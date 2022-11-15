- Home
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
2,797 Reviews
$$
101 Main Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Popular Items
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Spinach, Sunchoke & Egg Plate
Sauteed spinach, roasted sunchokes, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh
Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Toast
Sandwiches & Tartines
BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Chicken Pita
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Lamb Sandwich
Lamb cooked with warm spices served with roasted garlic labneh and pickled red cabbage on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Kids Sandwich
A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg
Salads & Soups
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Green & Nutty Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Sweet Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads
Traditional Shakshuka
Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)
Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Potato Flatbread Slice
Housemade flatbread baked with shiitake and button mushrooms, potatoes, caramelized onion, fontina cheese and fresh thyme. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Housemade Bread
Grab & Go
Cashew Pepper Spread
Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)
Chicken Salad
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
G&G Berries & Grapes
Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!
G&G Roasted Pear, Granola, & Labneh
Roasted pears served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Labneh
Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy
Tuna Salad
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy
Drip Coffee
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Cafe au Lait
Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Nitro
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!
Red Eye
Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso
Box of Coffee
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy
Espresso & Iced Espresso
Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
Iced Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with espresso and milk Conatins: Dairy
Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Double Espresso
A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend
Macchiato
A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
Cappuccino
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
Flat White - 8 oz
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam Contains: Dairy
Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water
Mocha
Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Americano
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water
Iced Mocha
Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso
Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and steamed milk Contains: Dairy
Iced Decaf Kabocha Squash Latte - 12 oz
Kabocha Squash puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and honey topped with decaf espresso and milk Contains: Dairy
Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz
Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Cortado
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Macchiato
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Flat White - 8 oz
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Americano
Decaf Mocha
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Iced Decaf Latte
Contains: Dairy
Iced Decaf Americano
Iced Decaf Mocha
Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy
Tea Lattes & Milk
Beet Latte 12 oz
Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy
Iced Beet Latte 16 oz
Roasted beets, cardamom, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy
Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz
Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. Contains: Dairy
Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
London Fog
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. Contains: Dairy
Iced Matcha Latte
Contains: Dairy
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy
Cold Milk
Contains: Dairy
Steamed Milk
Contains: Dairy
Hot Tea & Iced Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Golden Green Tea
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Chamomille Tea
A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.
Earl Grey Tea
A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.
English Breakfast Tea
This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.
Moroccan Mint Tea
China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.
Golden Green Tea
The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.
Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water
16oz Sparkling Matcha Lemonade
Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Limonata Pellegrino
Blood Orange Pellegrino
Orange Juice 12oz
Mint Lemonade 12oz
Pear Juice 12oz
Carrot Juice 12oz
Kale & Apple Juice 12oz
Morning Pastries
Chocolate Snail
Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Sour Cherries Almond Scone
Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apple Turnover
Flaky puff pastry filled with warm spiced apples. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard
House sliced ham and gruyere cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Plain Croissant
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Almond Croissant
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Croissant
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Rose
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cinnamon & Pecan Rose
Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Morning Bun
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Palmier
Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Kouign-Amann
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Spinach & Labneh Pita
Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Jerusalem Bagel
Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. Contains: Wheat, Sesame
Cheese Boureka
Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Monkey Bread
Croissant dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Brownies & Cookies
Gingerbread Tile
Tender gingerbread dough made with ginger and molasses hand shaped to a tile and brushed in a lemon glaze. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Walnut Brownie (GF)
Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Vanilla Shortbread
Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Nutella Cookie
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Linzer Cookie
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Cakes & Desserts
Apple Pie Slice
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Maple Pecan Pie Slice
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Honey Apple Cake Slice
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Lemon Blueberry Pavlova (GF)
Crisp meringue base with mint lemon curd, white chocolate ganache, and fresh blueberries Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Passionfruit Krembo
Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)
Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)
Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut.Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut)
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tiramisu
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)
Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Halva Bomb (GF)
Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box
Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Cherry Tart
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Pear Tart
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Lemon Mint Tart
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice
Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled with cinnamon and walnut filling. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Gingerbread Loaf Cake Slice
Rich, moist spiced gingerbread cake. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Pumpkin Loaf Cake Slice
Rich, spiced pumpkin cake topped with pumpkin seeds and vanilla glaze. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Petit Mixed Nut Box
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Mixed Nut Tart Slice
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
Gluten Friendly Breakfast & Brunch
GF Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Halloumi Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Roasted Pear, Granola & Labneh
Roasted pears served with housemade granola, labneh, and VT maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Gluten Friendly Sandwiches & Tartines
GF BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish.Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Turkey BLAT
Smoked turkey added to our favorite BLAT.Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Kids Sandwich
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg
Gluten Friendly Salads & Soups
GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds, and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
GF Green & Nutty Salad
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
GF Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Egg
GF Chicken & Kale Soup
Contains: Egg
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Contains: Dairy, Egg