Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery River Falls, WI

1777 PAULSON RD

River Falls, WI 54022

Brick Oven Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted grape tomatoes, basil. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Pancetta & Blackberry Pizza

$19.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, olive oil, mozzarella & provolone cheese, blackberry jam, basil. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, red sauce, burrata, jalapenos, kalamata olives. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Sausage & Smoke Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, red sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, red onion. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

12 inch artisan thin crust. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Four Meat

$17.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, red sauce, sweet italian link sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, smoked bacon. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

The Calabrian

$21.00

12 inch artisan thin crust, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, calabrian sausage, spicy peppers, shallots. Substitute cauliflower crust $3

Special Za

$17.00

Soup & Salads

Wedge Salad

$13.00

baby iceberg, candied pork belly bacon, blackberries, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, blue cheese dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, champagne vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.00

arugula, ancient grains, roasted beets, pickled shallots, chevre, apple cider vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

housegrown romaine, grape tomatoes, avocado, chevre, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette

Trout Bisque Crock

$11.00

lobster stock, apple brandy, local smoked trout

Trout Bisque Cup

$9.00

lobster stock, apple brandy, local smoked trout

Soup Special Crock

$9.00

Soup Special Cup

$7.00

Handhelds

Dirty Burger w/ Foie

$21.00

served with sweet pickles & choice of kettle chips or french fries. foie gras, swiss & cheddar, smoked mushrooms, pickled shallots, whiskey sauce, buttered grilled bun

Dirty Burger no Foie

$18.00

served with sweet pickles & choice of kettle chips or french fries. swiss & cheddar, smoked mushrooms, pickled shallots, whiskey sauce, buttered grilled bun

Brat Burger

$15.00

served with sweet pickles & choice of kettle chips or french fries. pork brat patty, spicy sauerkraut, swiss cheese, tangy mustard, buttered grilled bun

Fried Chicken

$17.00

served with sweet pickles & choice of kettle chips or french fries. housegrown butter lettuce, pickles, carolina mustard, buttered grilled bun

Kids

Kids Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

french fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

french fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

red sauce, four-cheese blend. substitute cauliflower crust $3

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

red sauce, four-cheese blend. substitute cauliflower crust $3

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

brown sugar graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Scoop Ice cream

$3.00

Sundae

$11.00

Chocolate Stout Cake

$11.00

New Orleans Beignets

$11.00

blueberry jelly, sprinkled confectioners sugar, white wine chocolate sauce

Creme Brule

$9.00

Berry Shortcake

$9.00

Dessert Special

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Extra Trout Bread

Extra Spin Bread

Extra Crackers

Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Bevs

Passionfruit Soda

$5.00

house-made syrup, soda

Strawberry Rosemary Soda

$5.00

house-made syrup, soda

Spruce Tip Tonic

$5.00

house-made tonic, soda

Soda Pop

$3.00

choice of coke, diet coke, coke zero, sprite, root beer, fanta orange or ginger ale

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

choice of apple, cranberry, grapefruit, orange, or pineapple

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

choice of regular or chocolate milk

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Passionfruit Soda

$2.00

Kids Spruce Tip Tonic

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Rosemary Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tattersall Distilling is an award-winning distillery. We believe in crafting the absolute best — in life, at the still and behind the bar. Passionate about taste. Committed to quality. Uncompromising every step of the way. Life is too short for anything less. Our spirits and liqueurs are the result of research, experimentation and dedication to the finest ingredients available. The full service craft cocktail bar and eatery serves some of the best drinks and food in the state – housemade with the best, all-natural ingredients available and locally sourced whenever possible.

1777 PAULSON RD, River Falls, WI 54022

