all. Contains Soy

NEW: Spicy Edamame

$4.95

Edamame with our signature Tatsu Chili Paste. Contains Soy

Fried Rice

$7.95

Sauteed with egg, pork, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!

Veggie Fried Rice

$7.95

Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!

Red Rice

$7.50

Ground beef simmered in sweet and savory sauce served over Koshihikari rice bed, topped with scallions. Contains Soy & Gluten.

Pork Chashu Rice

$7.50

Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.

Chicken Rice

$7.50

Tender chicken bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.

Juicy Pork Bun

$7.25

Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with mayo, sesame seeds and scallions. Contains Soy & Gluten.

Chicken Bun

$7.25

Steamed bun filled with juicy chicken bits on lettuce topped with mayo, sesame seeds and scallions. Contains Soy & Gluten.

Tatsu Egg

$2.95

Tan on the outside, ooey gooey goodness on the inside. Contains Soy & Gluten

Pork

$4.25

Slices of melt-in-your-mouth pork belly. Contains Soy & Gluten

All Natural Chicken Breast

$4.25

Slices of tender marinated chicken breast. Contains Soy & Gluten

Organic Tofu

$3.95

Slices of marinated, organic, non-GMO tofu. Contains Soy & Gluten

Red Ground Beef

$4.25

Ground beef simmered in our secret umami RED sauce. Contains Soy & Gluten

Birria Beef

$4.25

Limited time only: Slow cooked tender beef marinated over night in our in-house adobo

Tonkotsu Noodles

$4.45

Thin, straight Hakata style noodles made with our signature, carefully developed recipe.

Naked Noodles

$4.45

Curly vegan noodles made with our signature, carefully developed recipe.

Gluten Free Noodles

$6.25

The best GF ramen noodles you’ll ever taste. We tried 40 different kinds of GF noodles before deciding on the best one. Our GF noodles and GF broths are lab-tested and certified gluten-free.

Tonkotsu Broth

$5.95

Made from whole pork bones and whole vegetables. Bone broth is very high in protein, collagen, and amino acids among many other nutrients. It can help reduce inflammation and support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints. Contains Soy.

Cheeky Broth

$5.95

Ultra rich and creamy chicken bone broth that is high in collagen (reduces inflammation and makes you look forever young), made with whole ingredients.

Hippie Broth

$5.95

Vegan broth for the flower child in all of us.

White Rice

$2.95

Koshihikari short-grained white rice, affectionately called 'Little Buddhas'.

Spinach

$2.75

It's what makes Popeye strong.

Green Onions

$1.50
Woodear Mushrooms

$1.50
Pickled Ginger

$1.50
Fried Onions

$1.50
Corn

$1.50
Cheese

$1.50
Bamboo Shoots

$1.50
Condiments

Drinks

NEW: Yuzu & White Peach Soda

$5.25

Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of white peach for a sweet & bright flavor

NEW: Yuzu Red Shiso & Apple Soda

$5.25

Sparkling Yuzu soda with a hint of Red shiso and apple for a bold & fruity flavor

VOSS Still Water 500ML

$4.00

Water from Iveland, a sparsely populated area on the southern tip of Norway, an aquifer deep beneath the earth under layers of rock and sand, which create a natural filter, protecting it from the air and other pollutants.

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Cold, and refreshing unsweetened green tea brewed in Japan.

Coke

$3.00

No silly, the classic all American drink.

Diet Coke

$3.00

I'll have a ramen, fried rice, pork bun...and a Diet Coke!

Sprite

$3.00

The American version of Ramune.

Ramune

$3.50

The Japanese version of Sprite. Just drink it!!!

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00

Famed sparkling mineral water with lime.

Melon Cream Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Utensils

Yes, I would like utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
